It was a strong start to the UWW Cadet World Championships for USA Wrestling on Monday.
The US placed four of its five wrestlers competing into Tuesday’s finals in Budapest, Hungary.
Missouri’s Luke Lilledahn reached the finals for the at 48 kilograms with a pair of takedowns in the final minut of his semifinal.
Both Meyer Shaprio of Maryland at 65 kilograms and James Rowley of Oregon at 80 kilograms picked up technical falls in their respective semifnals, while Jim Mullen of New Jersey topped his opponent, by a 7-1 margin.
Those wrestlers will compete in today’s afternoon session, while the morning session will see Biglerville’s Levi Haines begin his quest for gold at 71 kilograms. Should Haines reach the finals, he will wrestle again on Wednesday.
