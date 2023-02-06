York Catholic erased a 12-point second half deficit over a five-minute span to forge a tie at 34 apiece early in the fourth quarter on Monday night.
Delone Catholic had enough in the tank, however, to go on to a 47-41 victory in a YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball tussle Monday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.
The victory was the Squirettes’ 60th in a row in YAIAA-3 competition and gives them their fifth consecutive outright division crown. Overall, they’ve won at least a share of nine straight division titles and their last division loss came at York Catholic on Feb 6, 2018.
“It’s obviously a great accomplishment, especially with a team like York Catholic in the division,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “They’re a tremendous program that has had a lot of success over the years.”
Delone (21-1, 14-0) took its largest lead of the game, 32-20, when Megan Jacoby scored on a mid-range jumper with 3:33 to play in the third quarter, but the Squirettes didn’t scratch again in the frame.
A 9-0 run by the hosts to end the frame drew them to within 32-29 heading for the final stanza.
Kaitlyn Schwarz began the fourth quarter with a bucket for Delone, but that was answered by a Mariah Shue triple and a layup by Amanda Reed to level things at 34 with 6:28 remaining.
Things were even at 36 when Ella Hughes attempted and made her only field goal of the game, a trifecta from the right corner to put the Squirettes ahead.
“Ella doesn’t shoot a whole lot, that’s not really her game. She did make a big 3-pointer and then a couple of free throws later,” Eckenrode said. “She really shines on defense, though. That’s what she brings to the team and I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit for that. We put her on the other team’s best scorer and she does a great job playing defense.”
Delone was clinging to a 39-38 lead when freshman Reece Meckley, a southpaw, made back-to-back buckets with her right hand. The first was a floater in the lane with 2:08 to play, then a layup off a backdoor cut with 1:28 to go.
“What Reece did there was not a fluke,” Eckenrode said. “I see her do that with her right hand every day in practice.”
Mariah Shue brought the Irish to within 43-41 with a bomb at the 38-second mark, but Hughes then canned a pair of freebies three seconds later to give the visitors some room to breathe.
“We had tons of opportunities that we didn’t finish in the last three minutes,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said. “We fell asleep a little bit on defense late in the game and gave them an open 3 and a backdoor cut for a layup.”
Bankos continued, “We showed some good resilience coming back from down 12, but they’re a relentless team. You can never rest against that team.”
Delone opened the game with 10 of the first 12 and Schwarz’s run-out layup with 3:21 to play in the opening quarter had Bankos calling for time.
York Catholic (16-6, 10-2) responded by cutting its deficit to 14-9 after the opening frame. Then after trailing 21-13 halfway through the second quarter, the Irish whittled the margin to 23-18 at intermission.
Monday’s result, while the same in the win-loss column as the teams’ first meeting on Jan 23, was a far cry in final score. Delone took that meeting, 62-37, and was never really challenged after ripping off a 16-0 run to start the second quarter, enroute to a 19-point halftime advantage.
“We knew what to expect from them and we prepared for it in practice,” Eckenrode said. “When they came back from 12 down to tie the game, that was a gut check for us and we responded well.”
Bankos said of the closer final score, “Gerry didn’t like it that we tried to slow the game down, but that was the way that we had to play to give ourselves a chance. We don’t have enough scoring to keep up with them.”
Jacoby led the way for Delone with 15 points, while Brielle Baughman checked in with 10. Schwarz had nine points, along with eight boards and Meckley chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.
Reed paced YC with a game-high 18 to go with 11 boards and Paige O’Brien scored 10.
Delone returns to the court for the YAIAA Tournament quarterfinals when it faces off with YAIAA-2 runner-up Eastern York (16-6) at Red Lion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Delone Catholic 14 9 9 15 - 47
York Catholic 9 9 11 12 - 41
Delone Catholic (47): Reece Meckley 4 0-1 8, Ella Hughes 1 2-2 5, Megan Jacoby 5 3-5 15, Brielle Baughman 2 4-4 10, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 1-4 9. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch. Totals: 16 10-16 47.
York Catholic (41): Mariah Shue 3 0-0 9, Meredith Smith 2 0-0 4, Paige O’Brien 3 2-2 10, Amanda Reed 9 0-1 18. Non-scorers: McKeague, Bullen. Totals: 17 2-3 41.
3-pointers: DC-Jacoby 2, Baughman 2, Hughes; YC-Shue 3, O’Brien 2. JV: York Catholic 37, Delone Catholic 26.
