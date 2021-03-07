Hannah Brainard has had a lot of motivation in the pool this season, starting with the Gettysburg record board.
The Warriors junior sees the names, sees the times and has it in her mind to force some changes on that board.
While she is still closing in on those Gettysburg school records, the chase helped Brainard to accomplish one thing on top of many others: She is a district champion.
Brainard had two great swims during Saturday’s District 3 2A Championships at Central York. She started her day with a 1:54.39 to win a silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle.
That set the tone and a couple hours later, Brainard led from start-to-finish during a gold medal swim in the 100 free with a 52.91.
“I’m all shaved down, had my brand new tech suit. I was excited and nervous – I’m always nervous,” she said of her swim. “I was hoping to do a little better in the 100, since my fastest time is only .4 off school record. I’m super excited, that just gives me another chance to do it at states.
“I didn’t think we were going to have a district meet this year so to be there and get this opportunity was amazing.”
Brainard automatically qualified for the PIAA 2A Championships in the 100 free and her 200 free time likely should earn her an at-large berth to states, which takes place March 19 at Cumberland Valley.
Although she has another year, reaching states also gives Brainard another shot to chase down the 100 free mark of 52.24 set in 2006 by Tricia Weaner, who went on to swim at the University of Tennessee. Brainard’s also close to Emily Ondrizek’s 2012 50 free record of 24.33 and is chasing Weaner’s 2007 mark of 1:50.60 in the 200 free.
“It’s given her an added incentive,” said Warriors assistant coach Kevin Hardy, who has trained Brainard since grade school. “She recognizes that she can achieve that mark. She knows she’s right there and it has given her an additional goal. Trish Weaner holds those records and she’s such a legend in the school.”
“I didn’t know I have a shot at getting (the 50 free record) because I didn’t swim the 50 before,” Brainard said. “Trish Weaner’s times are a super big. If I can break those it would be huge.”
The Warriors 400 free relay team of Rebekah Reaver, Carolyn Scheungrab and Katie Ketterman and Brainard closed the girls meet with a 4:01.09, a drop of more than four seconds, which earned a sixth-place medal.
“Hannah is a friendly, bubbly girl,” Hardy added. “She knows how to have fun and goof around, but at the same time is very focused and very driven,” added Hardy. “You could really see it these past two weeks at practice. We were happy to have a relay at districts to have additional teammates with her.”
Now Brainard will focus and train on states in one event – possibly two. Although the PIAA Championships moved from Bucknell University and reduced from two days to one, she’s happy they are taking place after the 2A championships were canceled in March of 2020 at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
“I am excited for that and I am thankful. I did not think that was going to happen at all,” she said. “Unfortunately it’s not at Bucknell because that’s such a fun trip, but I am thankful we will have it at all. This year has been so weird so I’ve just really thought about what I can control. I just go with the flow.”
With higher enrollment numbers, the Gettysburg boys swimmers are a 3A team and some competed at Cumberland Valley in those championships on Saturday.
Harry Nelson dropped more than a second en route to a fifth-place time of 53.55 in the 100 backstroke. The senior earlier was 12th in the 50 free (22.11). Teammate Kassidy Oussoren had a great swim of 21.86 in the 50 free to earn a seventh-place medal, breaking his own school record. He also took ninth in the 100 free (48.48).
The duo combined with Brandon Gladfelter and Zach Turner to break their school mark with a sixth-place winning 200 free relay time of 1:29.75
he only odd thing was being at two separate locations. However, head coach Amanda Turner was there while Hardy was coaching the girls squad.
“I’m happy for the boys. It was frustrating not being there, but at same time it was neat cheering for them on livestream,” said Hardy. “It was exciting to watch Kass and bring his record down again.
“Harry’s 50 free came in as 16th seed and pulled a time that was second fastest in program history. The boys relays had, chased that school record, broke it and lowered that at districts.”
Delone Catholic’s Nick Croghan was fourth in the 2A 200 IM (2:00.68).
South Western had a huge day at 3A districts, not only earning medals but taking down school records in the process.
Rachel Cunningham’s time drop to 58.87 earned her a sixth-place medal in the 100 back. She was also 10th in the 50 free (24.37) a part of the Mustangs’ 200 free relay, combining with Leah Leonard, Julia Yates and Katerina Lucabaugh to swim 1:38.34 and place fifth.
Mustangs Bryan Collins was 10th in the boys 100 free (48.49) and 15th in the 50 free (22.28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.