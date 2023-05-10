SOFTBALL
Fairfield 15, York Tech 4
The Knights secured a share of the YAIAA-4 title by belting the Spartans in Wednesday’s matchup. Fairfield (13-4 overall) and Delone Catholic finished with matching 11-4 marks in divisional play.
Maddy Payne plated four runs on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 and scoring three times. Alyssa Wiles, Ellie Snyder, Kiley Wilhide and Sydney Kreitz all ripped a pair of hits in the big win, which included a six-run opening inning.
Snyder worked 3.1 innings in the pitching circle, fanning nine.
York Tech 003 100 — 4 4 4
Fairfield 630 06x — 16 12 2
Hampton, Dehoff (3). Ellie Snyder, Maddy Payne (4). WP: Snyder. LP: Hampton. SO-BB: Hampton 2-3, Dehoff 0-2, Snyder 9-1, Payne 2-4. 2B: F-Emma Flohr. 3B: YT-Estes
Delone Catholic 17,
Hanover 6
The Squirettes scored 10 times over the fourth and fifth innings on Wednesday to pull away from the Hawkettes and grab a share of the YAIAA-4 title. Delone (12-5 overall) split the championship with Fairfield.
After a seven-run first inning, the Squirettes saw Hanover (1-17) pull to within 7-6 heading to the fourth inning. Delone opened up the offense once again for the run-rule victory.
Olivia Kale piled up five RBI ona 2-for-2 day and Jill Sherdel cranked a homer while scoring three times. Mackenzie Ecker provided a boost with a big double, finishing with three RBI.
Cassidy Conover had two RBI for Hanover, which issued 16 walks in the loss.
Hanover 042 00 — 6 4 1
Delone 700 46 — 17 8 2
Hatfield. Amy Anderson, Grace Hewitt (4), Jill Sherdel (5). WP: Anderson. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 2-16, Anderson 6-0, Hewitt 2-1, Sherdel 3-2. 2B: DC-Mackenzie Ecker, Anderson. HR: DC-Sherdel
Biglerville 19,
York Catholic 0
The Canners crossed the dish 11 times in the top of the first inning to put the Irish away early on Wednesday. Olivia Miller went 4-for-4 and Paige Slaybaugh slammed a double and a triple to spearhead a 17-hit attack.
Miller doubled while scoring three times and knocking in a pair of runs and Slaybaugh was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Ava Peterson had a two-hit day with three RBI as 11 different players for Biglerville (9-10) posted a base hit.
In the circle, Makennah Miller and Rylie Brewer combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Miller fanned a pair over two innings before Brewer struck out the side in the third.
Biglerville (11)62 — 19 17 1
York Catholic 0 00 — 0 0 2
Makennah Miller, Rylie Brewer (3). Gans, Hess (2). WP: Miller. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Miller 2-0, Brewer 3-0, Gans 1-2, Hess 1-4. 2B: B-Olivia Miller, Paige Slaybaugh. 3B: B-Slaybaugh
Lower Dauphin 17,
Gettysburg 0
Katelyn Strawser went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run, driving in six runs in a big win for the Falcons on Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-16) were limited to three hits in the four-inning contest, two coming from Abby Boblits.
Lower Dauphin 527 3 — 17 12 1
Gettysburg 000 0 — 0 3 6
Wenner. Samantha Carbaugh, Danika Kump (2), Megan Musselman (3), Emily Haines (4). WP: Wenner. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Wenner 2-1, Carbaugh 0-1, Kump 1-3, Musselman 0-1, Haines 0-0. 2B: LD-Strawser, Wychunas. 3B: LD-Strawser, Zubler. HR: LD-Strawser
BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 8,
West York 6
Liam Cook slugged a two-run double to trigger a five-run outburst in the sixth as the Eagles edged the Bulldogs to close the regular season on an 11-game winning streak. Bermudian (15-4) has shown a knack for finding ways to win tight ballgames, as five of its last 11 victories have come by two runs or less.
Tyson Carpenter stroked an RBI double and Lane Hubbard plated another run with a single in the pivotal inning on Wednesday. Cook and Hubbard has two RBI apiece.
Posting two-hit days for Berm were Carpenter, Hubbard and Brayden Heller, while Dylan Hubbard tripled and scored twice.
On the hill, Austin Reinert and Carpenter combined for a dozen strikeouts and no free passes.
West York 000 150 0 — 6 8 1
Bermudian 001 115 x — 8 10 2
Vottic, Flower (6). Austin Reinert, Tyson Carpenter (5). WP: Carpenter. LP: Vottic. SO-BB: Vottic 5-4, Flower 2-2, Reinert 5-0, Carpenter 7-0. 2B: WY-Knisley, Rupp; BS-Cook, Carpenter. 3B: BS-Dylan Hubbard
Lower Dauphin 3, Gettysburg 1
The Falcons used a pair of pitchers to limit the Warriors to just one run in a Mid-Penn matchup on Wednesday. LD improved to 16-3 and remained atop the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, while Gettysburg slid to 11-8 and was in the 16th and final playoff spot following the loss.
Wyatt Sokol cranked a solo shot in the fourth inning for the Warriors’ lone run. Braden Manning went 2-for-4 as well.
Manning turned in a solid outing on the bump, where he piled up eight strikeouts while allowing one earned run.
Gettysburg 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
Lower Dauphin 021 000 x — 3 7 2
Braden Manning, John Darnell (6). Hanula, Heath (5). WP: Hanula. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 8-2, Darnell 0-0, Hanula 5-2, Heath 5-1. 2B: LD-Fischl, Heath. HR: G-Wyatt Sokol
Fairfield 5, York Tech 2
Brady Cree scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort for the winning Knights on Wednesday. Cree fanned six and walked only one, giving up two unearned runs in the fifth.
Stephen Higgs was 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot, Jayden Bell doubled and Kyle Deming finished with two RBI for the winners.
York Tech 000 020 0 — 2 7 5
Fairfield 004 100 x — 5 5 4
WP: Brady Cree. LP: Shimmel. SO-BB: Shimmel 5-0, Cree 6-1. 2B: F-Jayden Bell
Hanover 5, Delone Catholic 1
Justus Feeser cooled the Squire bats on Wednesday when he fired a three-hitter in a 5-1 victory for the Nighthawks. Feeser fanned four and walked three, blanking Delone in six of seven frames.
Nadir Harris went 3-for-4 with a single, double and solo home run for Hanover (13-6). Jaxon Dell doubled twice and joined Chase Roberts by recording 2-for-4 day that included two RBI.
The Squires (11-7) saw Aidan Bealmear go 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Cole Lambert took the loss despite striking out nine and walking two over five innings.
Hanover 002 011 1 — 5 11 1
Delone Catholic 000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Feeser. Cole Lambert, Chris Cole (6). WP: Feeser. LP: Lambert. SO-BB: Feeser 4-3, Lambert 9-2, Cole 1-0. 2B: H-Harris, Roberts, Dell 2; DC-Aidan Bealmear. HR: H-Harris
York Catholic 2, Biglerville 1
Logan Sutton struck out 10 and worked around five hits as the Irish edged the visiting Canners on Wednesday.
York Catholic used a pair of doubles to highlight a two-run opening inning, and Sutton took care of things from there.
Jared Hollabaugh singled home Noah Trimmer, who had doubled, for the Canners’ lone run of the contest. Austin Black went 2-for-3 as the Canners fell to 5-13 on the season.
Biglerville 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
York Catholic 200 000 x — 2 7 0
Austin Black, Aiden Hoffman (4). Sutton. WP: Sutton. LP: Black. SO-BB: Black 2-0, Hoffman 2-2, Sutton 10-1. 2B: B-Noah Trimmer; YC-Campbell, Lawrence, Walker
