With an abundance of skill players returning this season, Delone Catholic, Bermudian Springs and Littlestown all figure to be in the mix for the YAIAA-3 football championship and a berth in the District 3playoffs in their respective classes. That has all three programs excited for the 2023 season, which kicks off in less than four weeks.
“With all of the talent returning in the division, there’s a lot of parity,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said at YAIAA Media Day on Tuesday in York. “You enjoy years like this where there’s a lot of quality teams in the division to face.”
The defending division champion Squires should be ready to go when division play opens in Week 4, after facing a trio of out-of-division challenges to begin the campaign. Things kick off for the Black & Gold with a road trip to Trinity in Week 1. The Shamrocks had Delone’s number last season, defeating the Squires both in Week 1 and then in the opening round of the district playoffs. Trinity ended up reaching the Class 2A state semifinals and graduated just four players from last year’s squad.
Week 2 brings a jaunt to Lancaster Catholic where a strong Crusader outfit awaits, then the home opener in Week 3 against Greencastle-Antrim.
“It helps us a lot,” Zortman said of the tough schedule to open the season. “But it takes the right mentality to rebound from an 0-3 start and the guys were able to do that last year.”
Zortman continued, “It would be nice to win one of the first three, because that would give us a safety net in the division, because I think it’ll take seven wins to safely be in districts.”
Senior quarterback Denver Ostrum (1,055 yards, 12 TDs) is back after starting all 10 regular season contests in 2022. Due to transferring in from South Western prior to last season, Ostrum had to sit out the playoff game with Trinity. He’s ready to go this fall, should Delone qualify for the postseason.
“I’m really motivated to play in the playoffs this year,” Ostrum said. “It sucked all week during practice knowing that I couldn’t play in the game. I did what I could to try to help the team get ready for the game, but it was disappointing not being able to be out there with my teammates.”
The top two ball carriers also return for Zortman’s crew in Brady Dettinburn (1,158 yards, 12 TDs) and Gage Zimmerman (590 yards, 10 TDs). Zimmerman played in just seven games due to injury and also added a pair of receiving scores.
Things will be different for the Thunderbolts following the retirement of head coach Mike Lippy, who stepped down after 20 years at the helm, but they may not be all that different.
Corey Bittle, who served a number of years on Lippy’s staff, has taken the reins.
“We’ve got a long ‘to-do list’ to prepare for the season, but we’re not going to change a whole lot,” Bittle said. “I’ll add a few nuances of my own, but nothing major.”
He continued, “We return a lot of skill guys and a fair amount of linemen. One key for us to get off to a better start than we did last year.”
The Bolts began the year 1-4, before ripping off five straight victories by an average of 18.8 ppg to end the season. They averaged 31.8 ppg over the last five games after posting 22 ppg over the first five contests.
A big part of the reason for optimism is the return of senior signal caller Alex Popoff, who led the Times Area with 21 touchdown passes — against 12 interceptions — while throwing for 1,655 yards. He threw multiple touchdowns in seven games and threw for at least 174 yards in five games.
“We’re looking to build off of what we did last season,” Popoff said. “Definitely looking to keep the momentum going from the end of last season.”
Popoff continued, “We’ve got to be more physical and we’ve been working hard in the weight room to get stronger.”
Popoff’s top returning target is classmate Zyan Herr, who led the area in receiving yards with 701 on 28 catches, good for 25 yards per catch and nine scores through the air. Herr scored one additional touchdown and also kicked 25 extra points.
“This is the fourth year that Alex and I have been together and our chemistry is constantly improving,” Herr said. “We have full faith and trust in each other.”
Littlestown hosts Boiling Springs to begin the 2023 campaign.
Bermudian followed up an 0-4 start with five straight wins before falling to Littlestown in Week 10 to wrap up the 2022 season at 5-5.
The Eagles have nine starters returning on offense with the only holes to fill being on the offensive line that were occupied by Brennan Ault and Montana Speelman.
“Filling the shoes left by Brennan and Montana is tough, but we like the options that we have up front,” Berm head coach John Livelsberger said. “Kayden (King), Brodie (Smith) and Luke (Goldhahn) will set the bar for the other two guys that earn the remaining spots.”
Senior quarterback Tyson Carpenter (1,154 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs) finished the year very strong, throwing just one pick over the last seven games while hitting all 15 of his scoring passes.
“The expectations here are high. We want to win the league and I think that we can,” Carpenter said. “Our team chemistry and morale are very high.”
Senior Tyler Staub (484 yards, 4 TDs), junior Carter Storm (441 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Andrew Smith (433 yards, 3 TDs) are the top three returning running backs.
Juniors Dylan Hubbard (31 receptions, 323 yards, 4 TDs) and Jack Gautsch (25 receptions, 379 yards, 4 TDs) are Carpenter’s top targets.
The Eagles begin the season on the road at New Oxford in Week 1.
“We’re really looking to take a step forward here,” Livelsberger said. “This is my fourth year and it’s a proving year for myself and the guys.”
He continued, “We’re looking to get back in the mix for a division title and a district playoff berth.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Additional Times Area high school football coverage will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.