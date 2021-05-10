Biglerville seniors Logan Brewer and Connor Orner have been playing baseball together for nearly 12 years and have played a major part in the Canners’ success since they were both freshmen starters on the team in 2018.
The classmates both came up huge in leading the Black and Gold to a 4-2 victory over visiting Hanover in YAIAA-4 baseball action Monday afternoon at Yost Field in Biglerville.
Brewer went the distance on the mound and allowed a pair of runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 67 of his 100 pitches. He was also 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
“I was throwing my fastball early in the count to get ahead,” Brewer said. “Then going to a down-and-away curveball to get outs.”
Orner was 1-for-3 at the dish, but that one knock was a big one as it was a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to stake his buddy to an early lead.
“I’ve been hitting the ball hard, but it’s been a struggle to get any lift on it,” Orner said. “I just wanted to get some loft on my hits.”
After retiring the Nighthawks in order to begin the game, Brewer came to the plate with one down and reached on a check-swing infield single to bring Orner to the plate.
The Salem University recruit crushed the first offering he saw from Hanover southpaw Justus Feeser over the fence in left for his third round-tripper of the season.
“We both had two home runs this season before today, so that broke our tie,” Brewer said. “Connor and are competitive with each other, but it’s all in fun and to help the team win.”
Hanover (6-10, 3-9) third baseman Nadir Harris boomed a double to begin the second, but was cut down at third trying to advance on a pitch that got away from catcher Tyson Taylor. Taylor pounced on it quickly and fired to third to get Harris.
That cost the visitors a run, as Jaxon Dill followed with a single, but Brewer then retired the next two hitters to end the inning.
Biglerville (11-5, 10-4) added a run in the third when Brewer hit a sac fly to score Cameron Hartzel after Hartzel walked to lead off the inning. Hartzel then stole second and took third on a throwing error.
“Connor and Logan are our leaders,” Biglerville head coach Jeff Taylor said. “They’re by far our most experienced players.”
The visitors broke up Brewer’s shutout in the fifth with a two-spot as Mason Smith doubled home Dalton Kirby, then Chase Roberts followed with a run-scoring single to score Smith.
Brewer retired the next hitter on a comebacker.
“Logan is our go-to-guy on the mound this year and he had good command of his pitches today,” Taylor said. “He got some experience two years ago, pitching behind (Ben) Bretzman, but he’s our guy in the big games now.”
The sixth started ominously for Brewer as he plunked the leadoff hitter, Dill, to begin the inning, but induced a double play ground out, then fanned the next hitter to keep the lead intact.
“The key play of the game was the double play ball in the sixth. It kept us ahead,” Taylor said. “Cam Hartzel played an awesome game at shortstop today.”
Biglerville added a run in its half of the sixth as Eli Weigle doubled to lead off the inning. A fielding error advanced Weigle to third and he came home on Nolan Miller’s RBI groundout.
Working with a two-run cushion in the seventh, Brewer froze the first two hitters of the frame with curveballs for strikeouts, then got a groundout to end it.
The victory moves the Canners to within one win of at least a share of the division title for the third season in a row. Another Biglerville win or a loss by Delone Catholic would give the Canners the crown by themselves.
“I’ve been a part of some really good teams,” Orner said. “It’s special to have a chance to win another division title.”
Biglerville is squarely in the District 3 Class 3A field, holding the fifth spot by a sizable margin. If the Canners could get into fourth or higher, they would get a home game to begin the district tournament.
Brewer and Ben Angstadt each registered a pair of hits to pace the winners’ eight-hit attack.
The Canners return to action with a road game at York Catholic on Wednesday, before wrapping up the week at winless James Buchanan on Friday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Biglerville 201 001 x — 4 8 0
Justus Feeser, Chase Roberts (6) and Mason Smith; Logan Brewer and Tyson Taylor. SO-BB: Feeser 6-2, Roberts 0-0; Brewer 9-1. W-Brewer. L-Feeser. 2B: H-Nadir Harris, Smith; B-Eli Weigle. HR: B-Connor Orner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.