The final score was closer than it probably should’ve been.
That won’t matter to Littlestown, which had enough to get past hard-charging Eastern York, 75-63, in the quarterfinal round of the District 3 Class 4A boys basketball tournament Thursday night in the Thunderdome.
The win punches a ticket to the PIAA tournament for the Thunderbolts for the first time since 2019 and they advance to the semifinals of the district tournament to take on top-seeded Berks Catholic, a 55-40 winner over ELCO, on Monday at Berks Catholic at 7 p.m.
“We weren’t making smart plays and that cost us most of our lead,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “We were dribbling into traps, made some lazy passes and took some bad shots.”
Littlestown (19-5) took a 51-23 lead on Jake Bosley’s bucket with just under five minutes to go in the third quarter and it appeared the Bolts would coast from there.
But as legendary ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend.”
Eastern (16-10) had other ideas and began its comeback with a triple from Jack Weaver at the 4:29 mark of the third quarter.
The guest trailed 51-30 when Bolt sophomore point guard Zyan Herr was whistled for his fourth foul and went to the bench.
The Golden Knights kept chipping away and shriveled their deficit to 53-38 heading for the fourth quarter.
“We’re not really used to playing without Zyan on the floor and we really struggled without him out there,” Bosley said. “We made some really bad plays, things that we don’t usually do when he’s out there.”
Herr re-entered the contest to start the final stanza, but that did little to slow the Knights as the visitors ran off the first seven points of the quarter and trailed 53-45 following Simon Lipsius’ triple with 6:26 remaining.
Bosley scratched for the Bolts at the 5:32 mark to break a five-minute drought for Littlestown.
A trey by Brady Seitz closed the gap to 59-54 with 3:57 to play, but the Knights got no closer than six after Littlestown pushed the advantage to 62-54 on Bosley’s freebies with 3:14 to go.
Poor work at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter by Littlestown, 11-of-25 in the frame, aided the cause for Eastern.
“We made enough free throws to win the game, but it’s gotta be better than that,” Forster said. “We gave them too many chances to stick around.”
The Bolts were finally able to put the game to bed in the last two minutes as junior Nate Thomas and sophomore Caleb Unger each earned praise for their crunch time play from Forster.
“Nate and Caleb both made some big plays for us late in the game,” Forster said. “Plays that helped win us the game.”
The game started as well as possible for the hosts as they raced to a 13-0 lead less than four minutes into the contest and held a 20-6 advantage at the end of the opening frame.
Carter Wamsley’s bucket with 4:40 to go in the second quarter got the visitors to within 25-15, but Littlestown finished the half on a high note, posting a 16-6 run to head to the locker room enjoying a 41-21 lead.
“We watched a ton of film on these guys, so we knew what to expect,” Bosley said. “We had a lot of energy right at the start and that got us going.”
Forster added, “Defensively, we came out locked in. We were holding them to one shot and rebounding well.”
Bosley led the way for Littlestown with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. That broke a scoring slump for the junior that saw him post 12 ppg over the last seven games and was his highest output since hanging 26 points on Gettysburg in the fourth game of the campaign.
Herr added 21 points to go along with six boards and four assists and Chris Meakin put in 15 points to go with 13 caroms, four assists and two blocks. Thomas finished off a nice evening with nine points and eight rebounds.
Seitz was the high-scorer for Eastern as he bagged a quintet of trifectas on his way to 17 points.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Eastern York 6 15 17 25 — 63
Littlestown 20 21 12 22 — 75
Eastern York (63) :Brady Seitz 6 0-0 17, Easton Smith 0 0-2 0, Jack Weaver 4 1-2 11, Avant King 2 0-0 4, Simon Lipsius 4 1-2 12, Austin Bausman 3 1-5 8, Carter Wamsley 3 3-4 9, Levi Ayala 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Logan Dodson, Carter Foote-Renwick. Totals: 22 8-17 63.
Littlestown (75): Nate Thomas 3 2-4 9, Caleb Unger 1 2-4 4, Jake Bosley 8 9-13 25, Chris Meakin 5 5-10 16, Zyan Herr 6 8-11 21. Non-scorer: Cole Riley. Totals: 23 26-42 75.
3-Pointers: EY-11 (Seitz 5, Lipsius 3, Weaver 2, Bausman); L-3 (Thomas, Meakin, Herr)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.