Melanie Beall put up four goals and Taylor Botterbusch recorded two of her own as Bermudian Springs raced past Hanover, 8-1 in field hockey action.
Hailey Demotta and Aliza Staub each scored as well for the Eagles, while Lily Moorhead put the Hawkettes on the board. Reagan Wildasin notched three saves for Hanover, while Bella Bobe tallied a pair for Bermudian.
Bermudian Springs 8, Hanover 1
Bermudian Springs 3 1 3 1 — 8
Hanover 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 4, Taylor Botterbusch 2, Aliza Staub, Hailey Dermotta; H-Lily Moorhead. Assists: BS-Benzel 3, Beall 2, Kemper 1. Shots: BS-12; H-8. Saves: BS-5; H-4. Corners: BS-7; H-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 4, Fairfield 0
Natalie Showalter found the back of the cage twice, while Isabelle Allen and Dana Newberry each tallied once as the Canners blanked the nights.
Annalise Cromer kept Fairfield in the contest with six saves. Sami Waybright made one save in the shutout for Biglerville
Biglerville 1 2 1 0 — 4
Fairfield 0 0 0 0— 0
Goals: B-Natalie Showalter 2, Isabelle Allen, Dana Newberry. Shots: B-10; F-1. Saves: B-Sami Waybright 1; F-Annalise Cromer 6. Conrers: B-28; F-3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 3, York Catholic 0
The Canners remained undefeated on Tuesday, moving to 13-0 thanks to goals from Isiah Kuykendall, Jesus Salazar and a penalty kick. (*Kick taker was not reported).
Rodrigo Beltran made six saves to keep the clean sheet, while Cameron Tyson and Jacob Mead recorded assists.
York Catholic 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 1 2 — 3
Goals: B-Isiah Kuykendall, Jesus Salazar. Assists: B-Cameron Tyson, Jacob Mead. Shots: YC-6; B-14. Saves: YC-John Forjan 11; B-Rodrigo Beltran 6. Corners: YC-5; B-5. JV: Biglerville 4, York Catholic 0.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 8, Biglerville
Brylee Rodgers did everything in her power, scoring five goals, but the Canners couldn’t see off the high-scoring Irish on Tuesday.
Rodgers had a first-half hat trick before adding another on a penalty kick in the second half and a fifth on an assist from Abbie Ponce. Jayden Slonaker also scored for Biglerville.
Biglerville 4 2 — 6
York Catholic 5 3 — 8
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 5, Jayden Slonaker; YC-Mentzer 4. Bollen 2, Colland, Armstrong. Assists: B-Abbie Ponce 3; YC-Folkers 2, Mentzer. Shots: B-12; YC-15. Saves: B-9; YC-9. Corners: B-4; YC-9.
