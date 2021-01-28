Delone Catholic had a successful basketball program prior to Gerry Eckenrode assuming the reins before the 1999-2000 season.
The Squirettes won a district title in 1991 and reached a state final that they lost that same season. They also made a few other appearances in the district title game and advanced to the state tournament 13 times.
But that is nothing compared to the heights of success that Eckenrode has piloted the program to, and he just keeps adding to his legacy.
The latest accolade is his 500th win as Delone’s head coach, which came courtesy of a 65-11 victory over Littlestown in a YAIAA-3 contest Thursday night at Sonny Shephard Gymnasium in McSherrystown.
Among the many accomplishments that Eckenrode has helped the Squirettes to include four state championships, four District 3 championships and 14 division titles. They’ve been to the PIAA tournament 18 times, are 43-13 in the state tournament and have never won fewer than 18 games in a season during his tenure.
“It’s a milestone,” Eckenrode said following the game. “As I’ve said in the past when I’ve gotten to them, you only get there because you have talented players and you’re old.”
A number of his former assistant coaches have gone on to become head coaches, among them current Delone boys’ head coach Brandon Staub. Staub served for three seasons as the Squirettes’ junior varsity coach before moving on to Biglerville to lead the Canners’ boys program for two years. He’s currently in his second season as the Squires’ head coach.
“Gerry has had an immense impact on shaping me as a head coach and there’s no better model to follow to build a program than what he has built at Delone,” Staub said via email earlier this week. “We have a great relationship and have talked daily for the past seven years, even when I was at Biglerville.”
The biggest rival for the Squirettes is clearly York Catholic, whose head coach, Kevin Bankos, has been leading the Fighting Irish for 14 seasons. They both reside in the same division and were in the same classification for a majority of that time, meaning they would face off at least twice during the regular season and occasionally up to four times, if they met in the district and state tournaments.
“The rivalry between the schools is a model of what a rivalry should be,” Bankos said via email. “I’m happy for him as a friend. Coaching can be a grind and a thankless job. I’ve seen him win with mediocre talent and win with great talent. That’s the sign of a great coach and a great program, not always needing great talent to win. Every time we talk basketball, I learn something new.”
Eckenrode has coached five of the school’s 11 1,000-point scorers: Sierra Moore, Meredith Cox, Maddie Comly, Ashley Eline and Brooke Lawyer. Moore, Cox and Comly are among the top 10 on the Times’ Area all-time leaderboard.
He’s had four players go on to play NCAA Division I basketball, Moore (Duke, Penn State), Cox (Georgetown), Comly (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Eline (Virginia Commonwealth) with Moore earning a selection to the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2012.
“Sierra is the most athletic player that I’ve coached and Meredith is the most cerebral. Not that Sierra wasn’t cerebral, but she didn’t have as much talent around her as Meredith did,” Eckenrode said. “Maddie was a helluva competitor and Ashley was the best post player that I’ve had.”
Thursday’s game was a blowout right from the start.
Delone (8-0, 4-0) scored the first eight points of the game and led 30-2 after the opening frame.
Eckenrode sat his starters for the entire second quarter and did the same in the fourth quarter. The Squirettes led 37-4 at intermission and stretched their advantage to 61-8 heading for the final stanza.
“It was nice to be able to get the bench in all together to play as a unit for two full quarters,” Eckenrode said. “We like to get them as much experience as we can.”
Junior Giana Hoddinott put in 14 of her game-high 18 points in the opening quarter. A quarter that saw the team shoot 14-of-23 (61 percent) from the field and force 15 turnovers.
“It’s such a joy to play for coach. He works us hard, because he knows that we can be great,” Hoddinott said. “I went to the Delone basketball camp here when I was a kid and always wanted to play for him. He’s such a role model for all of us.”
Hoddinott was joined in double figures by classmate Makenna Mummert, who posted 13 points to go with six assists and a plethora of steals.
“I don’t know if this is the best team that I’ve ever had, but they’re different than most every team that I’ve had and they have the ability to do something special,” Eckenrode said. “All five starters handle the ball well and can shoot the 3-ball. I’ve never had a lineup that versatile.”
Eckenrode will turn 70 later this year, but doesn’t see an end to his coaching career in sight. He hasn’t set a goal for the number of years or number of wins that he’d like to reach.
“I plan to keep doing it as long as I’m having fun with it,” he said. “I’ll be honest, though, if I didn’t think we had a chance to win a state title this season, I probably wouldn’t be coaching this year. This is by far the hardest and most unique season that I’ve ever had.”
Eckenrode will look to put No. 501 in the books when the Squirettes play at Fairfield tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @Tom Sixeas
Littlestown 2 2 4 3 — 11
Delone 30 7 24 4 — 65
Littlestown (11): Kellie Staub 0 4-6 4, Aracell Portillo 0 1-2 1, Makayla Myers-Sword 1 0-0 2, Kylah Green 1 0-2 2, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Snyder. Totals: 3 5-10 11.
Delone Catholic (65): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 2, Abigael Vingsen 3 0-0 7, Abby Jacoby 4 0-0 8, Giana Hoddinott 8 0-0 18, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 5, Makenna Mummert 6 1-1 13, Maggie Hughes 4 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 0-2 4. Non-scorers: E. Hughes, Wilson, McCann. Totals: 30 1-3 65.
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 2, Vingsen, Baughman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.