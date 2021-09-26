BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 2, Big Spring 1
The Eagles pitched a shutout in the second half of Saturday’s contest, with Carter Stuart tallying seven total saves in a non-league victory. Stuart was aided by strong defensive play from Cameron Carrolus and Lucas Snyder.
The Eagles took a 2-1 lead into the half as Bryce Harner and Taz Grifo slammed home goals. Israel Felipe and Owen Hickok assisted the tallies.
Big Spring 1 0 — 1
Bermudian Springs 2 0 — 2
Goals: BiS-John Patterson; Berm-Bryce Harner, Taz Grifo. Assists: Berm-Israel Felipe, Owen Hickok. Corners: BiS-4; Berm-7. Saves: BiS-Camden Shoemaker 8; Berm-Carter Stuart 7
Mechanicsburg 3, New Oxford 0
The Wildcats stopped the Colonial winning streak at seven with a non-league triumph on Saturday.
The Ox (7-1) now sits in eighth in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings while Mechanicsburg (4-3-1) moved up to 12th.
No game information was provided.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 1, Hershey 0 2OT
Alison Harvey drove home the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Warriors on Saturday.
Izzy Gaydon slid the ball to Harvey, who buried it into the net to help the Warriors improve to 6-2 in winning their fourth consecutive game.
Hershey 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: G-Alison Harvey. Assists: G-Izzy Gaydon. Shots: H-6; G-5. Corners: H-3; G-7. Saves: H-2; G-4.
Harrisburg Christian Tournament
Millersburg 4, Littlestown 0
Halifax 4, Littlestown 0
The Bolts dropped a pair of 4-0 decisions on Saturday to fall to 1-6 overall on the season.
Millersburg 1 3 — 4
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: M-Klinger, Ayers, not provided. Shots: M-10; L-1. Corners: M-6; L-0.
Halifax 2 2 — 4
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: H-Gainer 3, Scheidler. Shots: H-15; L-3. Corners: H-4; L-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Carlisle Invitational
Drew Cole ran a 17:04.20 to place 71st among 310 runners in the boys challenge race at Carlisle on Saturday.
Cole’s teammate, Auden Day, finished in 17:04.90 to place 74th.
Gettysburg’s Lily Arnold broke into the top 80 on the girls’ side by clocking a 20:51.20, good for 74th among 255 entrants.
Larry Josh Edwards of University High won the boys challenge race in 15:11.40. Thais Rolly of McLean was the girls challenge race winner in 17:58.0.
Boys
Gettysburg: 71. Drew Cole 17:04.20, 74. Auden Day 17:04.90, 148. Gavin Cole 17:48.70, 208. Colin Arnold 18:26.60, 247. Ryan Clayton 19:10.30
New Oxford: 166. Neal Price 17:56.80, 257. David Moore 19:24.40, 283. Joseph Salazar 20:08.40, 288. Mason Richter 20:20.80, 290. Tyler Kelican 20:28.40
Girls
Gettysburg: 74. Lily Arnold 20:51.20, 114. Winter Oaster 21:36.80, 125. Malina Reber 21:53.30, 163. Megan Hurst 22:22.80, 228. Olivia Goldman-Smith 24:00.80
New Oxford: 164. Anya Rosenbach 22:25.80, 211. Erin Deak 23:22.90, 215. Katelyn Dicken 23:25.10, 251. Sydney Kint 26:45.70
