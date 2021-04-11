BASEBALL
New Oxford Tournament
Delone Catholic split two games on Saturday at New Oxford, dropping a 5-4 decision to Shippensburg before topping the hosts, 7-3.
Against the Greyhounds, Delone held a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh before yielding a four-run rally. The Squires got one back but could not pull even. Wyatt Schussler boomed a pair of doubles to account for half of his team’s hits.
Schussler posted a 2-for-3 effort against the Ox to top off a solid day at the dish. Harrison Smith and Jake Sherdel were both 2-for-3 with two RBI apiece.
Ethan Little tossed five innings, working around seven hits while allowing one earned run.
The Colonials pounded out 18 hits on the day but managed just four runs. Mason Weaver and Connor Main collected two singles apiece in an 8-1 loss to Kutztown to begin action. Josh Bethas had the big bat against Delone, going 3-for-4. Adam Pascoe, Jacob Little and Grant Jacoby rattled two hits each versus Squire pitching.
Shippensburg 5, Delone Catholic 4
Shippensburg 001 000 4 – 5 10 3
Delone Catholic 000 021 1 – 4 4 3
Gilbert, Martin (6), Carbaugh (7). Ryan Wildasin, Aidan Wittmer (5), Jake Sherdel (7). WP: Martin. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Gilbert 2-7, Martin 0-1, Carbaugh 2-0, Wildasin 2-1, Wittmer 2-1, Sherdel 2-1. 2B: DC-Wyatt Schussler 2. 3B: S-Diehl.
Kutztown 8, New Oxford 1
Kutztown 420 000 2 – 8 9 0
New Oxford 100 000 0 – 1 7 2
Austin. Ethan Diehl, Ryan Heiss (1), Aaron Wagaman (7). WP: Austin. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Austin 2-1, Diehl 1-3, Heiss 6-2, Wagaman 0-2. 2B: K-Hugo, Rabert. 3B: K-Furst.
Delone Catholic 7, New Oxford 3
Delone Catholic 111 031 0 – 7 9 0
New Oxford 001 002 0 – 3 11 0
Ethan Little, Ryan Moore (6), Brodie Collins (6). Mason Weaver, Diehl (5), Connor Rebert (6), Nathan Aumen (7). WP: Little. LP: Weaver. SO-BB: Little 0-1, Moore 0-0, Collins 3-0, Weaver 3-4, Diehl 0-0, Rebert 0-1, Aumen 1-2. 2B: DC-Harrison Smith, Sherdel
Dover 10, Bermudian Springs 7
Bermudian was staked to a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning before Dover staged a rally that resulted in a 10-7 triumph for the hosts on Saturday.
Carter Stuart and Blake Young led a 12-hit Eagle attack with 3-for-4 efforts. Stuart swatted a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Brandon Sims and Connor Shaw swatted two hits apiece as well.
Bermudian Springs 301 003 0 – 7 12 1
Dover 003 052 x – 10 9 3
Carter Stuart, Connor Shaw (5). Kennell, Sturgeon (2), Cutright (5), Goodling (7). WP: Cutright. LP: Shaw. SO-BB: Stuart 2-2, Shawn 0-1, Kennell 1-1, Sturgeon 3-1, Cutright 2-1, Goodling 0-0. 2B: BS-Stuart 2; D-Kennell 2, Bortner. 3B: D-Eckard
