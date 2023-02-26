In a back-and-forth top-10 battle that lived up to its billing, seventh-ranked Gettysburg had the final say, tallying four times in the final 8:25 to topple No. 1 Salisbury, 12-10, on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jack Dunleavy led the Bullets (2-0) with six goals, including the final three.
• Chase Morgan backstopped the defense with 11 saves.
FOR THE FOES
• Cross Ferrara was one of three Sea Gulls (3-1) with a hat trick. Brice Bromwell and Luke Nestor also registered three goals.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Aidan Wykoff wasted little time getting Gettysburg on the board, whistling a shot from the right side just 40 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead. Jack Dunleavy then got his first of the year from nearly the same spot less than two minutes later. Cross Ferrara bookended a second Dunleavy tally to make it 3-2 at the end of the first quarter.
• Off a turnover in the opening minute of the second quarter, Frank Barbera passed ahead to George Raymond, who finished from the left side for a 4-2 lead with 13:48 showing. Luke Nestor and Jack Dowd each converted during a one-minute, full-serve penalty to tie the game with 10:49 remaining. Ethan Kessler put the hosts back in front with 6:11 on the clock before Ryan Cernuto hit Kyle Howard in front of the cage to re-establish the two-goal edge. Brice Bromwell scored a pair of unassisted goals in the final 3:56 of the quarter to draw the game even at the break.
• Dunleavy gave Gettysburg a 7-6 edge with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter but Nestor started a 3-0 Sea Gull run with a man-up tally at the 8:24 mark, giving the visitors a 9-7 lead entering the final period.
• Dunleavy found Kieran Ward just 1:07 into the final quarter to cut the deficit in half. Ferrara pushed the lead back to two with 9:12 remaining but that would be the last quality look Salisbury would get at the cage. Ward once again drew Gettysburg within one with 8:25 showing before Dunleavy put a bow on his career day. Ward found Dunleavy on the doorstep to tie the game with 6 32 remaining. Three minutes later, Raymond found a cutting Dunleavy from behind for the lead. At the end of a Salisbury unreleaseable penalty, Raymond fired a pass across the field to Dunleavy, who one-timed it home for the final with 1:13 to play.
THE INSIDE STORY
• It was Gettysburg’s first win over Salisbury and first over a No. 1-ranked team since Feb. 24, 2018 and an 11-10 double-overtime victory. The Bullets defeated a top-ranked team for the seventh time since 1999.
• Jonathan Moshe won 14 of 25 faceoffs, including the final five of the game to keep possession for his team. He also picked up six ground balls.
• Andy Marquet ed the defense with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
• Gettysburg finished with a 36-31 advantage in shots and 29-26 edge in ground balls.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at No. 20 Stevenson on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Strong scoring efforts got the Bullets out to a 5-0 lead after the first, and the offense continued to pour it on in a 14-1 win over visiting Denison on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jordan Basso led the Bullets (2-1) with five goals and three assists.
• Caroline Sullivan added two goals and three assists.
• Essie Pasternak paced the defense with four caused turnovers and three ground balls.
FOR THE FOES
• Carly LaPierre scored the lone goal for the Big Red (0-2) off a free-position attempt.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg came out hot, as Regan Rightmire won the first draw of the game to give possession to the Bullets, and Jordan Basso dished to Gabi Connor for a goal within the first 15 seconds of the game. Denison won the next draw, but Essie Pasternak got the turnover, allowing Gettysburg to get the ball into the stick of Caroline Sullivan. Sullivan spun around her defenders for the Bullets’ second goal of the game, with only two minutes elapsed.
Gettysburg won the next two draws to enable two more goals by Basso, the second being assisted by Sullivan, to notch a 4-0 lead with less than three minutes off the game clock in the first period. With 12:17 left in the first, Denison looked to notch their first of the game, but could only come up with one successful clear as the Gettysburg defense pressed the Big Red all the way down the field.
With 2:36 remaining in the first, Caroline Sullivan drove in front of the net for her second goal of the game. Denison’s final attempts of the quarter were all stopped by Gettysburg, as they turned the ball over twice more to finish the first period.
• Denison’s Bridget Sheehy got the first shot of the second period, but Gettysburg goalie Gillian Cortese was there to make the stop. Before the first five minutes were up, Basso scored again to give the Bullets a 6-0 lead. Denison worked to contain the Bullets, and both teams missed shots over the next four minutes. Two Denison shots were saved by Cortese, and neither team could find the back of the net as the clock ticked down, yielding a 6-0 Gettysburg advantage heading into the break.
• Katie Fullowan won the draw at the beginning of the third, allowing Basso to throw a pass to Julia Daly, who netted it to bring the Bullets’ lead up to seven. Denison’s next three attempts were all snatched away by the Gettysburg defense, as they caused turnovers on each of Denison’s clear attempts. Gabi Connor caused a turnover for Denison, and then dished it to Daly for Daly’s second of the game, forcing a Denison timeout. Out of the timeout, Connor scored a goal off a pass from Sullivan to give the Bullets the 9-0 edge. Less than 45 seconds later, Rightmire caused a turnover and Jordan Basso fired one in. The Gettysburg defense allowed Denison no more shots in the period, and Sophie Smith and Julie Breedveld each netted a goal to make it a 12-0 Bullets lead going into the final quarter.
• Denison won the first two draws of the final quarter, but lost both possessions. A free position attempt yielded Breedveld’s second goal of the game with 11:15 left to play, and Cortese stopped a shot form Merrill Rollhaus of Denison. Two more caused turnovers for Gettysburg gave way to Jordan Basso’s final goal of the game, with Sullivan tallying the assist. A Denison free position attempt allowed them to finally break up the shutout, as Carly LaPierre found the back of the net. LaPierre’s goal would be the last of the game, however, as Gettysburg ran away with the 14-1 home opener win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg finished with a 37-9 advantage in shots and a 19-10 advantage in ground balls.
• Gillian Cortese made four saves in goal.
• Sophie Smith and Julie Breedveld scored their first goals of the season, with Breedveld’s two goals also being the first of her career.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Washington and Lee on Saturday. Game time is noon.
