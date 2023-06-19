The bottom of the first inning was a preview of things to come for Gettysburg — and it wasn’t a good thing.
Post 202 loaded the bases with no one out and couldn’t push a run across on its way to a 2-0 loss to Northeastern in York-Adams American Legion baseball action Monday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
An infield single by Wyatt Sokol, a bunt single by Andrew Reisinger and a walk drawn by Zach Williams bloated the bags for the hosts, but Northeastern starter Garrett Baker kept the next three hitters from getting the ball out of the infield, thus keeping Gettysburg off the board.
A strikeout, infield popup and a groundout were how the next three at bats unfolded.
“That’s been the story of our season so far. We get runners on and can’t get that clutch hit when we need it,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert said. “We try to do too much in key situations. Everybody tries to clear the bases when they come up with guys on, instead of just trying to get the run in.”
Rebert continued, “If we get a run or two in the first inning, things may have been different tonight.”
Northeastern (5-2) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Ethan Reibold slashed a run-scoring, linedrive single to center that plated Quinn Shindler with two away. Shindler had tripled with one down on a missle that sailed over the center fielder’s head and rolled towards the fence.
Gettysburg (2-4) had a chance in the second when Kyle Lew singled, stole second and took third on a throwing error, but he was left stranded.
Then in the third, Post 202 received back-to-back, one-out singles from Williams and Austin Keller, but neither went any further as Baker induced two consecutive flyball outs to center fielder Drew Barshinger.
Even though his offense wasn’t supporting him, Gettysburg pitcher Curtis Rebert kept his side in the game as he hung four straight zeroes on the board from the second through fifth innings.
Finally in the sixth, Northeastern got to Rebert again.
A single by Brinden Floyd started the frame and he moved up a base twice in a row on ground ball outs. A liner to center for a single by Zach Ball scored Floyd and doubled the visitors’ advantage.
Barshinger, who no-hit Gettysburg for seven innings in the teams’ previous meeting this season, came on in relief in the sixth and struck out the side.
The southpaw also fanned the side in the seventh while working around a one-out free pass. So far this season, Barshinger has pitched nine innings against Post 202 without allowing a hit, while striking out 24 and walking three.
“(Barshinger) isn’t overpowering and we knew what to expect from him. We’ve been facing him for years,” Matt Rebert said. “He’s very deceptive and hides the ball very well. You don’t see it until the last possible second.”
Rebert was pleased with the effort turned in by his son on the bump after the righty went 6.2 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with three punchouts and two free passes.
“Curtis threw well tonight,” Matt Rebert said. “He usually has a little bit better command of his pitches, but he threw fine, kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win the game.”
Williams was the only player on either side to have two hits. He also drew a walk.
Monday was the start of a stretch that will see Post 202 play four games in four nights. The week continues with home games against Hanover and New Oxford tonight and Wednesday, before wrapping up with a road tilt at Hanover on Thursday. All three contests are set to begin at 6 p.m.
Northeastern 100 001 0 — 2 6 1
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Garrett Baker, Mitch Moser (4), Drew Barshinger (6) and Brinden Floyd; Curtis Rebert, Austin Keller (7) and Reid Grossman. WP: Moser. LP: Rebert. SO-BB: Baker 1-1, Moser 0-0, Barshinger 6-1; Rebert 3-2, Keller 0-0. 2B: G-Zach Williams. 3B: N-Quinn Shindler.
