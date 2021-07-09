Bair ready for next step in coaching career
Gettysburg graduate Sean Bair continues to race his way through the basketball coaching rankings.
After spending time as the New Oxford head coach before spending stints in off-court positions with the both University of Arkansas men’s and Penn State University women’s programs, Bair was recently announced as a new assistant coach for the Monmouth University women’s program.
“It’s really exciting for me,” Bair said of the new role, which became official on July 1. “Ii knew for a little while that there was going to be an opportunity to make that move, or make a move, but I wasn’t exactly sure of the timeline.”
Bair will work under new Monmouth head coach Ginny Boggess, who most recently served as an assistant under Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger.
“When Ginny got the job I felt there was a chance that I would be somebody who would be considered,” Bair said. “We talked a little bit after she got the job about some of my coaching goals and where I see myself and then shortly after that we had a more formal, interview-type discussion.”
After graduating from Dickinson College in 2012, Bair spent six years at the helm of the New Oxford boys’ program before leaving in 2019 to become a graduate assistant with the University of Arkansas. He then moved on to become a video coordinator for coach Carolyn Kieger’s staff at Penn State before being offered the bench role at Monmouth.
“I was at Penn State almost exactly a year and I learned a lot in that span,” he said. “The main thing was sort of learning some of the nuances of women’s basketball because that was the first time working with them rather than the men. In a weird way, the COVID shutdown was weirdly kind of a really good opportunity to me. My main responsibilities at Penn State were very video-dependent because we couldn’t go and visit the kids so I learned how to really break down what I was watching and did a ton of film study.
“We also had a limited number of managers and practice players due to the shutdown, so support staff people like myself were allowed to be more active on the floor and I learned a lot from Ginny, who’s going to be a fantastic coach.”
Bair added that he’s excited to be able to be back on the floor for games and be more hands on with players, though growing his recruiting network is another element of his coaching resume that he’s excited to strengthen.
“There’s that on-court coaching aspect that you’re not able to do any of,” he said of his roles with Arkansas and Penn State. “You’re more sort of on the sidelines and I think that’s the part I love most about coaching, so you miss that and it’s something I’m excited to be able to do again.”
Bair says his quick ascension through the coaching world has come as a bit of a surprise, but he’s now excited to see what comes next.
“I remember in a college advising session, my one advisor asked me what I wanted and I said to her ‘I want to be a social studies teacher and coach AAAA (at the time the largest PIAA classification) Pennsylvania basketball’ and by 22 i pretty much had that at New Oxford,” he said. “So I started to continue to evaluate my options to see if I could work in basketball full-time. Even if I would’ve been a career video coordinator, that’s something that would’ve made me very, very happy. But I’ve been fortunate to work with some great coaches and have some great opportunities and I’m going to continue to work hard and see where that gets me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.