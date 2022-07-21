Biglerville 6, Mason-Dixon 3
Connor Orner put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat and Tanner Byers matched a career high with 11 strikeouts as the Black Sox grabbed Game 1 of their playoff series on Thursday.
Connor Orner put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat and Tanner Byers matched a career high with 11 strikeouts as the Black Sox grabbed Game 1 of their playoff series on Thursday.
Orner’s decisive grand slam came in the third inning as Biglerville trailed 1-0. Tyson Carpenter lead off with a single before Tucker Byers and Logan Brewers drew consecutive walks. Orner then deposited a pitch to left to clear the bases.
The Black Sox, who worked nine free passes on the night, tacked on two more runs in the sixth, with Pat Armor plating a run with one of hits two hits.
Byers turned in a full seven innings worth of work on the bump, tossing 131 total pitches, 80 of which were strikes. The side-armer piled up 11 strikeouts while issuing only two walks and scattering eight hits.
Eddie Meredith and Jonathan Lugo each had two hits for Mason-Dixon.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Oakside Community Park.
Biglerville 004 002 0 — 6 6 1
Mason-Dixon 010 002 0 — 3 8 2
Ta. Byers. Kelch, Raubenstine (5). WP: Byers. LP: Kelch. SO-BB: Byers 11-2, Kelch 3-5, Raubenstine 5-4. 2B: MD-Knouse, Lugo. HR: B-Orner
Hagerstown 12, New Oxford 2
The defending champs came out firing on Thursday when they pounded 13 hits in a five-inning win over the Twins.
The Braves (30-0-1) saw Justin Lewis go 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Ozzie Abreu collected three RBI while Corey Walters and Nick Jacoby drove in two runs apiece.
For the Twins, Dan Shafer and Andrew Warthen each posted an RBI.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is at 1 p.m. at New Oxford.
New Oxford 011 00 — 2 4 2
Hagerstown 226 2x — 12 13 1
Shafer, Arnold (3). Clark, Freeman (5). WP: Clark. LP: Shafer. SO-BB: Shafer 2-3, Arnold 1-1, Clark 3-3, Freeman 3-1. 2B: H-Jacoby, Lewis. 3B: H-Jamison
