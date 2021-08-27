The Fairfield football program showed the fight that fans and players alike have become accustomed to under head coach Jason Thurston.
Despite trailing 20-0 midway through the fourth quarter against host Camp Hill, the Knights fought back and had the ball with a chance to win as time wound down, eventually falling to the Lions, 20-14.
“I’m in a great mood, because that was fun,” Thurston said after the game. “We competed against a very good, quality football program that has had such a rich tradition.”
On a muggy night where storms seemed to linger throughout the contest, both teams began a bit slowly. Fairfield kicked off to the start the game and allowed the Lions to gain one first down before forcing a punt near midfield. An inability to field the punt — an issue that would plague the Knights throughout — allowed it roll down to the Fairfield three, where the visitors would take the ball on offense for the first time in the 2021 season.
Knights’ leading returning rusher Peyton Stadler started the game strongly, helping them out to the 25 before Jake Myers was sacked on third down leading to a punt that set up the Lions in good field position at the opposition 31.
Camp Hill appeared primed for a breakthrough after quickly working the ball inside the Fairfield 10-yard line, but three consecutive penalties pushed the ball out to the 36-yard line where the drive eventually stalled out. The two teams fiished the opening quarter scoreless.
The Knights, again behind Stadler, worked the ball into Camp Hill territory. But the drive stalled out at the 46 and Myers was able to pin the Lions’ deep, angling the punt out of bounds inside the five.
That apparently wasn’t much of an issue for Camp Hill, as two plays later, quarterback Peyton Shore dropped a deep pass down the left sideline into the bread basket of Christian Doi, who then outran the defense for a 94-yard touchdown to open the scoring. A missed extra point made the score 6-0.
On the ensuing drive, Myers dropped back to pass and hit Dom Smitley, who proceded to break a tackle and take the ball 50 yards down to the hosts’ 30-yard line. That’s where the drive ended, however, and Myers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt that came up short.
“Jake usually makes that, no question,” Thurston said of the attempt. “I guess he just didn’t get ahold of it. It was one of those things where I just wanted to get points on the board and get a little confidence.”
The two teams entered the half with Camp Hill leading by the slim, 6-0 margin and Fairfield set to take the second-half kick
The Knights didn’t have the ball long, however, as Cody Valentine put the ball on the ground and the Lions recovered at midfield.
Camp Hill made little of the opportunity, punting it back to Fairfield who again was pinned deep after trouble fielding a punt. It appeared the Knights would punt it right back to the Lions, but Stadler took the snap on a fake and raced 33 yards to Fairfield’s 47. Just moments later, Stadler hauled in a remarkable one-handed catch down to the Camp Hill 5-yard line. The Knights then got down to the Lions’ 2 before a pair of negative plays and an incomplete pass ended the drive without points.
“Yeah, it’s tough when you’re down there and don’t put anything on the board,” Thurston said. “We had been moving the ball and felt good about the decision to go for it. It just didn’t work out.”
The score remained 6-0 headed into the final quarter and it appeared Fairfield was set to get the ball back, but a muffed punt gave Camp Hill possession at the Fairfield 25 and two plays later, Shore dropped a pass into the waiting hands of Luke Parise to make it 14-0 with 8:30 left to play after Shore found Doi for a two-point conversion.
Fairfield then mishandled the ensuing kickoff and took over at its own 1-yard line. Shortly thereafter, the Knights put the ball on the ground again and Camp Hill recovered. Doi than plunged in from a yard out and suddenly it was 20-0 with 7:21 left in the game.
“We talk all the time about how important it is to be consistent,” Thurston said of the special teams miscues. “The first punt they had, I think it rolled down to the one. Then we had the fumble and that killed us. Yeah, we’ve got to work on that for sure.”
The Knights didn’t lie down, however. On the ensuing drive, Myers rolled right and threw back left to a wide open Valentine, who dashed down the sideline to make it 20-7 with 6:38 to play. The Lions then gave it right back, deciding to go to the air as Shore overthrew a pass that landed in the waiting arms of Andrew Koons, who snagged his second interception of the night and took it back to the Camp Hill 15.
Three plays later, Stadler rumbled in from 5 yards out and it was suddenly just 20-14 with 3:30 still to play. Stadler finished the night with 22 carries for 86 yards and a score as well as four receptions for 52 yards.
The Lions, somewhat confoundingly, continued to throw the ball on the follow possession and had to punt it back to the Knights with 1:31 to play. Fairfield took over at its own 12-yard line, trailing by six with two time outs and 1:18 remaining.
Myers then found Koons for a 31-yard connection out to the Fairfield 41 with 28 seconds to play, but that’s as far as the Knights would get, falling narrowly after a valiant fight back.
“I thought we fought really well,” Myers said after the game. “People thought we would come here and lose by 50 or 60 points and we played really tough all game.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Fairfield 0 0 0 14 — 14
Camp Hill 0 6 0 14 — 20
2nd Quarter
CH-Christian Doi 94-yard pass from Peyton Shore, 5:59. Kick failed.
4th Quarter
CH-Luke Parise 20-yard pass from Shore, 8:30. Doi pass from SHore.
CH-Doi 1-yard run, 7:21. Pass failed.
F-Cody Valentine, 51-yard pass from Jake Myers, 6:38. Myers kick.
F-Peyton Stadler, 5-yard run, 3:30. Myers kick.
Team Statistics
F CH
First downs 13 8
Rushing 38-73 19-(-10)
Passing 11-21-0 12-20-2
Passing yards 213 246
Totals yards 286 236
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 8-65
Puntings 3-36.33 6-40.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Connor Joy 2-(-3), Peyton Stadler 22-86, Jake Myers 8-(-13), Cody Valentine 4-5, Dom Smitley 1-4, Stephen Higgs 1-6; CH-Kobe Moore 10-19, Christian Doi 3-(-3), Peyton Shore 5-(-26), Noah Doi 1-0
Passing: F-Myers 11-21-2 213; CH-Shore 12-20-2 246
Receiving: F-Joy 2-17, Stadler 4-52, Smitley 1-50, Andrew Koons 2-31, Valentine 1-51, 82-1-12; CH-Luke Parise 2-29, C. Doi 5-10, Mike Shartle 2-37, Ben Tyler 2-11, N. Doi 2-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.