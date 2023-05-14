Gettysburg made its return to the Mid-Penn Conference Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Chambersburg High School, and came away with a few outstanding performances. The Warriors moved to the YAIAA in 2014, winning many division titles. The return to the Mid-Penn this year pushed the athletes to stretch their limits to move into the post-season meets.

On Saturday, the girls’ team had three reasons to celebrate – Winter Oaster, Alivia Colgan, and Caroline Bannak. All three placed in the top five in their event, and all three ran season best times.

