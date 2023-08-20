It’s that time again. Stupid people continue to stupid things in our national parks. As entertaining and head-smacking as these stories are, it is hoped that continuing to relate them will help to educate others about the perils of ignorant, reckless, and sometimes attention-grabbing behavior.
For some reason, Yellowstone National Park, the first of our country’s national parks, seems to draw the greatest number of knuckleheads. There is actually a Facebook page entitled “Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the Idiots.” It is a real group with real stories about real people doing really ridiculous things.
Most of the stories seem to relate to tourists (or, tourons – tourist plus moron – as the media likes to call them) trying to get up close and personal with bison. A recent interchange with a man and a bison did not turn out well for the man. It seems he was trying to see how close he could get to the bison. As he tried being sneaky and hid on the other side of a shrub from the 2,000-pound beast, the bison started pawing the ground and stirring up dust, a classic sign of aggravation. Before the man knew what was happening, the bison ran around the shrub, gored the man and tossed him like a puppet about nine feet into the air.
What people seem to not realize is that when we visit parks and wild lands, we are visitors of the wild animals who live there. Observing them from a distance is a great thing, and it is safe. Trying to take a selfie with them is disrespectful, and they don’t appreciate it. It seems rather simple really.
One of the issues is the prevalence of social media. Some may think that getting a photo of themselves interacting with a wild animal will generate some type of fame on the internet. What it actually does is demonstrate to the world that they just aren’t that smart.
This past Memorial Day weekend, another tourist got herself some quality time on the internet. She was at Yellowstone, and tried to place her hand on the bison as she took a selfie. A video of the encounter went viral, as she reached in front of the bison’s face before it lunged at her to force her off the path. The creature’s horns caught the woman’s sweater, and she broke loose. She panicked trying to get away and fell down into the grass. She was unharmed, and apparently got the video she wanted.
Earlier this summer, a young man was caught on video harassing black bears. He was filmed by his buddy getting out of the car and walking menacingly toward a bear, who was grazing and minding its own business. Suddenly, the man started yelling and waving his arms at the bear. Eventually, the bear got tired of the idiocy of the man, and charged him. The video shows the man sprinting back to his car, as the friend/videographer laughs hysterically. Apparently, he has done this in many places, and if caught, he could be charged with a federal crime.
Back in May, USA Today reported that a bison calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in Yellowstone. A passing motorist got out and pushed the newborn up the bank onto the roadway. Apparently not being at all malicious in his intent, the man called the park rangers. They tried to reunite the calf with the herd, but the herd abandoned the calf, which is common when a baby animal has come in contact with humans. The rangers had to euthanize the calf as a result.
National park regulations state that people must stay at least 25 yards away from bison, elk and most other wildlife and 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Not only is it dangerous to humans, but approaching wild animals can affect their well-being and their survival as well. This does not seem like a difficult regulation to obey.
Incidents with wild animals are not the only ones that give dumb tourists a bad name. There are plenty of other times that one might say, “What in the world were they thinking?”
A few weeks ago, a tourist left the road in Yellowstone in his vehicle, thinking it would be fun to drive on the ‘beach’ of Yellowstone Lake. Immediately, the man became stuck and had to be helped out of the muck by fellow tourists, many of whom were not the least bit amused. The stuck man’s arrogant attitude and disregard for the natural environment disgusted many.
Besides its wildlife, Yellowstone is known for its thermal springs and geysers. A couple of weeks ago, a couple decided to get off the boardwalk that tourists may walk on to visit Silex Spring. It seems that the woman wanted to get down close and see how hot the water really is. Very fortunate not to have slid into the steaming water, the woman put her fingers into the spring, then jumped back yelling, “It’s hot! It’s very hot!” It turns out that Silex Spring is about 175 degrees.
Yellowstone Falls is a favorite photo destination in the park. Recently, a mother took her young child over the restraining barriers and off of the boardwalk to the falls, and brought him down very close to the dangerous water above the falls. This is the biggest waterfall in the park, and if they had mis-stepped, they would have surely been washed over.
This type of behavior in Yellowstone, and any of our national parks, is really nothing new. It’s just that now, pulling out the phone camera and posting on social media is the cool thing to do. Now one can instantly post foolhardy behavior and become immortal, whether they become maimed or not. These stories seem to never end, and now we can watch them from the comfort of our own living rooms. If you want to see some of the videos, check out whiskeyriff.com and click on “riffoutdoors”, or just go on YouTube.
Frederick Dreier, a fine writer who submits articles for ‘Outside Magazine’, has a perspective that I can’t help but agree with. He writes in the June 13 issue of ‘Outside’: “My mindset is to avoid shaming these people for their carless actions, and to instead attempt to educate them and cultivate in them a greater appreciation for the tenets of responsible outdoor tourism. Perhaps it’s on responsible outdoor enthusiasts to collectively agree to approach and stop these people when they are acting poorly. Can the outdoor community sway public sentiment to make these images feel lame, and not something to be coveted?”
In an era where it has become rather cool to be stupid, this is a task that we should all share in. And in educating the public then, we can all take responsibility for not infuriating Mother Nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.