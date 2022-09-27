As the high school cross country season inches towards the league and district meets towards the end of next month, Delone Catholic’s boys have set themselves up for a whale of a finish.
The Squires hosted a YAIAA quad meet on Tuesday on their home course at Codorus State Park, and came away winning two and losing one. Delone beat Division 3 foe Bermudian Springs 23-38, as well as Division 2 Dover by a close 26-31 score. Central York took top honors, beating the Squires (25-31), Dover (26-32) and Bermudian (19-42). Dover also beat Bermudian 21-36.
The Eagles’ Parker Sanders took off at the start and had built a nine-second lead at the mile, coming through in 5:17 ahead of teammate Cole Stuart and Delone’s Aden Davis. The Codorus course runs three loops through the woods, and the runners reappear at the mile and again at the two-mile before hitting another loop in the woods to finish.
At two miles, Dover’s Caleb Hogan had moved to the front, just four seconds ahead of Central York’s Braden Dacheux. Sanders was eight seconds back in 11:26, and Davis had dropped to seventh place (11:31). Stuart followed, then a trio of Squires came through. Liam Allen, Ryan Young, and Joey Catlin were running well together as they were positioned behind eighth-place Camdyn Buehl of Dover.
“The entire race I was worried about positioning,” Davis said. “I didn’t want to underestimate anybody here, so I knew to stay back and let the other guys go out fast and I kind of reeled them in after that. I was definitely team-oriented, trying to track the other people down.”
At the two-mile, Dover was beating the Squires, 27-30. As the team disappeared into the woods for the final loop, it was necessary for someone to get past Buehl, and for Allen to move up as well. Delone came through on the challenge.
Hogan increased his lead over the final mile, running 17:30 to win, and Central’s Dacheux rolled in second in 17:50. Allen started to move, and ran a strong final mile to climb to third place at the finish. His time of 17:58 was a personal best time on the tough home course.
Catlin, who had pulled Allen and Young along when they were lagging, fell off a bit, but his teammates took off to catch Buehl, and they did. Allen ran 18:31, nearly catching Stuart who ran 18:28 for eighth. Young just two seconds back of Allen, as the Squires placed ninth and 10th. Young was two seconds ahead of Buehl, and that sealed the narrow victory.
“We wanted to go out conservatively and work our way up,” Allen said. “I think we waited too long to make our move, but it all worked out. A big focus of ours this past summer was to get a lot of miles in as a team, and we have done that. So, as coach told us today, we are fit!”
Sanders ran a fine race in 18:14 for seventh.
The Squires were tired, having run four races in the last 10 days, including two invitationals. But they rose to the occasion and are looking for bigger things to come.
“Joey Catlin has done a great job motivating a lot of the guys with our summer runs and just being a leader,” said Delone coach R.C. Zinn. “We knew coming in that we have a good enough team that we know we can be in the mix against a lot of the bigger schools. We are hoping that we peak well at the end of the year, because it is going to be very competitive with about four other teams to see which two teams make it to states.”
In the girls’ race, Delone defeated Bermudian 21-34, and won as close a meet as is possible in beating Dover 27-28. Central bested the Squirettes 21-32, beat Bermudian 16-43, and topped Dover 21-35. Dover beat Bermudian 24-31.
Central’s Haley Green decimated the field, winning in 20:15. Teammate Ashley Main was 1:18 behind in 21:33 in second. At the mile the Panther pair were well ahead of Dover’s Summer Hogan and Keira Reider, and Delone’s Samantha Smith was in pursuit, 10 seconds behind the Dover duo in 6:36.
At two miles, Green was at 12:49 and had built a 39-second lead over Main. Smith had moved up, as she was 12 seconds ahead of Reider and right on the heels of Hogan in 13:58.
“Sam has a good shot to go to states again,” said Zinn. “She is set up to do well at the end of the season, and she is motivated.”
With 200 meters to go in the race, Reider was about three seconds behind Smith but charging like a rhino. She passed Smith 20 meters before the line to claim fourth place in 22:24, just one second ahead of the Squirette. That meant Dover had the lead and Delone was going to have to have something spectacular happen behind Smith. That spectacular finish came from Emma Bunty.
Bunty had been moving up, but with 200 to go she took off like her life depended on it in pursuit of Dover’s Mary Alice Craig. She caught Craig at the line, running 26:39 to best Craig by a second. That finish gave Delone the one-point win over Dover.
“That was really cool to see Emma come in like that,” Zinn said. “She is doing such a nice job, and Sam is doing a nice job mentoring our younger runners. Two of them are freshmen, and it is nice to have youth, but Sam is really helping them.”
Bermudian’s Livia Lightly finished 10th with a time of 24:48, and teammates Kylee Oseen (25:29) and Madison Kuhn (25:41) placed 12th and 13th.
Boys
Central York d. Delone Catholic 25-31, Delone d. Bermudian Springs 23-38, Delone d. Dover 26-31, Dover d. Bermudian 21-36, Central d. Dover 26-32, Central d. Bermudian 19-42.
Individual
1.Caleb Hogan (Do) 17:30, 2.Braden Dacheux (CY) 17:50, 3.Aden Davis (DC) 17:58, 4.Jensen Glatfelter (Do) 18:02, 5.Thomas Romig (CY) 18:09, 6.Zachery Sowers (CY) 18:10, 7.Parker Sanders (BS) 18:14, 8.Cole Stuart (BS) 18:28, 9.Liam Allen (DC) 18:31, 10.Ryan Young (DC) 18:33.
Delone Catholic: 3.Aden Davis 17:58, 9.Liam Allen 18:31, 10.Ryan Young 18:33, 12.Joey Catlin 18:44, 16.Jack Goedecker 19:36, 20.Evan Donnelly 20:13, 21.Kaiden Miller 20:14.
Bermudian Springs: 7.Parker Sanders 18:14, 8.Cole Stuart 18:28, 27.Jacob Simpson 20:30, 33.Logan Phillips 21:01, 34.Lucas Campagna 21:02, 39.Bryce Garner 21:22, 43.Elias Snyder 22:13.
Girls
Central York d. Delone Catholic 21-32, Delone d. Bermudian Springs 21-34, Delone d. Dover 27-28, Dover d. Bermudian 24-31, Central d. Dover 21-35, Central d. Bermudian 16-43.
Individual
1.Haley Green (CY) 20:15, 2.Ashley Main (CY) 21:33, 3.Summer Hogan (Do) 22:14, 4.Keira Reider (Do) 22:24, 5.Samantha Smith (DC) 22:25, 6.Gianna Corrieri (CY) 24:03, 7.Kaylie Brown (DC) 24:14, 8.Maria Mason (CY) 24:19, 9.Samantha Bealmear (DC) 24:35, 10.Livia Lightly (BS) 24:48.
Delone Catholic: 5.Samantha Smith 22:25, 7.Kaylie Brown 24:14, 9.Samantha Bealmear 24:35, 14.Emma Bunty 26:39, 17.Emma Goddard 27:24.
Bermudian Springs: 10.Livia Lightly 24:48, 12.Kylee Oseen 25:29, 13.Madison Kuhn 25:41.
