Like any driver, Freddie Rahmer wanted to end his season on a high note with a visit to victory lane.
It wasn’t just about carrying momentum into the offseason. Rahmer wanted to add another racetrack to his career win list.
Rahmer checked off both boxes last Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway when he captured the 30-lap sprint car showdown. The win, Rahmer’s eighth of the season, was worth a nice $5,000 payday.
“Some years we haven’t run good here at the end of the year,” Rahmer said. “I’ve never won here. It was a good field of cars tonight, so it means a lot. We had the car pretty good, and we were fortunate that the double-file restarts worked out for us.
“I think we’ve won everywhere around here now, but this is cool. I won at Selinsgrove for the first time this year, and we’ve been close here a lot of times. You just want to win no matter what.”
Lance Dewease started on the pole and was able to beat Anthony Macri into the first corner to lead lap 1. It was short-lived, as the Dillsburg ace dive-bombed into Turn 3 to wrestle the top spot away on lap 2.
The first caution came out just as the second circuit was scored. Jordan Mackison spun in the third corner, setting up the first double-file restart of the main event.
Rahmer, who started third, stalked Dewease on the restart. One lap later, he shot to the bottom of turn 1 and exited the second corner with the second position.
Macri built a 1.442-second lead by lap 7. Two laps later, he entered lapped traffic, which allowed Rahmer to chop the lead down to just over a second.
Mackison spun for the second time on the 12th circuit. Rahmer got to the inside of Macri coming down the frontstretch on the restart and won the battle into turn 1 to wrestle the top spot away.
“He tried to squeeze me going into one, but I was far enough ahead that he couldn’t come down,” Rahmer said. “I knew he would have a run going into three, so I just ran him down the racetrack like you are supposed to do.
“We were just racing each other hard, and sometimes you are on that side, and sometimes you are on the other. It was just good racing ... all good.”
Things slowed down one lap later, when J.J. Grasso spun in turn 3. On the restart, Danny Dietrich, who was running fifth, got sideways on the frontstretch and Lucas Wolfe got upside down to bring out the red flag.
The field went single file on the restart, which allowed Rahmer to open up a 1.131-second lead by lap 20. Shane Stewart and Logan Schuchart traded the third position, with Stewart taking the position on lap 21.
Stewart got away from Schuchart a bit and tracked down Macri for second. He slipped by on the inside of turn 3 on lap 26 and started to track down Rahmer for the win.
Rahmer, however, was up to task and carved his way through heavy traffic over the final four laps to take the victory by 1.303 seconds. Stewart, Schuchart, Macri and Dewease completed the top five.
Steve Buckwalter charged from 21st to 12th to earn Hard Charger honors from Dressler Electric. Dewease was quick time on the night with a lap of 14.714
BAPS Motor Speedway
11/14
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000)[3]; 2. 71-Shane Stewart[4]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]; 6. 5R-Tyler Ross[7]; 7. 1A-Jacob Allen[13]; 8. 5-Brent Marks[10]; 9. 39-Chase Dietz[11]; 10. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[17]; 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]; 12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (Hard Charger)[21]; 13. 8-Billy Dietrich[22]; 14. 4R-Doug Hammaker[5]; 15. 55-Dallas Schott[19]; 16. 99M-Kyle Moody[18]; 17. 21-Matt Campbell[12]; 18. 12-Brent Shearer[23]; 19. (DNF) 54A-Zachary Newlin[15]; 20. (DNF) 48-Danny Dietrich[14]; 21. (DNF) 24-Lucas Wolfe[6]; 22. (DNF) 37-JJ Grasso[24]; 23. (DNF) 12M-Jordan Mackison[20]; 24. (DNS) 91-Anthony Fiore.
Lap leaders: Dewease (1), Macri (2-11), Rahmer (12-30)
Heat 1 (10 Laps/Top 5 to A-Main): 1. 71-Shane Stewart[2]; 2. 5R-Tyler Ross[1]; 3. 39-Chase Dietz[3]; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich[5]; 6. 44-Dylan Norris[7]; 7. 11P-Greg Plank[9]; 8. 97-Brie Hershey[8].
Heat 2 (10 Laps/Top 5 to A-Main): 1. 5-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody[6]; 6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[5]; 7. 37-JJ Grasso[7]; 8. 12-Brent Shearer[8]; 9. 13S-Tyler Esh[9].
Heat 3 (10 Laps/Top 5 to A-Main): 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe[3]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 3. 21-Matt Campbell[1]; 4. 54A-Zachary Newlin[7]; 5. 55-Dallas Schott[8]; 6. (DNF) 69-Tim Glatfelter[2]; 7. (DNF) 2W-Glenndon Forsythe[5]; 8. (DNS) 19M-Landon Myers; 9. (DNS) 74JR-JR Berry.
Heat 4 (10 Laps/Top 5 to A-Main): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 2. 4R-Doug Hammaker[2]; 3. 1A-Jacob Allen[4]; 4. 91-Anthony Fiore[1]; 5. 12M-Jordan Mackison[7]; 6. 85-Ricky DiEva[5]; 7. 9-Gordon Senft Jr[8]; 8. (DNF) 16A-Aaron Bollinger[6].
B-Main (10 Laps/Top 4 to A-Main): 1. 17B-Buckwalter[2]; 2. 8-B. Dietrich[1]; 3. 12-Shearer[8]; 4. 37-Grasso[5]; 5. 44-Norris[4]; 6. 13S-Esh[10]; 7. 85-DiEva[3]; 8. 97-Hershey[9]; 9. 9-Senft Jr[6]; 10. 11P-Plank[7]; 11. (DNS) 69-Glatfelter; 12. (DNS) 2W-Forsythe; 13. (DNS) 16A-Bollinger; 14. (DNS) 19M-Myers; 15. (DNS) 74JR-Berry.
Modifieds
Feature (30 laps): 1. 7MM-Michael Maresca ($3,000)[7]; 2. 15-Billy Pauch Jr[3]; 3. 401-Frank Cozze Sr[1]; 4. 32-Danny Bouc[8]; 5. 14W-Ryan Watt[2]; 6. 117-Kevin Hirthler[14]; 7. 16-Louden Reimert[11]; 8. 1H-Jared Umbenhauer[15]; 9. 29-Ryan Krachun[10]; 10. 7-Rick Laubach[4]; 11. 126-Dominick Buffalino[16]; 12. 118-Jim Britt[5]; 13. 19-Brad Brightbill[19]; 14. 112-Cale Ross[6]; 15. 99-Craig Whitmoyer[13]; 16. 704-Kory Fleming[9]; 17. 19A-Troy Ale[21]; 18. 81-Dylan Swinehart[20]; 19. 14RR-Joe Funk[23]; 20. 64-Wayne Witmer[22]; 21. 31-Cody Schantz[17]; 22. 3L-Billy Lasko[18]; 23. (DNF) 88K-Mark Kratz[24]; 24. (DNF) 3-Ronald Kline[12].
Lap leaders: Cozze (1-2), Pauch (3-11), Cozze (12-23), Maresca (24-30)
Heat winners: Bouc, Maresca, Ross
B-Main winner: Brightbill
