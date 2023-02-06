Delone
Delone Catholic’s Megan Jacoby shoots during a game in McSherrystown earlier this season. On Monday, Jacoby scored 15 points in Delone’s 47-41 victory at York Catholic. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

York Catholic erased a 12-point second half deficit over a five-minute span to forge a tie at 34 apiece early in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

Delone Catholic had enough in the tank, however, to go on to a 47-41 victory in a YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball tussle Monday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.

