Gettysburg notched a resounding 51-10 victory over visiting Kennard-Dale in YAIAA Division 2 girls’ basketball action on Wednesday night.
While the result was never really in doubt, the performance was about so much more for a Warriors squad that lost a slew of talent from a team that won a District 3 championship and reached the PIAA tournament quarterfinals before the COVID shut down last spring.
“We have a lot of players that are growing and you just don’t know how long of a season we’re going to have,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said after the game. “The one thing that we and everyone else lacks is practice time, so we just have to continue to try to make the most out of the minutes that we can.”
The visiting Rams actually scored the first point of the night on a free throw, but then the Warriors began to cook.
A couple of transition layups and a Camryn Felix 3-pointer against the Kennard-Dale 2-3 zone highlighted an 11-0 run to close the first quarter and give the hosts an 11-1 lead.
That lead would balloon in the second quarter as Felix hit three more trifectas and Skye Shepherd added another as Gettysburg outscored the Rams 18-2 in the frame to take a 29-3 lead into halftime.
Felix led all scorers with 12 points in the contest, while Shepherd followed closely behind with 11.
“She’s such a great shooter that when teams do try to zone us up and she gets going there’s no stopping her,” Bair said of Felix. “Because she’s not going to shoot on the line, she’s shooting it three steps behind the line. So it’s great to have a shooter that can stretch the zone line that, but Skye can too. Skye is more than capable of shooting from that range.
The Warriors put the game on ice in the third quarter, outscoring the Rams 20-1 in the frame six points from Shepherd as well as four each from Anne Bair and Brianna Abate.
Bair joined Felix and Shepherd in double figures with 10 points, while Abate had six to go along with 10 rebounds. That latter spoke after the game about how she continues to grow into her role as a starter.
“I’m definitely growing in confidence,” Abate said. “Starting in the fall we went to some tournaments and it really helped me build my confidence and be able to play better within the team. I obviously got some minutes last year, but it’s a lot better being out there more.”
Abate also talked about how she’s developed off the ball offensively and learned to be a target for Bair and Felix when they’re handling the ball.
“I always need to make sure I’m in a good position,” she said. “And I always seem to find myself in a good position. We work on that a lot. Position is a huge key with that and it makes it easier for us to run out offense.”
Bair said after the game that the development of Shepherd, Abate and others will be key in Gettysburg’s quest to replace the talent lost from a year ago.
“Bri is a very skilled passer. She likes to rebound. She’s a great teammate,” he said of Abate. “And Skye demonstrated she could shoot it last year for sure, and she’s worked on her game. And I think that that’s an important piece. I mean, they didn’t get a lot of opportunities last year but they kept getting better and they were practicing against good players every day. They continued to progress their game and now they’re varsity starters.”
The fifth starter for the Warriors, Karli Bortner, is making her return to the court after a knee injury cost her the entirety of her junior season. Bortner scored four points on the night and Bair said she’s becoming more comfortable with each passing game.
“Games are what she needs because we just haven’t had any,” he said. “So it’s an opportunity every night and you hope that success leads to more success.”
The victory moves the defending district champions to 3-0 on the year. They’ll remain home on Friday as they play host to YAIAA Division 2 foe West York in hopes of continuing an unblemished start to the season.
Kennard-Dale 1 2 1 6 — 10
Gettysburg 11 18 20 2 — 51
Kennard Dale (10): Channel 1 0-2 2, Hostler 0 1-4 1, Sharnetzka 2 0-0 4, Henning 0 2-2 2, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 4-10 10.
Gettysburg (51): Camryn Felix 4 0-0 12, Karli Bortner 2 0-1 4, Carley Eckhart 1 0-1 4, Emili Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Laura Fortnum 1 0-0 2, Skye Shepherd 4 0-0 11, Anne Bair 4 2-2 10, Ella Shelton 1 0-0 2, Bri Abate 3 0-1 6. Totals: 21 2-5 5 51.
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Shepherd 3.
JV: Gettysburg 19, Kennard-Dale 18.
