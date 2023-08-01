BERM
Bermudian Springs players (from left) Tyson Carpenter, Brodie Smith and Kayden King joined head coach John Livelsberger for YAIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday in York. The Eagles are one of several Division 3 teams returning a wealth of skill position players this season. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

With an abundance of skill players returning this season, Delone Catholic, Bermudian Springs and Littlestown all figure to be in the mix for the YAIAA-3 football championship and a berth in the District 3playoffs in their respective classes. That has all three programs excited for the 2023 season, which kicks off in less than four weeks.

“With all of the talent returning in the division, there’s a lot of parity,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said at YAIAA Media Day on Tuesday in York. “You enjoy years like this where there’s a lot of quality teams in the division to face.”

