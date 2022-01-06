Gettysburg College will welcome spectators to indoor home athletic events while following procedures and guidelines to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and members of the local community.
• All individuals entering campus buildings are required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. Masks must fully cover the mouth and nose. This includes any basketball or wrestling matches in Bream Gym and swim meets in the natatorium.
• Spectators must remain masked within all areas of The John F. Jaeger Center for Athletics, Recreation and Fitness and the Bream-Wright-Hauser Athletic Complex.
• No food or drink will be permitted in Bream Gym or in the natatorium.
• Any individual who is feeling unwell should not attend an athletic event. All home events will be streamed live at https://www.centennialconference.tv/gettysburgbullets/.
The safety and health of the campus community and local community are of the utmost importance at Gettysburg College. Individuals failing to adhere to these guidelines will be asked to leave the venue by game management staff.
This spectator policy is subject to change if the situation surrounding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant changes locally and nationally. Please check GettysburgSports.com for more news and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest updates.
