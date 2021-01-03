With the slightly surprising recent news that Pennsylvania’s latest coronavirus mitigation attempts will not be extended past today, it appears the 2021 winter high school sports season is set to begin on Friday evening.
The winter season is, with all due respect to fall and spring, my favorite of the sports seasons. I grew up a regular in my alma mater’s student section for basketball and have since thrown myself head first into the best wrestling state in the country. Then you add in swimming and diving and you have the perfect mix of skills and disciplines to cover.
As the season approaches, I’ve been thinking about all of the things that I’m excited to cover in the month to come. Here are just some of my favorite things about area sports in the 2021 winter season:
Delone Catholic juggernaut
What Gerry Eckenrode and company have built over at Delone Catholic is, quite frankly, just sort of silly. The Squirettes basketball program won a state title in 2019, looked poised to make a run at another in 2020 before being shut down by a pandemic, and may not have its strongest team yet.
Led by an absolutely loaded group of juniors (yes, they’ll be back again next year), Delone can beat you any number of ways. The Squirettes can defend, shoot from deep, hammer you in the interior, handle the ball and do just about anything else you want from a state-title contending. Good luck to anyone in their way this season.
I’m also interested in…
Bermudian Springs upstart
Last year, the Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball team played a pair of competitive games against Delone. They’ve since graduated 1,000-point scorer Skyler West, but don’t be fooled into thinking that the Eagles won’t be dangerous again in 2021.
Led by sharpshooter Hannah Chenault, combo guard Bailey Oehmig and versatile big Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs has a number of ways to break you down. Point guard Keri Speelman orchestrates the show and brings a pit bull mentality on defense. The Eagles may be slightly outgunned by the Squirettes, but if they’re going to go down, you better believe they’re going to do so swinging.
And then there’s...
The girls over at Gettysburg
The Warriors were rolling when they were stopped in their tracks by coronavirus in the 2020 state tournament. Now, they’ll have to get going again without a number of important pieces after losing Madison and Cheyenne Proctor, Lily Natter and Taylor Richardson to graduation.
They’re aided, however, by having a big-time point guard in Anne Bair. The junior has already received a handful of Division I scholarship offers and is just a hound on the defensive end in addition to her impressive poise while running the Gettysburg offense.
Her backcourt mate Camryn Felix is a former Delone transfer who can shoot the absolute lights out and together the two have a very real argument for claiming the title of the best backcourt in the YAIAA.
Now let’s head over to the mats and...
Levi Haines’ Quest for gold
Biglerville wrestler Levi Haines is not just one of the best wrestlers in the state in his class, but one of the best wrestlers in the nation.
The junior is already a two-time state finalist, but has twice lost close matches to elite talents who will wrestle for Lehigh University at the next level in Troy’s Sheldon Seymour and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ryan Crookham, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class nationwide.
This year, Haines looks like he’ll wrestle up at 138, where he may yet again be faced with a potential matchup with Crookham in the region, the super region and the state tournament.
Gettysburg’s team dominance
After moving down to YAIAA-2 against its own wishes, Gettysburg enters the season as an absolutely overwhelming favorite to win a division championship after doing so in Division 1 a year ago.
The Warriors lost stars Dylan Reinert and Luke Sainato to graduation, but are still as tough as ever and there’s some talk out there that they could sweep the dual season in the division. We’re not just talking win every dual, but rather winning every bout of every dual in the division. A tall task, yes, but one to keep an eye on.
Back on the hardwood, we’ve got…
A pair of rebuilding programs?
Last year, the Gettysburg and New Oxford boys dominated on the basketball court. While the season didn’t end as planned, the Warriors posted an undefeated regular season record for the first time in school history, going 22-0. The Colonials, meanwhile, were just hitting their stride and had advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time ever before their run was cut short due to the pandemic.
Now, both look like they may be rebuilding.
Gettysburg has lost a ton, including head coach Lawrence Williams, 1,000-point scorer Charles Warren, and elite Division 1 prospect Quadir Copeland. New coach Marc McLean, who formerly had a stint over at Fairfield, takes over with quite the task at hand.
Meanwhile, Nate Myers led his alma mater to soaring heights in his first year at the helm of the Colonials. But they lost stars Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh and sharpshooter Noah Strausbaugh to graduation, and rim running big man Thomas Haugh to transfer. In his second year, can Myers find a way to create the massive chunk of offense and defense that went out the door?
Additional storylines I’m excited to follow are…
Fairfield’s Jake Moyer and Bermudian Springs’ Savauri Shleton on their quests to place at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament.
The continued growth of the Gettysburg swimming program.
Biglerville’s ascendance to a potential playoff team in girls’ basketball.
Jayden Weishaar’s assault on the Littlestown boys basketball record books.
Littlestown’s Connor Brown’s attempt to improve upon his eighth-place finish at the state wrestling tournament in 2020.
There are dozens and dozens of reasons for you to tune in to the Times this winter sports season, and I can’t even begin to tell everyone how excited I am to see what new stories develop along the way.
Let’s ride.
