Celebrating efforts that made the 58-acre deal happen to protect land and a section of the Conewago Creek are: from left, front, Chris Plesic of Conewago Enterprises, Inc.; and Dave Swope of Adams County Trout Unlimited; back, Jim Martin, Adams County Commissioner; Richard Lewis, Fish and Boat Commissioner and Adams County Trout Unlimited; and Dave Salisbury, President of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. (BJ Small photograph)

The patience, perseverance and partnerships behind a unique 58-acre land deal along the Conewago Creek, and 40 years of teamwork by two Trout Unlimited chapters that take care of it, were great reasons for a hurricane Ian hurrah last Saturday.

After two years of anxiety, excitement, and hard work within a determined team, the Land Conservancy of Adams County officially purchased and took ownership of the 58 acres from Knouse Foods on Dec. 30, 2021, and immediately transferred to the Fish and Boat Commission.

