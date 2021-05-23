Track and field is often a sport of high drama and perseverance. Both were evident on Saturday at the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, and both were experienced by South Western’s Maddie Lehker in the AAA high jump.
Lehker, whose best high jump coming into the meet was 5-feet, 4-and-three-quarters inches, found herself among the top three jumpers left when the bar reached 5-5. Lehker cleared that height with a nervous brush of the bar, but so did the other two girls, Ally Richwine of Carlisle and Madison Knier of Manheim Central. Lehker had been very aware of misses throughout the competition, because in the event of a tie, the least number of misses can determine the winner.
“My coaches let me know that misses were going to be crucial today,” Lehker said, “and it ended up coming down to that. I had butterflies the whole day.”
So when all three jumpers missed all three attempts at 5-6, the officials went to misses, and Lehker was determined to be the winner. Her 5-5 jump not only won the event and qualified her for the state championships next week, it was a Mustang school record.
“This is just the best,” Lehker said. “I’ve been taking a lot of deep breaths. I am already nervous for next week, but I’m ready.”
Bermudian Springs came out of the meet looking like the 2A hurdle capital. Not only did Lillian LaBure run a beautiful race in winning the 100-meter hurdles, fellow Eagle Mike Carlson won the 110s for the boys. LaBure, with a less than stellar start, gave up a few yards to the first hurdle, but then the long-legged junior started chewing up real estate between the barriers and moved into first place at about the third barrier. She maintained her poise throughout the race and cruised to a four-tenths of a second victory in 16.30.
“I am very slow out of the blocks, which is one of my downfalls,” LaBure said. “But I make it up between the hurdles. I got really excited to take the lead, and then I hit a couple of hurdles and I panicked for a second. I don’t think any of us really expected this going into the meet, but yesterday gave me some confidence, and I felt I ran pretty even races.”
LaBure also ran the 400 and the 300 hurdles back to back, which she has done most of the season, and though running a personal best in the 400 (1:01.96 – 8th) and a near PR in the hurdles (49.95 – 4th), the other two efforts were not quite good enough to advance.
Fairfield’s Emma Dennison did put it all together in the 300 hurdles, running her best time (48.22) by nearly a second and placing second to qualify for states. Her time and place were not expected, but it wasn’t a huge surprise as Dennison has been improving steadily as the season has progressed.
Dennison’s teammate, Aliyah Hillman has consistently jumped 10-6 in the pole vault this season – rarely less, and never more. The senior vaulter hit the mark again on Saturday to place second and finally earn her ticket to states. Hillman, in her first state meet, was a high jumper freshman year, and that form of going over the bar arching her back instead of turning and going over with the belly over the bar, has been hard to break. She does fine in practice over a bungee cord, but has trouble with the turn over a bar. When she masters that, she will be hard to beat.
Freshman Alison Watts has had a brilliant first year jumping and sprinting for Bermudian. Earlier in the season, Watts broke Krystal Baker’s school record in the triple jump with a 37-3 effort. Baker is Watts’s aunt. Standing on the runway in second place, with just one jump remaining, she channeled her anxiety and put together a fine jump of 36-10 ½. It was good enough to overcome Greenwood senior Abigail Taylor by five inches and claim the gold.
“I’ve been jumping pretty well, but I was pretty nervous,” Watts said. “But I was really excited and thought maybe I could get a new PR. My last jump felt really good, and I looked back and knew it was better than my previous one, but I didn’t know if it was good enough to win. I think the triple jump is fun, because there is a lot that goes into it.”
Freshman Laila Campbell of Spring Grove, who wowed the crowd at the YAIAA meet, continued her domination in all sprints. She won all three sprints in impressive times, taking the 100 in 12.00, the 400 in a personal best 56.43, and then winding up her meet with a 200 victory in a district-record time of 24.11. She will definitely be an athlete to watch on the national level as she gets older.
Anne Bair, who qualified for states in the triple jump on Friday, missed her bid to also qualify in the 800. Going out hard in the first 400, she faded in the final 200 to place 13th in 2:24.53, three seconds off her best. But Bair came back in the 4 x 400 with teammates Alison Harvey, Megan Hurst, and Alivia Colgan to run a school record in the relay with a fast time of 4:04.96. The effort was bittersweet however, as the Warrior squad set a new school mark that was good for sixth place, missing state qualification by just a half second.
Delone’s Abby Jacoby has had an excellent season in the sprints and hurdles and was qualified for districts in four events. She also was a leader on the Squirettes’ basketball team. Unfortunately, Jacoby had to miss the district track meet because of a knee injury sustained during a basketball practice this past week.
Ashlyn Giles of Schuylkill Valley had a monster throw in the shot put of 48-feet-1/4-inch to break the district 2A record and win the event by an incredible 13 feet. Her throw would have won the 3A shot as well, by over seven feet.
The 3A girls 1600 came right down to the wire, with four girls finishing within 1.2 seconds of each other. Wilson’s Caryn Rippey, who came in with the number three seed time, won the race in 4:59.71.
The PIAA state championships will be held on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
District 3 Track & Field Championships
Saturday - Shippensburg University
Class 3A - Top 5 finishers each event plus state qualifying standard advance to PIAA Championships
Class 2A - Top 2 finishers each event plus state qualifying standard advance to PIAA Championships
GIRLS
Class 3A
Team: 1. Wilson 61, 2. McCaskey 58, 3. Cumberland Valley 48, 4. Bishop McDevitt 46, 5. Carlisle 35.5; 14. South Western 20, 27. Gettysburg 8
100: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 12.00, 2. Bennett (Bishop McDevitt) 12.65, 3. Morrison (Hershey) 12.68, 4. Long (Ephrata) 12.69, 5. Warren (Chambersburg) 12.74
200: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 24.11*, 2. Boback (Carlisle) 25.39, 3. Serrano (Conrad Weiser) 25.47, 4. DeSyon (McCaskey) 25.65, 5. Morrison (Hershey) 25.71 * - New District 3 record, breaking previous mark of 24.26 set by Deme’shia Davis of CD East in 2012
400: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 56.432. DeSyon (McCaskey) 57.15, 3. Wright (McCaskey) 57.34, 4. Ebersole (Cumberland Valley) 57.50, 5. Boardman (Cumberland Valley) 57.62, 6. Derkosh 57.97sqs, 7. Bellamy (CD East) 58.00sqs, 8. Morrison (Hershey) 58.55sqs, 9. Posh (Twin Valley) 58.74sqs, 10. delPielago (York Suburban) 58.76sqs; 23. Jessica Bentzel (South Western) 1:03.96. sqs - state qualifying standard
800: 1. Dallas (Wilson) 2:13.60, 2. Breuninger (McCaskey) 2:15.53, 3. Pines (Cumberland Valley) 2:15.92, 4. Miller (Twin Valley) 2:16.08, 5. Shertzer (McCaskey) 2:16.11, 6. Martin (Warwick) 2:17.68sqs; 13. Anne Bair (Gettysburg) 2:24.53. sqs-state qualifying standard
1600: 1. Rippey (Wilson) 4:59.71, 2. Breuninger (McCaskey) 4:59.84, 3. Carroll (Northeastern) 5:00.87, 4. Walter (Mechanicsburg) 5:00.97, 5. Quinn (Elizabethtown) 5:03.63, 6. Paci (Greencastle) 5:04.80sqs, 7. Fedorshak (Ephrata) 5:05.28sqs, 8. Deitrick (Bishop McDevitt) 5:06.69sqs; 16. Winter Oaster (Gettysburg) 5:22.86. sqs - state qualifying standard
100 Hurdles: 1. Dyson (Carlisle) 15.29, 2. Kay (York Suburban) 15.31, 3. Mohler (Twin Valley) 15.79, 4. Brooks (Bishop McDevitt) 15.84, 5. Marks (Susquehannock) 15.91
300 Hurdles: 1. Herb (Wilson) 45.85, 2. Heilman (Cumberland Valley) 46.25, 3. Fedorshak (Ephrata) 46.38, 4. Stoner (Manheim Central) 46.49, 5. Parks (Greencastle) 47.01; 8. Alivia Colgan (Gettysburg) 47.28, 18. Kayla Leppo (South Western) 48.79, 20. Maya Richwine (New Oxford) 49.41
4x100 Relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt 48.49, 2. Chambersburg 48.67, 3. Red Lion 48.91, 4. Cumberland Valley 49.39, 5. Wilson 49.40, 6. Carlisle 49.42sqs, 7. Ephrata 49.65sqs. sqs - state qualifying standard
4x400 Relay: 1. Cumberland Valley 3:56.90, 2. McCaskey 3:57.52, 3. Wilson 4:01.07, 4. Susquehannock 4:04.24, 5. Twin Valley 4:04.46; 6. Gettysburg (Bair, Colgan, Harvey, Hurst) 4:04.96
4x800 Relay: 1. McCaskey 9:23.64, 2. Wilson 9:31.37, 3. Chambersburg 9:31.48, 4. Northeastern 9:32.72, 5. Warwick 9:34.00
High Jump: 1. Madeline Lehker (South Western) 5-5, 2. Knier (Manheim Central) 5-5, 3. Richwine (Carlisle) 5-5, 4. Ciano (Warwick) 5-3, 5. Post (Cumberland Valley) 5-1
Long Jump: 1. Hibbert (Exeter Twp.) 17-6.75, 2. Foster (Bishop McDevitt) 17-6.75, 3. Bennett (Bishop McDevitt) 17-5.25, 4. Husic (Bishop McDevitt) 17-5, 5. Burrowes (Chambersburg) 17-2.75
Discus: 1. Lucas (Warwick) 129-2, 2. Jackson (Harrisburg) 126-10, 3. Ermold (Governor Mifflin) 126-6, 4. Sedun (Elizabethtown) 119-4, 5. Decker (Northern) 116-0
Javelin: 1. Cassner (Daniel Boone) 130-5, 2. Knier (Manheim Central) 129-0, 3. Swarr (Lampeter-Strasburg) 125-6, 4. Wolf (Cumberland Valley) 121-0, 5. Moore (Eastern York) 120-0; 9. Shaelyn Stabler (New Oxford) 112-11
Class 2A
Team: 1. Schuylkill Valley 92.25, 2. Greenwood 89.5, 3. Wyomissing 84, 4. Trinity 57.58, 5. Boiling Springs 55; 7. Bermudian Springs 42.33, 11. Fairfield 33, 16. Delone Catholic 10.83, 17. Biglerville 6
100: 1. Ahner (Tulpehocken) 12.75, 2. Schwarz (Kutztown) 12.88, 3. Cooper (Annville-Cleona) 13.13, 4. Conroy (Kutztown) 13.22, 5. Flowers (Wyomissing) 13.36
200: 1. Ahner (Tulpehocken) 25.79, 2. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 25.84, 3. Mengel (Wyomissing) 27.21, 4. Holland (Lancaster Catholic) 27.41, 5. Shoemaker (Greenwood) 27.50
400: 1. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 59.25, 2. Ahner (Tulpehocken) 59.33, 3. Hollan (Lancaster Catholic) 1:00.81, 4. Maury (Trinity) 1:01.00, 5. Cloak (Trinity) 1:01.42; 8. Lillian LaBure (Bermudian Springs) 1:01.96
800: 1. Ellis (Boiling Springs) 2:19.74, 2. Chamberlin (Boiling Springs) 2:21.11, 3. Priebe (Greenwood) 2:25.57, 4. Heck-Hoppes (Schuylkill Valley) 2:27.67, 5. Thomas (Lancaster Mennonite) 2:29.79
1600: 1. Priebe (Greenwood) 5:14.98, 2. Kuhn (Wyomissing) 5:19.71, 3. Cohen (Wyomissing) 5:30.01, 4. Peters (Annville-Cleona) 5:32.64, 5. Thomas (Lancaster Mennonite) 5:35.77; 6. Honey Strosnider (Fairfield) 5:35.96, 11. Julia O’Brien (Delone Catholic) 5:58.65, 12. Samantha Smith (Delone) 6:01.91, 12. Rebecca Durbin (Bermudian) 6:07.66
100 Hurdles: 1. Labure (Bermudian) 16.30, 2. Lisa (Schuylkill Valley) 16.70, 3. Mallon (Millersburg) 16.88, 4. Wechsler (Susquenita) 17.08, 5. Spila (Trinity) 17.09; 6. Emma Dennison (Fairfield) 17.45
300 Hurdles: 1. Brenny (Susquenita) 47.39, 2. Dennison (Fairfield) 48.22, 3. Reigle (Annville-Cleona) 48.32, 4. LaBure (Bermudian) 49.95, 5. Wolfe (Lancaster Catholic) 50.54; 10. Emily McCann (Delone) 54.00
4x100 Relay: 1. Schuylkill Valley 50.89, 2. Wyomissing 50.93, 3. Greenwood 51.51, 4. Boiling Springs 51.63, 5. Susquenita 51.93; 8. Bermudian (Benzel, Cunningham, Watts, Stormes) 52.96, 9. Littlestown (Stevens, Repasky, Hitchner, King) 53.36, 10. Delone Malesky, M. O’Brien, Raville, McCann) 53.80
4x400 Relay: 1. Boiling Springs 4:05.71, 2. Trinity 4:07.00, 3. Susquenita 4:13.84, 4. Kutztown 4:15.79, 5. Greenwood 4:19.20; 6. Fairfield (Denning, Strosnider, Chesko, Dennison) 4:20.93, 9. Delone (M. Hughes, M. O’Brien, Raville, McCann) 4:30.43
4x800 Relay: 1. Boiling Springs 9:58.32, 2. Wyomissing 10:13.19, 3. Kutztown 10:20.70, 4. Schuylkill Valley 10:26.17, 5. Susquenita 10:27.56; 9. Delone (Smith, J. O’Brien, M. Hughes, Hernandez) 10:54.22, 10. Fairfield (Nightingale, M. Dennison, Mohr, Chesko) 11:19.63
Pole Vault: 1. Woodward (Trinity) 11-0, 2. Aliyah Hillman (Fairfield) 10-6, 3. White-Vega (Covenant Christian) 10-0, 4. Emily Malesky (Delone) 9-6, 5. Geesaman (Trinity) 8-6; 7. Hailey Dermotta (Bermudian) 8-6, T8. Amber Nickey (Bermudian) & Marissa Miller (Delone) 8-0
Triple Jump: 1. Alison Watts (Bermudian) 36-10.5, 2. Taylor (Greenwood) 36-5.5, 3. Bogia (Oley Valley) 34-10.5, 4. Wechsler (Susquenita) 34-1, 5. Cassler (Wyomissing) 33-9.5; 7. Avery Benzel (Bermudian) 33-4.5, 8. Makenna Mummert (Delone) 32-0.25, 11. Miller (Delone) 30-3.75, 14. Alanys Perez-Beltran (Hanover) 28-2
Shot Put: 1. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 48-0.25*, 2. Paul (Greenwood) 34-11.5, 3. Coleman (Annville-Cleona) 33-0, 4. Deyamin (Schuylkill Valley) 32-9.75, 5. Heliodoro (Wyomissing) 32-4.5; 10. Jewel Tallman (Bermudian) 28-11.75, 11. Reagan Wildasin (Hanover) 28-5.75, 14. Gabby Roberts (Delone) 26-0.5
* - New District 3 record, breaking previous mark of 47-10 set by East Juniata’s Heather Colyer in 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.