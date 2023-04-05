SOFTBALL
Biglerville 11, Delone Catholic 1
The visiting Canners plated five runs in the first inning and never looked back, drilling the Squirettes 11-1 in a run-rule contest on Wednesday.
Biglerville (2-2) added three runs in the second to take command. Olivia Miller directed the attack with a 2-for-4 effort that included a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Rylie Brewer drove in three runs and Paige Slaybaugh plated a pair for the winners, who outhit Delone 10-4.
Kierney Weigle continued her strong start with a 2-for-3 day and three runs scored.
Inside the circle, Sydney McCleaf fanned three and walked four, not allowing an earned run.
Delone (3-3) saw Jill Sherdel collect two hits and Amy Anderson finish with eight strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Biglerville 531 02 – 11 10 1
Delone Catholic 000 01 – 1 4 3
WP: Sydney McCleaf. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: McCleaf 3-4, Anderson 8-4. 3B: B-Olivia Miller
Fairfield 15, York Catholic 0
The Knights smoked a dozen hits in only three innings to make quick work of the Irish on Wednesday. Fairfield improved to 4-1, remaining atop the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Natalie Hess slugged a pair of doubles, joining Maddy Payne, Ellie Snyder and Emma Flohr with two-baggers. Alyssa Wiles, Hess and Payne had two hits apiece and Chrissy Hamilton collected a pair of RBI.
In the circle with was Wiles in control, as she struck out six and allowed just one hit.
York Catholic 000 – 0 1 2
Fairfield 951 – 15 12 0
WP: Alyssa Wiles. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Gans 2-6, Wiles 6-1. 2B: F-Maddy Payne, Ellie Snyder, Emma Flohr, Natalie Hess 2
BASEBALL
New Oxford 1,
Susquehannock 0
Ethan Diehl gave the Colonials another sparkling mound performance as he fired a one-hit shutout in Wednesday’s victory over the Warriors. Diehl whiffed three and did not walk a batter, needing only 77 pitches to log seven frames.
The Ox (3-3), which has won three straight, has allowed just one run in its last three contests.
Kolton Haifley and Coy Baker roped back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning for the game’s lone run.
Susquehannock 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
New Oxford 000 100 x – 1 2 3
WP: Ethan Diehl. LP: Heaps. SO-BB: Heaps 2-0, Diehl 3-1. 2B: NO-Kolton Haifley, Coy Baker.
Littlestown 8, Eastern York 2
Colby Hahn came within an out of hurling a complete game for the winning Bolts (2-4) on Wednesday. Hahn worked 6.2 innings, striking out seven and scattering six hits. After giving up two runs in the first, he blanked the Golden Knights into the seventh.
Offensively, Hahn and Brandon Clabaugh swatted three hits apiece with both players picking up two RBI. Hahn and Lucas Bacher, who was 2-for-2, doubled. Ryan Jones and Peyton Bossom were both 2-for-4.
Eastern York 200 000 0 – 2 6 2
Littlestown 400 022 x – 8 1 4 0
Bramble, Snyder (5), Foote-Renwick (6). Colby Hahn, Walter Steele (7). WP: Hahn. LP: Bramble. SO-BB: Bramble 3-3, Snyder 0-0, Hahn 7-2, Steele 0-0. 2B: EY-Foote-Renwick; L-Lucas Bacher, Hahn
Delone Catholic 10,
Biglerville 1
The Squires scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth on Wednesday to crack open a tight game with the Canners.
Biglerville (1-4) trailed just 2-1 as Kolton Trimmer was able navigate through the Squire lineup. Aiden Hoffman was 2-for-4 at the dish and Austin Black had the Canners’ lone RBI.
Delone (4-1), which has won four straight, saw Trent Giraffa, Brady Dettinburn and Devin Reese smack two hits each, with all three players finishing with a pair of RBI, respectively. Giraffa and Mathew Mummert both doubled.
Ethan Little worked five innings of four-hit ball to log the win on the hill.
Biglerville 001 000 0 – 1 5 3
Delone Catholic 000 208 x – 10 9 3
Kolton Trimmer, Aiden Hoffman (6). Ethan Little, Chris Cole (6). WP: Little. LP: Trimmer. SO-BB: Trimmer 1-2, Hoffman 0-0, Little 1-0, Cole 2-0. 2B: DC-Trent Giraffa, Mathew Mummert
York Catholic 9, Fairfield 1
Nine different players had hits for the Irish, including John Watson who was 4-for-4, in Wednesday’s win over the Knights.
Fairfield (1-4) fell behind 6-0 after two frames and was unable to crack YC pitcher Aiden Zallnick. Andrew Koons singled twice to account for half of the Knights’ base hits.
York Catholic 330 100 2 – 9 15 1
Fairfield 001 000 0 – 1 4 1
Zallnick, Sutton (7). Jayden Bell, Vaughn Lewis (2). WP: Zallnick. LP: Bell. SO-BB: Zallnick 4-3, Sutton 0-0, Bell 2-0, Lewis 3-1. 2B: YC-Campbell 2, Watson, Yingling
Dallastown 4,
South Western 2
Chandler Powell slammed a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh to help the Wildcats stun the Mustangs on Wednesday. South Western carried a 2-0 lead into the frame, and had allowed only three hits in the game.
Austin Winkler and Levi Loughry doubled for South Western, which fell to 0-3.
Dallastown 000 000 4 – 4 5 0
South Western 000 020 0 – 2 4 0
Barto. Ayden McMillion, Brandon Rummel (7). WP: Barto. LP: Rummel. SO-BB: Barto 6-2, McMillion 3-3, Rummel 0-0. 2B: D-Ohm; SW-Austin Winkler, Levi Loughry. HR: D-Powell
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
Playing without unbeaten No. 1 singles player Guillaume Schmitz, the Canners showed their grit by rallying past the host Eagles on Wednesday. The victory, which included a sweep in doubles play, pushed Biglerville’s record to 7-0.
Troy Schneider and Owen Torres dropped their first set to Eagles Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews at first doubles, 6-4. But the Canner tandem roared back, taking the next two sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton rolled 6-1, 6-3, and Caleol Palmer-McGraw gave Bville a big boost with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.
Berm (3-2) saw Parker Sanders and Tyler Chenault score straight-set wins in their respective singles contests.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-0; 2. Caleol Palmer-McGraw (Big) d. Eli Snyder 6-3, 6-3; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Andres Pena 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (Big) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (Big) d. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington 6-1, 6-3
New Oxford 5, Dover 0
The Colonials squared their overall record at 5-5 with a whitewashing of the Eagles on Wednesday.
Luke Malinowski, Ethan Aiello and Edwin Garcia scooted through singles play unscathed while the Ox tandems of Blaine Paris and Karl Warren, and Elijah Rohler an Tom Davis were straight-set winners.
Singles: 1. Luke Malinowski (NO) d. Smith 6-1 6-3; 2. Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Eisenhous 6-0, 6-2; 3. Edwin Garcia (NO) d. Glatfelter 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Blaine Paris/Karl Warren (NO) d. Leeper/Joy 6-1, 6-1; 2. Elijah Rohler/Tom Davis (NO) d. Reed/C. Heinerise 6-1, 6-1
Littlestown 5,
York Catholic 0
The Bolts won their second straight match following Wednesday’s shutout of the Irish. Cyrus Marshall, Shawn Nelson and Carter Owings bagged straight-set wins in singles play to help secure the victory.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Hinkson 6-3, 6-0; 2. Shawn Nelson (L) d. Euclide 7-6, 6-0; 3. Carter Owings (L) d. Schuler 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Isaac Marshall/Dylan Smith (L) d. Mullen/Uphouse 6-0, 6-2; 2. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes (L) d. Lang/Jarecki 6-3, 6-4
Susquehannock 4,
Delone Catholic 1
Colin Kuhn took out Derek Baughman at No. 1 singles to put the Squires on the board in their YAIAA loss to the Warriors Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Colin Kuhn (DC) d. Baughman 7-6(4), 6-0; 2. Brusse (S) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-0, 6-2; 3. Dion (S) d. Adam Lawrence 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Amara/Iwanowicz (S) d. Evan Glass/Lance Keller 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(9); Ramirez-Snell/Chen (S) d. Kevin Yao/Jackson Arigo 6-1, 6-1
Hanover 5, West York 0
The Nighthawks kept pace with the Canners by thrashing West York in YAIAA play on Wednesday, 5-0. Hanover improved to 6-0 overall.
Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny took care of business in singles action, with Nakielny going to a third-set tiebreaker to edge Bulldog Randell Agravante.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. R. Steele 6-4, 6-1; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Vue 7-5, 6-3; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Agravante 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (6)
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Whitacre/Noel 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. S. Steele/Godfrey 6-2, 6-4
