Perhaps the definition of efficiency should be in the eye of the beholder.
New Oxford quarterback Jett Moore completed just 6 of his 14 first-half pass attempts. That paled in comparison to his counterpart, Susquehannock’s Josh Pecunes, who was a perfect 6 of 6 on his throws. For the game the comparison was just as askew, with both signal callers heaving the rock 19 times and Pecunes completing 16 to Moore’s nine.
But it was Moore, the Times Area’s leading passer, who got the most bang for his buck. Moore threw for three touchdowns in the first half and racked up 196 yards through the air to lead New Oxford to a 29-7 victory over Susquehannock Friday night in Glen Rock.
“To (Susquehannock’s) credit, they played us in cover one in our face to take away (the short pass),” said New Oxford head coach Jason Warner. “Early in the season we had a lot of success using the short pass as maybe an extension of our run game. The way they were playing us, there was no way we could do that tonight. We went up top more, and when you do that, there’s more 50-50 balls. They did a good job of taking the short stuff away.”
New Oxford (5-1, 2-0 YAIAA-2) set the tone early with a 6-play, 64-yard scoring drive on their first offensive possession. Moore covered 34 yards on a zone read run on 3rd-and-6 that put the Colonials in business, and two plays later he threw to an uncovered Evan Schriver for a 12-yard touchdown.
A penalty by the Warriors on the point-after attempt prompted the Colonials to go for two, and Riley Killen covered the necessary yardage easily to put the Ox up, 8-0.
After forcing a Susquehannock punt on its initial possession, the Colonials struck quickly. Taking over at their own 28, Moore dropped back and lofted a ball to Brennan Holmes along the right sideline. With a step on his defender, Holmes caught the ball in stride and blazed 72 yards for the score.
Following Idriz Ahmetovic’s conversion kick, it was 15-0 New Oxford just five minutes into the game, and it appeared the rout was on.
Susquehannock (2-4, 0-1) settled down, however, and was able to grind out small chunks of yardage to keep things close and work time off the clock. The Warriors seemed content to take the two-score deficit to the locker room and punted to pin the Colonials on their side of the field with 2:01 to go before the break.
New Oxford went into two-minute mode and Moore started by connecting with Schriver for a 21-yard gainer. Two incompletions and a 6-yard run by Killen set up a 4th-and-4 from its own side of the field, but the Colonials gambled and Moore completed a pass to Carson Heeney that moved the chains and kept the ball with New Oxford.
Two plays later, Moore found Schriver behind the secondary and threw a perfect ball that Schriver took 44 yards to paydirt with 10 ticks of the clock left until halftime.
On the defensive side, New Oxford was content to give Susquehannock the short passes that the Warriors were so intent on taking away. Other than a 16-yard Pecunes completion to T.J. McKee on their first offensive snap, Susquehannock had no plays of over 10 yards in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Ox offense stayed on the gas by covering 40 yards in four plays on its first touch of the third period, with Brittyn Eakins galloping in from 25 yards away to make it 29-0 less than three minutes into the second half.
Susquehannock was able to generate two long offensive drives to complete the contest. While the Warriors were able to generate yardage, it was in small chunks rather than big plays. Just as they did earlier, the Colonials allowed modest runs and short completions to Pecunes but kept their opponents in bounds and the clock running.
“We definitely have a bend-but-don’t-break concept as far as our defense is concerned, but we were also working some young guys through on those last few drives,” said Warner. “Those kids work hard every day and it was a good opportunity for us with the way the score was to see some guys who are almost ready for Friday nights to cut their teeth and get a little bit of time in there. That’s going to help us move forward and get better as a program.”
Susquehannock embarked on a 12-play drive that garnered four first downs and ran into the fourth quarter, but the drive was stopped when Eli Ernst stripped the ball away from Warriors running back Ben Oestrike and teammate Derek Price pounced on the loose ball.
Susquehannock got on the scoreboard with a little over two minutes to play following an 8-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Pecunes touchdown pass to Jack Wetzel.
The Colonials, still undefeated in league play, next face off against Kennard-Dale, also unblemished in the division. Warner emphasized that point in the post-game huddle.
“They’re the defending division champs until somebody says otherwise,” Warner said. “And we’re the team that gets a chance to do that.”
New Oxford 15 7 7 0 — 29
Susquehannock 0 0 0 7 — 7
1st Quarter
NO-Evan Schriver 12 pass from Jett Moore (Riley Killen run) 9:11
NO-Brennan Holmes 72 pass from Moore (Idriz Ahmetovic kick) 6:49
2nd Quarter
NO-Schriver 44 pass from Moore (Ahmetovic kick) :10
3rd Quarter
NO-Brittyn Eakins 25 run (Ahmetovic kick) 9:11
4th Quarter
S-Wetzel 9 pass from Pecunes (Marks kick) 2:12
Team Statistics
NO S
First downs 13 12
Rushing 26-123 30-68
Passing 9-19-0 16-19-0
Passing yards 196 113
Total yards 319 181
Fumbles-lost 4-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-43 6-26
Punting 2-34.0 5-33.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO-Killen 9-55, Eakins 5-29, Moore 6-22, Clayton Nieves 5-16, Elias Ernst 1-1; S-Fox 15-40, Oestrike 6-18, Pecunes 8-13, McKee 1-(-2), Fuller 0-(-1).
Passing: NO-Moore 9-19-0-196; S-Pecunes 16-19-0-113.
Receiving: NO-Schriver 5-107, Holmes 1-72, Gavin Murren 1-10, Carson Heeney 1-5, Killen 1-2; S-Fuller 4-31, Oestrike 4-19, Kaliszak 2-12, Bender 2-11, Fox 1-20, McKee 1-16, Wetzel 1-4, Lampkin 1-4.
