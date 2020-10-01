York Catholic did a lot right on the soccer field Thursday evening. But perhaps none of the physical plays were quite as impressive as the Irish’s sense of timing.
The unbeaten Irish had a knack for coming up with goals at the just the right time to thwart Littlestown in their YAIAA-3 girls soccer matchup, as York Catholic scored in the final two minutes of the first half and first two minutes of the second half in a 4-1 victory at Littlestown High School.
Those opportune scores gave the Irish a nice working margin in a game that saw even play for long stretches, and reflected the Irish’s steadiness despite some Thunderbolt pushes.
“They play well together,” York Catholic coach Traci Gaito said. “Obviously, we have some very skilled players, but they just work well across the board. We’re improving every week, so I am happy with them. Score aside, I just like their demeanor and the way they play.”
With a few exceptions, the first half was a flowing midfield game that saw very few fouls, no direct kicks, and only a pair of corner kicks. York Catholic was able to make the most of its best chances, starting with Sydney Mentzer’s run-and-shot in the ninth minute that slipped through the mitts of Littlestown keeper Jayden Hundertmark to make it 1-0.
The early score didn’t sink the Bolts or their keeper, though. Hundertmark would make a trio of key short-distance saves over the remainder of the half, and Littlestown stood up to the Irish push. The Bolts’ best chance at an equalizer came in the 18th minute, when freshman forward Liv Wheeler stopped a clearing attempt, won a possession battle, and uncorked a quality chance that rang off the right post.
The near-miss was representative of the night in the final third for Littlestown, which could never quite connect on its final pass to generate further opportunities.
“The balls just didn’t fall right for us tonight,” Littlestown coach Bill Warburton said. “We didn’t get the through-balls we wanted—they went too far or went right to somebody. We played aggressive and I was really proud of what they did, but we just came up a little short.”
York Catholic took command with goals on either side of halftime. A through-ball led to a three-on-zero rush for the Irish, and Mentzer cleaned up a rebound off Amalia Armstrong’s shot to make it 2-0 with 1:24 to go before half. The Irish lengthened the lead to three goals just 73 seconds into the second half, when Bernie Schintz nailed a looping, unblockable shot from outside the hashmarks 20 yards out.
Schintz then struck again late, with a perfect service on a restart that made for an easy header for Grace Hatchard.
“The (Schintz goal) hurt us a little bit,” Warburton said. “We had our chances down here on this end, but we just couldn’t find the connecting passes. They beat us a couple of times to the ball and we just couldn’t muscle our way through. We’ll work on some things and we’ll rebound.”
Littlestown got on the board following a corner in the 72nd minute, when Grace Thompson had a York Catholic clearing attempt find her foot. She drove a strike that broke up the shutout.
York Catholic 2 2 — 4
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
First Half: YC-Sydney Mentzer, 8:40, YC-Mentzer, 38:36. Second Half; YC-Bernie Schintz, 41:13, YC-Grace Hatchard, assist Schintz, 67:52, L-Grace Thompson, 71:08. Saves: YC-Sophia DeBolt 1, L-Jayden Hundertmark 6. Shots: YC-13, L-5; Corners: YC-2; L-6
