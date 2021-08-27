It wasn’t pretty at times, but the only thing that mattered Friday night for Gettysburg football head coach Matt Heiser is that his team came out with a victory.
Facing a scrappy Northeastern outfit in the opener for both schools, the Warriors had to deal with more than just the Bobcats throughout the night. A heavy storm that forced the opening kickoff to be delayed 30 minutes created issues for both sides.
While Heiser would have liked to have seen a crisper performance, especially from his special teams unit, the Gettysburg coach couldn’t be too disappointed as the Warriors left with a 34-19 triumph.
“We have a lot of young guys in spots, but we have some old heads in spots, too,” Heiser said. “So we were just trying out some things there. We got better, but the adversity of the weather is something that keeps coming at everybody and hitting everybody.”
The Warriors split duties at the quarterback position throughout the night as junior Chris Boone and freshman Brady Heiser each saw significant playing time.
“They both have been battling and supporting one another all summer,” Matt Heiser said. “It’s a great competition between the two and right now we just need to see them both, give them reps and go from there.”
Heiser finished 4-of-13 passing for 67 yards while Boone connected on 1-of-3 passes for 12 yards.
While the QBs had their struggles getting in sync offensively, both were supported heavily by running backs Justino Neikirk and Landon McGee.
Neikirk toted the ball just eight times but made the most of it racking up 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
McGee just barely missed reaching 100 yards on the ground (98), but he did get the team on track with a first-quarter touchdown.
“Tino and Landon have some nice scoots,” Matt Heiser said. “I’m excited to see what we can build on and try to get better.”
The biggest area for growth is definitely with special teams. A fumbled punt, a blocked punt as well a roughing penalty all helped keep the Bobcats in the game for much of the night. Northeastern finished with just 152 total yard of offense, 40 of which came in the last minute of the contest with the outcome already decided.
“I think we won the special teams battle,” Northeastern coach Jon Scepanski said. “And I think our defense did a great job. We executed it fairly well and you look at the score, but it was just a few big plays.”
Gettysburg 14 0 13 7 — 34
Northeastern 0 6 7 6 — 19
First Quarter
Get — Landon McGee 2 run (pass failed), 9:39
Get — Justino Neikirk 3 run (Fuhrman run), 2.1
Second Quarter
NE — Adrian Castano 15 run (kick failed), 9:31
Third Quarter
Get — Jeremiah Scott 15 run (Jermian Gondwe kick), 5:50
NE — Adam Stockbower 8 run (Ryan Maley kick), 2:24
Get — Neikirk 60 run (pass failed), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
Get — Tanner Newmann 14 run (Gondwe kick), 2:53
NE — Luke Wadkins 40 pass from Dalton Moyer (kick failed), 35.3
Team Statistics
G N
First downs 18 10
Rushing 39-290 38-103
Passing 5-15-0 2-10-0
Passing yards 79 49
Total yards 369 152
Fumbles-lost 4-1 3-0
Penalties-yards 4-50 6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Justino Neikirk 8-147, Landon McGee 14-98, Jeremiah Scott 4-22, Daniel Spangler 4-1, Brady Heiser 3-9, Chris Boone 2-1, Andrew Gastley 1-4, Tanner Newmann 1-21, Cody Fuhrman 1-3, Team 1-(-11); N-Adam Stockbower 15-40, Dalton Moyer 10-10, Caden Perez 5-12, Adrian Castano 3-32, Garrett Shultz 1-3, Jaden Foster 1-0, Isaiah Foster 2-6, Neisen Taylor 1-0.
Passing: G-Boone 1-3-0, 12; Heiser 4-12-0, 67; N-Moyer 2-10-0, 49.
Receiving: G-Gastley 3-38, Newmann 1-29, Scott 1-12; N-Luke Wadkins 1-40, Perez 1-9.
