Delone Catholic sophomore Megan Jacoby was a bit player for the Squirettes last season, scoring just 40 points in the entire season.
But following the graduation of the team’s entire starting lineup, she was expected to fill a much bigger role by head coach Gerry Eckenrode and Jacoby has delivered.
For the season that she’s put together, Jacoby was voted as the Player of the Year in YAIAA-3 by the division’s coaches.
Jacoby averaged 12.3 ppg to lead a young Delone squad to a 25-4 record on the season, 12-0 in division play. She connected 47 times from beyond the arc and reached double figures 21 times.
Freshman Reece Meckley joined Jacoby on the first team after posting 8.3 ppg, scoring at least ten points 12 times and draining 39 triples.
Junior Brielle Baughman supplied 10.1 ppg, 36 made 3PT and shot a steady 76 percent from the free throw line to make the second team and junior Kaitlyn Schwarz picked up an Honorable Mention nod.
Bermudian Springs’ sophomore Tori Bross was entrusted with a significantly larger role this season by head coach Todd Askins and she delivered a first team performance. Bross, a part-time starter on the 2021-22 Eagles’ team that went 24-7, averaged 11.3 ppg and made 37 3-Pointers this season. She was in double figures 15 times.
The Peters’ sisters, Lucy, a sophomore and Amelia, a senior, were both selected to the second team. Lucy provided inside muscle and scored 11.8 ppg, while Amelia was the most experienced returning player and checked in at 10.4 ppg.
Littlestown senior Celi Portillo tossed in 12.5 ppg, including 19.8 ppg over her final five contests to pick up a first team selection.
Biglerville senior Brylee Rodgers also earned a first team nod after averaging 13.5 ppg and hitting on 74 percent of her free throws. Rodgers scored in double figures 13 times in 20 games, with a high game of 28. She finished her career with 1,047 career points, the fourth-most of any girl to suit up for the Canners.
Classmate Emily Woolson was an Honorable Mention pick.
Fairfield junior Breana Valentine led the Times’ Area in scoring at 15.7 ppg while scoring double digits in 18 of the 21 games that she played in. She upped her average to 20.4 ppg over the last five games of the season, including a high game of 27.
In YAIAA-1, New Oxford senior Timberley Linebaugh earned a second team nod after posting 8.8 ppg and knocking down 39 triples. She hit for double digits eight times with a high-game of 23.
YAIAA Girls’ Basketball Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
Co-Players of the Year: Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York; Leah Kale, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York
First Team
Bella Chimienti, Central York
MacKenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York
Kamauri Gordon-Bey, Red Lion
Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion
Leah Kale, Spring Grove
Ciara Gibbs, York High
Zykira McGee, York High
Second Team
Alivia McCaskell, Central York
Kiara McNealy, Dallastown
Praise Matthews, Dallastown
Timberley Linebaugh, New Oxford
Grace Masser, Red Lion
Honorable mention
Emily Crouthamel, Central York
Tati Virata, Red Lion
Kacie Boyer, Spring Grove
Division 2
Player of the Year: Arianna Seitz, Eastern York
Coach of the Year: Moe Coleman, Northeastern
First Team
Arianna Seitz, Eastern York
Lauralye Kennedy, Northeastern
Lydia Powers, York Suburban
Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban,
Reagan Doll, West York
Faith Walker, West York
Second Team
MaKenzie Gamber, Dover
Mikayla Coleman, Northeastern
Nylah Davis, Northeastern
Dylan Elliot, Susquehannock
Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban
Honorable mention
Kendall Felix, Eastern York
Bella Huber, Kennard-Dale
Colleen Finnegan, Northeastern
Kenni Galbreath, Susquehannock
Annie Laubach, Susquehannock
Division 3
Player of the Year: Megan Jacoby, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic
First Team
Victoria Bross, Bermudian
Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville
Megan Jacoby, Delone
Reece Meckley, Delone
Riley Stigler, Hanover
Araceli Portillo, Littlestown
Mariah Shue, York Catholic
Second team
Amelia Peters, Bermudian
Lucy Peters, Bermudian
Brielle Baughman, Delone
Breana Valentine, Fairfield
Paige O’Brien, York Catholic
Honorable mention
Emily Woolson, Biglerville
Kaitlyn Schwarz, Delone
Katelyn Bullen, York Catholic
Meredith Smith, York Catholic
