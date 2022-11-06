McDaniel scored on its first and last drives of the game to escape with a 19-16 win over visiting Gettysburg in Centennial Conference football action on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Josh Williams led the Bullets defense with eight tackles.
• Rocco Abdinoor threw for 196 yards on 14 of 37 passing. He also ran the ball 14 times for 55 yards.
FOR THE FOES
• Hunter Sigler led the Green Terror (3-6, 3-5 CC) with three catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• McDaniel took the opening drive 75 yards in just eight plays that included three straight runs of more than 10 yards. Trent Gaskins finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run before Chris Singleton Jr. blocked the PAT to keep it a 6-0 game with 11:06 on the clock.
• Taking over at its own 45, Gettysburg moved 27 yards in six plays before having to settle for a 25-yard Doug Cummings field goal to make it a 6-3 game with 3:43 to play in the opening quarter.
• On third and 18, Rocco Abdinoor spun out of a would-be sack, he found Hunter Klein for a 44-yard gain. One play later, however, a deflected pass bounced right into the chest of Christian Homer, who hauled in an interception in the end zone, setting up a 4-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a Hunter Sigler 40-yard touchdown reception with 13:55 to play in the second quarter.
• Abindoor broke out for a 32-yard run to set up first down at the Gettysburg 22 before the drive stalled and Cummings hit a 36-yard field goal to close to within 13-6 with 9:57 showing.
• The Bullets (1-8, 1-7 CC) closed the half with another 9-play, 73-yard drive to set up a third Cummings field goal from 24 yards as the half expired to close to within 13-9.
• Gettysburg put together a 15-play drive in the third quarter that consumed 6 minutes, 33 seconds and covered 80 yards before Abdinoor dove into the right side of the end zone with 13:38 to play in the fourth quarter and take a 16-13 lead.
• The fourth quarter went back and forth before a Matt Mikulka interception gave Gettysburg the ball back with 3:07 to play. McDaniel, however, forced a punt with 1:39. Aidan Bell blocked the punt to give the hosts the ball inside the 10-yard line. A sack on first down set up second-and-long. On third-and-16, Jared Snow connected with Sigler in the back of the end zone. The PAT sailed wide to keep it a three-point game with 57 second left but Gettysburg could not get in position for a potential game-tying field-goal attempt.
THE INSIDE STORY
• It was the fourth straight time that a November meeting between Gettysburg and McDaniel was decided by one score. All four games have been won by the Green Terror by a combined 15 points.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg concludes the season at home against Franklin & Marshall on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Carnegie Mellon outperformed the Bullets, 187-75, holding them to just one event win in the meet as the Tartans cruised to a 187-75 victory on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Olivia Pyott was Gettysburg’s sole first-place finisher in the meet, winning the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:29.38.
FOR THE FOES
• Annie Wang won the 1000 freestyle (10:44.26) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.29) for Carnegie Mellon.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The 200 Medley Relay A-Team, of Natalie Wisniewski, Maya Lily Knoller, Bramley Hawkins, and Ava Collin finished second with a time of 1:49.32, only eight hundredths slower than the first-place Carnegie Mellon A-Team.
• Morgan Krepp finished second in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 11:02.47, a season-best. Emma Anderson followed not far behind with a time of 11:02.47.
• Pyott touched second in the 100 breaststroke, at 1:08.31. Knoller followed her in third place, clocking in at 1:09.02.
• Elissa Clancy finished second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:12.54, two tenths behind the first place finisher.
• Anderson finished second behind Pyott in the 200 breastroke, at 2:32.01.
• Mia Yancey touched second in the 200 IM, at 2:12.88. Knoller finished third at 2:17.22.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Yancey finished third in the 200 freestyle at 1:58.03, and in the 50 freestyle at 25.06. Her 50 freestyle time was only four hundredths off the second-place finisher.
• Collin was third in the 100 freestyle (54.28).
• Lindsay Blake touched third in the 200 backstroke, at 2:13.24.
• The 200 Freestyle Relay A-Team, of Collin, Wisniewski, Olivia Evans, and Valerie Lawton, touched third with a time of 1:40.77.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action on Saturday against Ursinus for their Bullet Pride Meet. The meet begins at 1 p.m.
MEN’S SWIMMING: The Gettysburg men’s swim team fell to Carnegie Mellon, 197-65, as the Tartans won all but one event in the meet.
THE LEADERS
• Nick Cox took home the lone first-place honor for the Bullets, winning the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:56.95.
FOR THE FOES
• Aleksander Tarczynski picked up wins in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, and 100 butterfly for the Tartans.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The Gettysburg 200 Medley A-Team, of Cox, Declan Sheeran, Max McAlister, and Cort Hobelmann took second with a time of 1:35.88.
• Cox finished second in the 100 backstroke, at 52.63. Hobelmann was third at 55.12.
• Harry Nelson, a Gettysburg High School graduate, touched second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.56. His time was three tenths slower than the first-place finisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.