New Oxford American Legion baseball manager Scott Anderson has plenty of capable arms in his dugout.
Jesse Bitzer has starred all season for the Ox. Mason Weaver was dominant in a quarterfinal win, and Blake Phillips has been more than solid in his turns through the rotation.
However, with Bitzer and Phillips unavailable and Weaver on short rest, Anderson turned to Cade Baker, who has yet to enter his first year of high school, in Monday’s York-Adams Legion championship game at top-seeded Red Lion.
The kid delivered.
Baker pitched four innings of one-run ball and New Oxford busted out the bats early en route to a 5-1 title-clinching victory.
“I’m not surprised,” Anderson said of Baker’s performance. “I’ll put it this way: We knew he was going to pound the strike zone. He was going to pound the strike zone and give us a chance to catch balls and that’s exactly what he did.”
Baker allowed just three hits and one earned over four innings and 51 pitches.
The game was continued from Friday after rain halted play following just the top-half of the first inning. In that top half, New Oxford gave Baker a bit of a cushion. Adam Pascoe worked a leadoff walk before moving to second on a Weaver single. An error, the first of four by the hosts, loaded the bases before Pascoe came home on a Josh Bethas fielder’s choice. Kolton Haifley then knocked in Baker to make it 2-0 before the game was stopped for weather.
Baker settled in quickly on the mound when action resumed on Monday, working a 1-2-3 bottom half thanks in part of an excellent Ox defense that did not commit an error in the contest.
The top of the second saw the lead continue to grow as the Ox got after Red Lion starter Brandon Ritchey.
A pair of singles but Pascoe and Aaron Smith, as well as an error, loaded the bases with none down before Pascoe came around to score on a one-out error. Weaver then scored on yet another fielder’s choice by Bethas to give Baker a 5-0 buffer.
“I think it was important that we got up early and then say ‘hey, go out and see how fast you can get us back to the dugout,’” Anderson said of giving Baker an early lead. “And that’s what he did. He was really efficient.”
After a scoreless third and a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, Red Lion put the heat on a bit in the bottom of the inning. Baker retired the first two batters on groundouts before hitting Sam Koons to put one on with two down. He then walked Chase Morris before Ryan Stabley’s two-out single put Red Lion on the board.
Anderson then came out to settle down his young starter and, after the meeting, was able to get a line out to second baseman to end the inning.
“I think he was running out of gas a little bit there,” Anderson said. “In the fourth inning, he was laboring a bit there.”
Thankfully for New Oxford, it had Weaver ready to finish it out.
Following a scoreless top of the fifth, Weaver took the mound looking to get the last nine outs for the Ox. He began strongly, striking out Corbin Sparks. A walk and a single put on with two down, but Weaver got out of danger with a fly out to Haifley in center.
He then worked a relatively calm sixth following a leadoff single, but the last three outs didn’t come easy.
Weaver began the bottom of the seventh with a 5-1 lead and looking to close out the championship game, but Red Lion had other ideas. Two walks and a single saw the bases loaded before Anderson came out to calm his veteran pitcher.
“I was just trying to keep cool,” Weaver said of the situation. “It was pretty noticeable that the zone kind of changed at the end of the game. He wasn’t giving outside corners at all. I was just trying to throw it down the middle and make them get hits.”
That’s exactly what Weaver did after the meeting, attacking with his fastball and striking out Ritchey, then Shane Guise, then Benton Koons to close it out and hand the Ox the league championship.
“It’s special, for sure,” Weaver, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding pitcher, said of the league title. “We’ve got a good team and we think we can win some games in the region, too.”
In addition to Weaver, Pascoe received an individual honor as the tournament’s best player. New Oxford’s win means it will take the top seed out of York-Adams into this weekend’s Region 4 tournament at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial park in Mechanicsburg.
The Ox will play its opening game at 9:30 a.m. on Friday against the runner-up from Cumberland County. That opponent is yet to be determined.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
New Oxford 230 000 0 — 5 8 0
Red Lion 000 100 0 — 1 6 4
Cade Baker, Mason Weaver (5) and Joe Fuhrman and Coy Baker; Brandon Ritchey, Ryan Stabley (3), Chase Morris (6) and Sam Koons. WP: Baker. LP: Ritchey. SO-BB: Baker 0-1, Weaver 5-3; Ritchey 2-2, Stabley 1-0, Morris 3-0.
