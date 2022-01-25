Gettysburg College held Muhlenberg College to its lowest shooting percentage of the season to take a big 63-48 victory in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action Tuesday night in Memorial Hall.
Gettysburg (9-6, 5-4 CC) 36 27 - 63
Muhlenberg (5-10, 2-6 CC) 25 23 - 48
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Avery Close ’22: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 8-14 FG, 2 assists
• Akim Joseph ’25: 8 points, 4-5 FG, 4 steals
• Carl Schaller ’25: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Muhlenberg’s Top Performers
• Jayson Williams-Johnson: 13 points, 6-15 FG, 2 steals
• Noah Watson: 8 points, 4 rebounds
Game Summary — First Half
• Close was red-hot to start the game, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field to net the first six points en route to powering a 21-5 lead with 11:08 on the clock.
• Gettysburg led by 19 points off a jumper by Close at 7:44, but Muhlenberg clawed its way back into the game. The Mules fueled a 15-4 run with Jayson Williams-Johnson scoring seven points to make it an eight-point game with 53 seconds left. A three-pointer by Schaller at 44 seconds pushed Gettysburg’s advantage back to double-figures at intermission.
• Gettysburg made 50 percent (17-of-34) from the field and held Muhlenberg to 37 percent (10-of-27).
Game Summary — Second Half
• The Bullets offense continued to flourish in the second half as they opened with a 17-8 spurt with six different players contributing to the scoring column. Gettysburg maintained the double-digit scoring with its largest lead of the game at 20 with a lay-up by Joseph at 12:36.
• A trey by Justin Allen put Muhlenberg within 13 points at 5:21. However, the Orange and Blue locked down on defense and didn’t allow the Mules to score more than five points the remainder of the game.
• Gettysburg’s defense limited Muhlenberg to 29.6 percent (8-of-27) shooting, including 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three-point range in the second half.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets shot 45.3 percent (29-of-64) from the floor while holding Muhlenberg to a 33.3 percent (18-of-54) mark, the seventh time of holding their opponent to sub-40 percent shooting.
• Gettysburg posted its season-high in total rebounds (49) and offensive rebounds (17).
• The Orange and Blue scored 21 points off turnovers.
• With the win, Gettysburg is currently fourth in the conference standings. Swarthmore College is first (15-2, 9-1 CC) followed by Johns Hopkins University (13-2, 9-1 CC) and Ursinus College (9-6, 6-4 CC).
• Close has made over 50 percent from the field in five of the last six games.
Where the Series Stands
Tonight’s win ties the all-time series record at 81-81. The first-ever game between Gettysburg and Muhlenberg was in 1915, where the Bullets won 40-22.
Next Up
Gettysburg takes on 12th-ranked Johns Hopkins this Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Bream Gym.
