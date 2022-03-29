The opening track meet of the season between Bermudian Springs and visiting Delone Catholic on Tuesday afternoon certainly didn’t lack for drama.
As Bermudian Springs girls’ track and field coach Jason Weigle stood hundreds of yards away, presiding over another event, his team was contesting a 1600-meter relay that would determine the fate of the entire meet.
With the two teams entering the race separated by just one point, the Eagles delivered, winning the event and, in turn, the meet by a score of 77-73.
“We knew either of us could take it,” Weigle said when asked if he expected such a close meet. “We knew we had a chance. Every day we had practice; we were here for a little bit yesterday. Every day we were just trying to really get the girls psyched up.”
The Eagles’ victory came in part do to standout performances in the jumping events from a pair of young stars. The first of those was sophomore Alison Watts.
Watts surprised everybody, even herself, when she won state gold in the triple jump as a freshman a year ago. In addition to the gold, she also took sixth in the long jump. Watts is now back as the hunted, rather than the hunter, and began her season with dominant victories in both events. Despite that, she says she still doesn’t enjoy being in the spotlight.
“It’s a little strange,” she said with a chuckle. “The interview stuff is still kind of awkward.”
Watts didn’t have to worry about being the center of attention for long on Tuesday, as right next to the jumping pit, Bermudian freshman Lily Carlson was putting on a show in the pole vault.
Carlson, whose older brother Michael is a star on the boys team, vaulted 10-feet, 6-inches to win the event by two feet. That vault would’ve been good enough to take third at last year’s state meet.
“My goal was to PR 9’6 and I was hoping for 10 feet,” she said of the showing. “It was above my expectations for the day and it was a great start to the season. I’m very excited.”
Despite the youth moment, it was a relay that featured three seniors and a junior that secured the win for the Eagles. With everything riding on their performance, the team of Davina Cunningham, Melanie Beall, Lily Peters and Lillian LaBure put in a time of 4:26 to easily win the 1600 relay.
“I think there’s a little bit more engrained in them to push a little bit harder,” Weigle said of having a veteran presence on the relay. “They know what they’re capable of and all of them are very strong athletes. I can’t say enough. We push them and they responded well.”
LaBure won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the relay for Bermudian, Peters took wins in the relay and the high jump and Cunningham won the relay and the 200.
For the Squirettes, Maggie Hughes took the victory in the 800 while also leading her team to a win in the 3200 relay.
The Eagles’ boys prevailed in a more comprehensive fashion, toppling the Squires 101-49.
Unsurprisingly it was Michael Carlson, who narrowly missed out on the state finals in the 110 hurdles a year ago, who stole the show.
The senior won the hurdles in a time of 14.9, that would’ve been good enough for silver in the last year’s state meet. He also won the 100-meter dash as well as the pole vault.
“I’m aiming for a school record in the 110 and I don’t want to lose a race until I get to states,” Carlson said of his goals for the year. “The 110 hurdles and the pole vault are the ones that I want to get really good at.”
It wasn’t a one-man show for the Eagles, however, as Cameron Carrolus took wins in the 3200 relay, the 800 and the 1600 and Bryce Harner topped the pack in the 400 as well as the high jump.
The Eagles will hope to keep the momentum rolling against Fairfield on April 5, with Delone back on the track the same day as it travels to Biglerville.
Bermdian Springs Boys 109. Delone Catholic 41
3200 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (Carrolus, Carrolus, Stuart, Durbin) 9:29.16; 110 hurdles-1. Carlson (BS) 14.9, 2. Kehr (BS) 17.0, 3. Gautsch (BS) 19.3; 100-1. Carlson (BS)11.6, 2. Beachy (BS) 11.81, 3. Melendez (DC) 11.87; 1600-1. Carrolus (BS) 4:59, 2. Davis (DC) 5:17, 3. Stuart (BS) 5:31; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (47.58); 400-1. Harner (BS) 55.56, 2. Nye (BS) 57.77, 3. Staub (DC) 59.95; 300 hurdles-1. Kehr (BS) 44.40, 2. Gautsch (BS) 48.15, 3. Auffarth (DC) 50.44; 800-1. Carrolus (BS) 2:16.46, 2. Stuart (BS) 2:23.00, 3. Grimes (BS) 2:24.32; 200-1. Zimmerman (DC) 24.46, 2. Pacana (BS) 24.50, 3. Melendez (BS) 24.60; 3200-1. Davis (BS) 11:28.3, 2. Allen (BS) 11:34.0, 3. Durbin (DC) 13:03.0; 1600 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (Lua, Smith, Nye, Melendez) 4:17.0; Javelin-1. Wildasin (DC) 124-5, 2. Giraffa (DC) 121-6, 3. Farley (DC) 117-11; Shotput-1. Eckert (DC) 38-11, 2. Weigle (BS) 38-8, 3. Wildasin (DC) 37-0; Discus-1. Weigle (BS) 145-5, 2. Hawk (BS) 101-8, 3. Eckert (DC) 97-7, Triple jump-1. Pacana (BS) 37-3, 2. Russell (DC) 37-1.5, 2. Giraffa (DC) 35-9, Long jump-1. Beachy (BS) 19-4, 2. Pacana (BS) 18-2, 3. Kopp (DC) 16-9.5; High jump-1. Harner (BS) 5-6, 2. Beachy (BS) 5-4, 3. Pacana (BS) 5-4; Pole vault-1. Carlson (BS) 12-0, 2. Dratico (DC) 11-6, 3. Beachy (BS) 10-6.
Bermudian Springs Girls 77, Delone Catholic 73
3200 relay-1. Delone Catholic (Hughes, Kennedy, Hughes, Smith) 12:12.95; 100 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 16.20, 2. Carlson (BS) 17.5; 100-1. Rupp (DC) 13.35, 2. Watts (BS) 13.55, 3. Cunningham (BS) 13.56; 1600-1. Smith (DC) 6:11, 2. Lighty (BS) 6:33, 2. Hughes (DC) 6:33; 400 relay-1. Delone; 400-1. Peters (BS) 1:06.69, 2. O’Brien (DC) 1:09.53, 3. Beall (BS) 1:09.54; 300 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 51.18, 2. Carlson (BS) 52.94, 3. Staub (DC) 57.32; 800 run-1. Hughes (DC) 2:53.54, 2. Oseen (BS) 2:59.58, 3. Lighty (BS) 3:07.1; 200-1. Cunningham (BS) 28.03, 2. Rupp (DC) 28.13, 3. LaBure (BS) 28.64; 3200-1. Smith (DC) 13:39.5, 2. Fletcher (BS) 15:55, 3. Kuhn (BS) 16:06.0; 1600 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (Cunningham, Beall, Peters, LaBure) 4:26.0; Javelin-1. Hartman (BS) 92-10, 2. Knoblauch (DC) 79-9, 3. Schwarz (DC) 78-7; Shotput-1. Roberts 9DC) 30-2, 2. Schwarz (DC) 28-3, 3. Tuckey (BS) 26-8; Discus-1. Knoblauch (DC) 81-1, 2. Schwarz (DC) 8-5, 3. Tuckey (BS) 79-0; Triple jump-1. Watts (BS) 35-4.5, 2. Mummert (DC) 30-3; 3. Miller (DC) 29-11; Long jump-1. Watts (BS) 16-0, 2. Miller (DC) 13-10, 3. Means (DC) 13-7; High jump-1. Peters (BS) 4-6, 2. Mummert (DC) 4-4, 3. Miller (DC) 4-4; Pole vault-1. Carlson (BS) 10-6, 2. Miller (DC) 8-6, 3. Mochi (DC) 7-6.
