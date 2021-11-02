YAIAA Girls’ Soccer Coaches
All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown
Coach of the Year: Chad Marshall, South Western
First Team
Sarah Crouse (Central York), Ava Myers (Central York), Maggie Groh (Dallastown), Olivia Herbert (Dallastown), Annabelle Wunderlich (Dallastown), Taylor Steininger (Dover), Lorelei Hartzfield (Northeastern), Gretchen Turner (Northeastern), Kylyn McIntire (Red Lion), Jessica Bentzel (South Western), Caitlyn Martin (Spring Grove)
Second Team
Isabella Boyce (Central York), Skylar Mumford (Central York), McKenna Kelley (Dallastown), Morgan Lese (Dallastown), Tori Smith (Dallastown), Cici Miller (Dover), Faith Sterner (Dover), Riley Craely (Northeastern), Emma Toomey (Northeastern), Mint Aqui (South Western), Maci Shaffer (South Western)
Division 2
Player of the Year: Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock
Coach of the Year: Chrissy Crumling, Eastern York
First Team
Abby Henise (Eastern York), Brooke Lehman (Eastern York), Aliva Colgan (Gettysburg), Ali Harvey (Gettysburg), Audrey Robertson (Gettysburg), Lydia Gable (Kennard-Dale), Wrena Wentz (New Oxford), Kyla Anderson (New Oxford), Katylyn Krebs (Susquehannock), Shelby Derkosh (Susquehannock), Jaelynn Small (West York), Alyssa Murray (West York), Isabel Coy (York Suburban), Gabby Del Pielago (York Suburban)
Second Team
Annelies Brenenbord (Eastern York), Hanna Sellers (Eastern York), Autumn Oaster (Gettysburg), Courtney Klein (Gettysburg), Maddy Gaydon (Gettysburg), Madison Hutchison (Kennard-Dale), Ellie Hall (New Oxford, Lauren Simpson (Susquehannock), Olivia Pasko (Susquehannock), Paula Laracuente (West York), Rylee Cessna (West York), Leah Hersey (West York), Ella Schmoyer (West York), Kendal Gross (York Suburban)
Division 3
Player of the Year: Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs
Coach of the Year: Jeff Hamon, Bermudian Springs
First Team
Bailey Oehmig (Bermudian Springs), Lillian LaBure (Bermudian Springs), Corrin Himes (Bermudian Springs), Brylee Rodgers (Biglerville), Maddie O’Brien (Delone Catholic), Fina Mochi (Delone Catholic), Honey Strosnider (Fairfield), Breana Valentine (Fairfield), Ava Bentzel (Littlestown), Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic), Kathleen McKeague (York Catholic)
Second Team
Megan Huntington (Bermudian Springs), Payton Feeser (Bermudian Springs), Jamylett Lua (Bermudian Springs), Abrielle Ponce (Biglerville), Amy Rupp (Delone Catholic), Emily McCann (Delone Catholic), Audrey Chesko (Fairfield), Cadence Holmberg (Fairfield), Therese Phelan (Fairfield), Baylie Kirby (Hanover), Katie Bullen (York Catholic)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.