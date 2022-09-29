Nearing the end of a five-game marathon Thursday, it appeared as if York Catholic was finally in position to stop a persistent Delone Catholic squad. Yet on each of the four different occasions the Irish took a lead in the match’s deciding fifth game, the Squiretttes roared back.

The resilience paid off after that final lead change, when back-to-back kills by Marley Rudolph gave Delone the game win and a 3-2 victory over the previously unbeaten Irish in a YAIAA Division 3 volleyball match at Shepherd Gymnasium in McSherrystown.

