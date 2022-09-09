It is not the kind of start Delone Catholic was looking for when the 2022 season began.
The Squires dropped their third consecutive game to open the year, following a 35-0 loss to unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim on Friday night in Greencastle.
While not a satisfactory beginning, the three non-league teams the Squires have played have given the team the distinction of having one of the top five toughest non-league schedules in the YAIAA, according to York-area pundits. The tough losses have Delone eager to jump into YAIAA-3 play. The Squires remaining seven games will be against league and division opponents.
“I go into every week feeling like we have an opportunity to win the game, and I didn’t feel any differently tonight,” said Delone head coach Corey Zortman. “We knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us, in terms of sheer numbers. They just have more depth than we have. They are a good football team, and we have to continue to work to get better. Now that we have that part of the schedule out of the way, we are able to hit the reset button as we get into league play, and that is a good thing.”
In the first quarter the Squires came out hitting with solid tackling and big stops, and were feeling pretty good about things. They opened the game with a nine-play drive that stalled on the Greencastle 39-yard line.
The Blue Devils couldn’t get anything going on their first offensive series, and the two teams traded punts to end the first quarter.
As the second quarter got under way, Greencastle looked like a different team, putting together an eight-play, 73-yard drive to take the lead just 2:20 into the period. Senior running back Tavon Cooper came alive in the drive, gaining 28 yards to midfield, then four plays later exploding through the line for 25 more yards down to the Delone three. Darren Kline put the finishing touches on the march, but it was Cooper’s dynamic running, making people just miss him, that got the Blue Devils on the board.
“Regardless of the difference in talent between the two teams, I don’t like losing,” Zortman said. “We were right there in the first quarter, but our biggest Achilles heel has been not being able to overcome mistakes or when things don’t go our way.”
Squire quarterback Denver Ostrum had a rough night of it. After two completions in the Squires’ first drive, Ostrum had his first pass of the ensuing possession knocked down by big Jace Szaflarski, then two plays later the snap from center hit Brady Dettinburn, who was in motion. Greencastle recovered the fumble, then on the very next play, quarterback Logan Alvey hit Seth Stouffer in full stride as he streaked down the left sideline.
The 33-yard touchdown and extra point by Jackson Eby put Greencastle up 14-0.
Ostrum completed half of his 16 passes for 60 yards.
A big sack by Logan Shifflet forced another Squire punt, then the Blue Devils ran right down the field, going 55 yards in seven plays. Again it was Cooper, as he gained 45 of the 55 yards, highlighted by a sweet 27-yard gain and a 10-yard touchdown run.
“We get down, and then the other team is able to score in spurts, like they did tonight,” said Zortman. “That comes from experience and leadership. Small mistakes look like huge mistakes to them, especially when the other team is so good.”
Things didn’t get any better for the Squires in the third quarter. Cooper set things up right away as he took the second half kickoff from the 14 across midfield to the Squire 40-yard line. Five plays later, Kline struck again, this time from five yards out.
Two passes for seven yards were all Delone could muster on its next possession, then the Blue Devils set out on one more scoring drive. Alvey hit Eby for nine, Cooper ran for seven, the Alvey threw a beautiful, high-arcing pass to Stouffer, who hauled it in for a 41-yard score. The 35-0 tally set the mercy rule into effect and the game moved quickly to the end.
“Our record right now is certainly not representative of the work that our guys have put into this, and their good attitude,” said Zortman. “My expectations, regardless, is for us to play Squire football.”
Cooper led all rushers with 132 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Stouffer collected three passes for 81 yards and two scores. Alvey only missed on two of his 10 passes. Delone could only muster 71 yards rushing against the big Blue Devils. Dettinburn was the workhorse for the Squires as he carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards.
Delone will try to get on the winning track next week as it opens YAIAA-3 play on Saturday at York Tech.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greencastle-Antrim 0 21 14 0 — 35
Second quarter
GA- Darren Kline 3 run (Jackson Eby kick) 9:40
GA- Seth Stouffer 33 pass from Logan Alvey (Eby kick) 8:48
GA- Tavon Cooper 10 run (Eby kick) 3:41
Third quarter
GA- Kline 5 run (Eby kick) 9:57
GA- Stouffer 41 pass from Alvey (Eby kick) 5:54
Team Statistics
DC GA
First downs 9 17
Rushes-yards 32-71 33-263
Passing 8-16-0 8-10-0
Passing yards 60 152
Total yards 131 415
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Punting 6-30.8 2 36.0
Penalties 1-5 5-53
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Ryder Noel 12-31, Dominic Giraffa 2-6, Brady Dettinburn 12-51, Denver Ostrum 2-(-2), Zach Staub 1-(-6), Braden Smith 1-1, Team 2-(-10); GA-Logan Shifflet 4-33, Austin Wyand 4-34, Cooper 11-132, Kline 7-34, Carter Coons 1-7, Garret Blubaugh 3-9, Cody Ferree 2-11, Isaiah Miller 1-3.
Passing: DC-Ostrum 8-16-6-0; GA-Alvey 8-10-152-0, Connor Wright 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: DC-Landon Smith 3-17, Noel 3-36, Giraffa 2-7; GA-Cooper 2-47, Stouffer 3-81, Wyand 1-4, Kline 1-9, Eby 1-11.
