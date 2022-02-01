Following his team’s final dual of the regular season against Chambersburg, Gettysburg wrestling coach Chris Haines spoke glowingly about the growth of freshman Wyatt Sokol.
Little did he know that just six days later, Sokol would take the mat with his team’s district title hopes on the line.
With the Warriors trailing 32-30 and just one bout remaining, Sokol delivered in a big way, picking up an 11-3 major decision victory over Carlisle’s Caleb Hippensteel to give the Warriors a 34-32 dual win and advance them into District 3 Class 3A Team Championship semifinals.
“He knew before we ever came out here that there was a strong possibility it could come down to him,” Haines said of the freshman afterward. “Now it didn’t exactly play out the way I thought it would, but he was prepared. He knew his job and he stayed within the moment and did exactly what he was capable of doing.”
The paths to the quarterfinals for fourth-seeded Gettysburg (19-0) and fifth-seeded Carlisle (17-2) could not have been much different.
The Warriors started the night off with an emphatic victory over Conrad Weiser (15-5), winning all 13 matches — including 12 pins — on the way to a 75-0 win. The Thundering Herd, meanwhile, found themselves entrenched in a back-and-forth battle with Spring Grove (12-7), only sealing a 35-31 victory when Trentin Walker picked up a second-period fall in the final bout of the dual at 126 pounds.
After a short break between matchups and adjustment to the mat setup in a crowded Gettysburg gym, the two teams began the quarterfinal dual at 138 pounds.
Gettysburg got out to a resounding start, as Dalton Redden and Jaxon Townsend needed just 1:22 and 27 seconds, respectively, to notch pins at 138 and 145. But Carlisle wasn’t going to go down easy.
Jarrett Wilson stemmed the tide with a 50-second fall over Mason Rebert to cut the lead in half at 12-6, and then sophomore Anthony DeAngelo cooled off the previously red-hot Logan Newell with a 6-2 victory at 160 to make the score 12-9.
The first bit of controversy on the night came at 172 pounds. Gettysburg’s Jake Cherry bumped up from 160 pounds to take on impressive Thundering Herd freshman Mitchell Adams.
Adams came out firing and looking to go big, but Cherry settled his hips back and picked up a takedown to lead 5-0. Cherry then added a set of back points to lead 5-0 and went hunting for a pin. He locked up a cradle on the edge and appeared to have Adams flattened, but no fall was called and they entered the second period with the score 8-0.
“The best view I guess is from the couch,” Haines said of exchange. “We saw things differently from the couch than the officials saw it. But it is what it is.”
Adams then chose neutral to start the second. Cherry got in deep on a double leg, but Adams was able to take him through and to his back to cut the lead to 8-5. Moments later, he ran over a armbar for the fall at 3:23 to put the Herd ahead 15-12. Haines, however, felt the move by Adams could’ve been ruled potentially dangerous, thus stopping the action.
“I’m going to talk to some officials and see their opinion on it,” he said afterward. “But I know I’ve seen (University of Iowa wrestler) Austin DeSanto do it and it’s illegal, so...”
The Warriors didn’t trail for long, however, as Tyler Withers got the crowd right back into the match with a first-period pin of Logan Rhoades at 189 pounds. Sam Rodriguez then doubled the fun for the hosts at 215, taking just 36 seconds to pin Carlisle’s Brady Jumper, bringing the score to 24-15 in favor of Gettysburg.
“They responded like champions,” Haines said his team’s reaction to being tested. “We had two seniors go down that weren’t supposed to go down and our younger kids stepped up. They responded exactly the way we train.”
Momentum swung again at heavyweight as the Thundering Herd’s Layton Schmick squared off with Gettysburg’s Trevor Gallagher. The two had met four times prior, splitting the series 2-2. Schmick got the better of Gallagher, 7-3, when the pair met on Dec. 18, and it was once again Schmick coming out ahead this time around with an 8-2 victory that made the score 24-18.
At 106 pounds, Zoey Haines took the mat against Carlisle’s Garrett Pedrick. Haines appeared to take an early lead with a go-behind, but the action was ruled off the mat. She then converted on a sprawl and go-behind for a takedown and led 2-0 after the first period.
Pedrick chose top to begin the second and locked up a cradle, nearly pinning Haines, but couldn’t finish the bout and instead led 3-2 headed to the third period. Haines chose neutral to begin the third period and forced Pedrick into a stalling call with 1:30 left in the match. With 30 seconds remaining, Pedrick was again called for stalling to tie the bout at 3-3, but Haines got extended while trying to take a shot and Pedrick was able to break her grip and get behind for the winning takedown, cutting the lead to 24-21.
At 113, Truman Lauer, who weighed in just over 114 pounds (each wrestler is granted a two-pound weight allowance), squared off with Gettysburg’s Ethan Burgess, who bumped up after weighing in at just 99 pounds. Lauer used the size to his advantage, going to work from the top position to grab a 15-0 technical fall victory to put his team back ahead, 26-24.
Gabe Pecaitis stopped the bleeding for the Warriors in a big way at 120 pounds, locking up a cradle and pinning Carter Pedrick in just 60 seconds. But when Trentin Walker pinned Katelyn Keller at 126 pounds, it brought the score to 32-30 in favor of the visitors.
That meant that dual would come down to the final bout at 132, which featured Sokol and Hippensteel.
Sokol jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, sprawling on a Hippensteel shot and getting behind for a takedown. Hippensteel then escaped to bring the score to 2-1 after one. The Warriors’ freshman, who was bumping up from his usual spot at 126 and conceding about four pounds, then chose neutral to begin the second. The choice paid off as ran the pipe to finish a single leg and lead 4-2 after the second period.
Hippensteel opted to try his luck from the top position to begin the third period, but to no avail as Sokol was quickly up and out to go up 5-2. He then got right back in on another single leg, finishing that to go up 7-3 after a Hippensteel escape. Sokol tacked on another takedown and a set of back points late for good measure, grabbing an 11-3 victory and handing his team the win in the dual, 34-32.
“I wasn’t nervous,” Sokol said of the situation. “I was out there doing it for the team, because there are kids that work so hard on this team, even in the offseason when I’m playing other sports. I did it for them.”
While the situation would be too much for many a freshman, Sokol said he viewed it as an opportunity.
“I was excited going out on the mat,” he said. “I want to be in that moment. That’s what we do in the practice room every day. That’s what we work for.”
The Warriors will now set their sites on top-seeded Hempfield and Thursday’s semifinals at Spring Grove. The Black Knights are 15-1 on the year and rolled into the semis with wins over Conestoga Valley (43-16) and York Suburban (43-13).
“I hope we can heal up a whole bunch in the next 48 hours,” Haines said of the upcoming showdown. “Because we got dinged up there pretty bad, so we’ll see what we’ve got there rolling in on Thursday.”
The other semifinal is set to feature perennial powers and Mid-Penn Conference rivals Central Dauphin (14-1) and Cumberland Valley (15-4).
District 3 Class 3A
Team Championships
First Round
Gettysburg 75, Conrad Weiser 0
132-Christian Paul (G) p. Darius Eckert, :28; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Wyatt Brownmiller, :45; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Branden Manderbach, 1:09; 152-Logan Newell (G) p. Ryan Clay, :57; 160-Kylie Monroe (G) d. Ben Browne, 9-8; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Dylan Garcia, :33; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Jerry Garcia, 1:28; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Manny Rodriguez, :26; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Kaleb Britting, 1:34; 106-Ethan Burgess (G) p. Jaiden Woodrum, 1:32; 113-Zoey Haines (G) Mason Mieczkowski, 4:20; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Davis Keppley, 3:21; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) p. Bryson Gingrich, :49
Quarterfinals
Gettysburg 34, Carlisle 32
138-Dalton Redden (G) pinned Andrew Baer, 1:22; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) pinned Chase Brenneman, :27; 152-Jarrett Wilson (C) pinned Mason Rebert, :50; 160-Anthony DeAngelo (C) dec. Logan Newell (G), 6-2; 172-Mitchell Adams (C) pinned Jake Cherry, 3:23; 189-Tyler Withers (G) pinned Logan Rhoades, 1:08; 215-Sam Rodriguez (S) pinned Bradyn Jumper, :36; 285-Layton Schmick (C) dec. Trevor Gallagher, 8-2; 106-Garrett Pedrick (C) dec. Zoey Haines, 5-3; 113-Truman Lauer (C) TF. Ethan Burgess, 15-0 (5:05); 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) pinned Carter Pedrick, 1:00; 126-Trentin Walker, 1:39; 132-Wyatt Sokol (G) MD. Caleb Hippensteel, 11-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.