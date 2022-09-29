Nearing the end of a five-game marathon Thursday, it appeared as if York Catholic was finally in position to stop a persistent Delone Catholic squad. Yet on each of the four different occasions the Irish took a lead in the match’s deciding fifth game, the Squiretttes roared back.
The resilience paid off after that final lead change, when back-to-back kills by Marley Rudolph gave Delone the game win and a 3-2 victory over the previously unbeaten Irish in a YAIAA Division 3 volleyball match at Shepherd Gymnasium in McSherrystown.
The Squirettes’ 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13 victory made them a perfect 4-for-4 on the season in five-set matches, and it evened the season series between the two squads after York Catholic took a four-set victory in the season’s opening match on Sept. 6.
“When the other team in the fifth set comes out and goes up three or four points, we have been really good at battling and staying in games,” Delone coach Nate Staub said. “We’re making it so that we have a shot. That’s what we did again tonight, and the ball bounced the right way there at the end.”
Delone’s forte for the comeback was on display all night, as the Squirettes took advantage of a host of York Catholic errors in Game 1 to erase a 14-9 deficit and claim a 25-23 win. The Irish righted things and evened the match with a Game 2 victory, but the Squirettes went right back on the offensive in Game 3. They moved ahead early, 11-7, thanks to a six-point service run from libero Emma Anderson that included a pair of aces.
York Catholic closed the gap to within two at 19-17, but the Squirettes’ service game would close things out. Meredith Keefer had a pair of aces as part of a five-point run, and Delone took the 2-1 advantage in the match with the 25-19 win.
“Anytime two good teams are playing, volleyball is going to come down to serve and pass at the end of night,” Staub said. “When we’re playing teams like that, we have to stay aggressive at the service line. You’re going to miss serves, but you’re not going to beat good teams if you’re not aggressive.”
The Irish came out in the fourth set playing their best volleyball of the evening, eventually opening a 14-5 lead. The Squirettes would chip away at that advantage, eventually whittling the lead to 21-18 amid a handful of long rallies. Two straight kills by York Catholic’s Avery Heist stopped the potential comeback, though, and the Irish would knot the match.
The fifth game exemplified everything that had preceded it — back-and-forth play, trouble from the service line for the Irish, and balanced contributions on both sides. Neither team led by more than two points; York Catholic’s fourth and final lead gave way to a 13-13 tie following the Irish’s fourth service error of the set, and Rudolph’s two swings would seal the deal for the Squirettes.
“To beat them, you need to be able to be a team and come together,” Anderson said. “That’s what we want to do at the end of the day.”
Delone setter Campbell Chronister distributed the ball across court, as she recorded 38 assists and five different Squirettes recorded at least five kills. Keefer led that group with 14, followed by Denae Bello’s nine. Chronister also added a pair of aces; Anderson had four aces and picked up 24 digs.
