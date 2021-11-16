When the YAIAA winter sports season kicks off in December, it will do so with the aims of completing a “more normal season” according league executive director Chuck Abbott.
Abbott said in an interview with the Gettysburg Times on Tuesday that schools and administrators have worked in a cooperative fashion to ensure the 2021-22 season goes back to normal following a COVID-19 plagued 2020-21 season that featured masking, postponements, and venue changes seemingly each week.
On the masking guidelines for this season, Abbott said the decisions will be left up to school districts, but that most seem to be following guidelines handed down by the state.
“That will be left up to individual schools,” he said. “I think a majority of them will be following guidelines put out in the the fall, which is that active participants, the players, referees and coaches will not have to wear masks. But those in attendance who are not active participants — so parents and fans — will be asked to wear masks.”
The new season will also feature the return of league championships, which had been eliminated a year ago.
“We’re moving forward with everything as planned and hopefully we can get it done,” Abbott said of those events. “We plan to have all our championships and we’re excited to once again crown league champions.”
One notable change for the upcoming seasons will be the host venues for the YAIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments. The finals, which have spent the last handful of years at York College, will now be held at York Tech, which recently constructed a new gymnasium. While Abbott and the YAIAA wanted to return to York College, the school recently installed a new basketball court that did not include high school 3-point line, taking it out of contention to host the tournaments.
“We would’ve loved to go back there,” Abbott said. “But with the new changes, that made it impossible. We’re excited to move the championships to York Tech and we think they’ll be a fantastic host.”
Abbott also noted that the second year of planning while dealing with the pandemic has been significantly easier than the first, applauding school administrators for their efforts in doing so.
“It was easier this year, I would say,” he said. “I think a lot more schools were cooperative and things like that. But, you know, things change day to day and we’ll adjust on the fly and do everything we can to keep moving forward.”
The first competition day for the winter sports season is Friday, Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.