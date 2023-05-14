Gettysburg made its return to the Mid-Penn Conference Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Chambersburg High School, and came away with a few outstanding performances. The Warriors moved to the YAIAA in 2014, winning many division titles. The return to the Mid-Penn this year pushed the athletes to stretch their limits to move into the post-season meets.
On Saturday, the girls’ team had three reasons to celebrate – Winter Oaster, Alivia Colgan, and Caroline Bannak. All three placed in the top five in their event, and all three ran season best times.
Oaster, who is running the best she has in two years, came into the meet as the number six seed in the 3200-meter run, and she was locked in a battle the entire race. With two laps remaining in the eight-lap race, six runners were running within five seconds of each other. Hershey senior Brooke Preputnick took off with a lap to go, winning in 11:16.44. Oaster had fallen back a bit in lap six, but finished strong to place fourth in 11:27.07, just two-and-a-half seconds from second place. It was her best performance in two years.
“It was fun to see Winter really push herself in the 3200,” Gettysburg head coach Dalton Lyons said via email. “She shed 10 seconds off of her previous season best. Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job with getting our athletes to peak at the right time for post season competition.”
Alivia Colgan, the senior soccer standout who last ran track in her sophomore year, got a lot of advice to compete in her final season, and she is glad that she listened. Colgan leads the Times area in the 100 and 200, and is ranked second in the 400. At Mid-Penns she competed in the 200 and 400, and came away with a medal in the 400.
In the 200, Colgan won her heat, but ended up placing 11{sup}th{/sup} overall with a time of 26.67. She came back in the 400 with her best effort ever, running 58.70 to place fourth. Her time was four-tenths off of the Gettysburg school record. To place any higher, she would have had to run the record.
Sophomore Caroline Bannak is learning every time she steps on the track in the 300-meter hurdles. Coming into the meet as the number 10 seed, she blasted a personal best time of 47.56 to place fifth. Running the race of her life, she was just one-half second out of second place.
To top things off for the Lady Warriors, the 4 x 400 relay placed sixth with a time of 4:13.63. The team, consisting of Bannak, Megan Hurst, Lily Bannak, and Colgan, ran its second fastest time of the year. Caroline Bannak led off with a 59.2 leg. When Colgan got the baton for the final leg, she was two seconds behind Lower Dauphin. She anchored with a split of 59.4, but could not quite grab fifth place, finishing one-tenth of a second behind the Falcons.
For the boys, Landon Mitchell matched his all-time best in the pole vault, leaping 12-feet-6-inches. That performance was good for a seventh-place tie and a conference medal. Gabe Pecaitis, who leads the Times-area with a 15-0 performance in the pole vault and is ranked second in the long jump (21-5), did not compete. The winning height in the pole vault was 14-6.
In the high jump, Kye Robinson jumped 5-9, a personal best, which was good for ninth place.
District III qualifiers for the Warriors include Oaster (1600, 3200), Colgan (400), Caroline Bannak (300 hurdles), girls’ 4 x 400, Pecaitis (pole vault, long jump), and Mitchell (pole vault).
“We are very proud of this group,” said Lyons. “We had 29 athletes compete in this event from our team. We have a young team, the majority of our athletes who competed at conference are underclassman. The Gettysburg track and field program has a bright future.”
