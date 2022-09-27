As the high school cross country season inches towards the league and district meets towards the end of next month, Delone Catholic’s boys have set themselves up for a whale of a finish.

The Squires hosted a YAIAA quad meet on Tuesday on their home course at Codorus State Park, and came away winning two and losing one. Delone beat Division 3 foe Bermudian Springs 23-38, as well as Division 2 Dover by a close 26-31 score. Central York took top honors, beating the Squires (25-31), Dover (26-32) and Bermudian (19-42). Dover also beat Bermudian 21-36.

