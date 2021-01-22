BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 64,
York High 57
Braden Carver and Connor Jenkins combined for 19 points in a decisive fourth quarter that helped the Ox knock off the visiting Bearcats on Friday night.
Jenkins led all scorers with 21 points, 13 coming after the half. Carver was silenced in the opening two quarters with just a bucket but came to life late, pouring in 18 points.
Aden Strausbaugh tossed in 10 points and Adam Pascoe had seven for the winners.
York High 17 18 13 9 — 57
New Oxford 12 16 16 20 — 64
York High (57): Matthews 4 0-0 9, Beard 5 1-3 11, Ferres 0 2-2 2, Simmons 1 3-3 5, Lee 4 2-4 10, Cheshire 3 0-0 6, Davenport 1 0-0 2, DeShields 4 4-5 12. Totals: 22 12-17 57
New Oxford (64): Nick Lawrence 0 1-2 1, Aden Strausbaugh 3 4-4 10, Braden Carver 8 1-2 18, Adam Pascoe, Connor Jenkins 7 5-9 21, Hunter Crabbs 1 2-2 4, Torbyn Eakins 1 1-3 3. Non-scorers: Rebert, Rickrode. Totals: 21 19-29 64
3-pointers: YH-Matthews; NO-Carver, Jenkins 2. JV: New Oxford 53, York High 47
Bermudian Springs 49,
Biglerville 37
An 11-2 run in the first quarter set the tone for Berm’s victory at Biglerville on Friday.
Ethan Beachy led all scorers with 20 points, inclding eight in the second stanza. Connor Shaw tossed in a dozen points and Jacob Schriver added seven for the Eagles (5-1).
Drew Parker and Eli Weigle carried the scoring load for the Canners (0-6), with Parker ringing up 18. Weigle canned a trio of 3-pointers en route to 13 points.
Bermudian Springs 11 15 11 12 — 49
Biglerville 2 15 8 12 — 37
Bermudian Springs (49): Ethan Beachy 7 4-5 20, Blake Young 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Martinez 1 0-0 2, Jacob Schriver 2 2-2 7, Brandt Yurick 2 2-2 6, Connor Shaw 4 3-4 12. Non-scorers: Kline. Totals: 17 11-16 19
Biglerville (37): Eli Weigle 3 4-6 13, Christian Shaffer 1 3-4 5, Drew Parker 7 3-6 18, Cam Tyson 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Wicker, Althoff. Totals: 11 11-18 37
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 2, Schriver, Shaw; Big-Weigle 3, Parker
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 62,
Biglerville 20
Lillian Peters piled up 14 first-half points as the host Eagles built a commanding 47-13 lead at the intermission on Friday.
Hannah Chenault netted 14 points in the opening half with Avery Benzel and Bailey Oehmig chipping in wtih 10 apiece. Chenault and Benzel both hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Biglerville 8 5 2 5 — 20
Bermudian Springs 20 27 8 7 — 62
Biglerville (20): Hannah Naylor 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 1 1-3 3, Katie Woolson 1 3-4 6, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Tori Pirich 0 1-2 1, Abigail Reckard 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Showaker, Kline, Miller, Bernheimer. Totals: 6 7-11 20
Bermudian Springs (62): Avery Benzel 4 0-0 10, Leah Bealmear 0 2-2 2, Rebecca Durbin 0 2-2 2, Keri Speelman 3 0-0 7, Lillian Peters 6 3-5 15, Bailey Oehmig 4 1-1 10, Hannah Chenault 6 0-0 14, Sarah Keller 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Labure, Feeser, Kline. Totals: 23 8-11 62.
3-pointers: B-K. Woolson; BS-Benzel 2, Speelman, Oehmig, Chenault 2
