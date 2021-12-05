The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team defeated Centennial Conference opponent Washington College 62-53 to collect its fifth consecutive victory Saturday afternoon inside Bream Gym.
Gettysburg 20 13 8 21 — 62
Washington 16 13 9 15 — 53
GETTYSBURG (62): Christina Richson 5 8-10 22, Mackenzie Tinner 4 5-6 13, Mackenzie Szlosek 0 7-10 7, Hannah Sauve 2 0-0 4, Carly Rice 0 3-4 3, Olivia Matto 2 2-3 6, Caitlyn Priore 1 1-2 3, Meghan Barbera 1 0-0 2, Delaney Donohoe 0 2-6 2. Non-scorers: Blaszcyk, Bennett, Williams. Totals: 15 28-43 62
WASHINGTON (53): Crystal Jones 6 3-6 17, Lizzie Huddock 4 2-2 10, Andrea Prestianne 4 1-2 10, Madeline Williams 2 1-1 7, Joy Sanders 3 0-0 6, Karry Kelliher 0 2-4 2, Serena Pluta 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 11-18 53
3-Pointers: G-Richson 4; W-Jones 2, Prestianne, Williams
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Christina Richson ’22: 22 Points, 8-10 FT, 8 Rebounds, 4 Assists, 3 Steals
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 13 Points, 4-7 FG, 7 Rebounds
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 7 Points, 7-10 FT, 7 Rebounds
Washington’s Top Performers
• Crystal Jones: 17 Points, 7 Rebounds, 3 Assists
• Lizzie Hudock: 10 Points, 4 Rebounds
• Andrea Prestianne: 10 Points, 6 Rebounds, 2 Steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Within the first 20 seconds Tinner made a lay-up for the Bullets (6-1, 4-0 CC), and the back-and-forth affair went on throughout the quarter. The two squads had three ties and four lead changes in the quarter. The advantage would go in favor of the Bullets in the final 1:26 as Meghan Barbera made a jumper to corral a 4-0 run, pushing Gettysburg ahead 20-16 heading into the second quarter. The Bullets had their best shooting performance in the first quarter, making 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) from the field, and held the Shorewomen (6-3, 3-2 CC) to 37.5 percent (6-of-16).
• Second Quarter: Olivia Matto tallied a lay-up and a made free throw to extend Gettysburg’s lead to seven (23-16) within the first minute of action in the second quarter. The Shorewomen then knocked down a pair of shots to come within three, but the Bullets did not let up and held the 30-22 lead with 3:18 to play. Washington fought back by draining a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Madeline Williams to cut the deficit down to three (30-27) again with under 2:10 remaining. Caitlyn Priore made a lay-up, and Richson tallied a free throw to make it a six-point game, but the scoring wasn’t done for Washington as Joy Sanders notched a lay-up with 24 seconds to go. The Shorewomen did not produce another shot attempt, and Gettysburg went into halftime with the 33-29 edge.
• Third Quarter: The Bullets and Shorewomen continued to battle as Crystal Jones knocked down a trey for Washington to come within one (33-32) two minutes into the third quarter. Tinner drained both free throw attempts over a minute later, but midway through Jones made a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game again. A jumper by Tinner sparked a 6-4 run until the end of the quarter to give Gettysburg the 41-38 advantage. It was a low-scoring quarter for both teams as Washington outscored Gettysburg by a slim 9-8.
• Fourth Quarter: Richson was clutch for the Bullets in the final quarter as she netted 12 of the team’s 21 points. The senior guard started the quarter by sinking a pair of free throws, which ballooned into a 12-5 run, including Richson canning two three-pointers with under five minutes left. The visitors then went on a 7-2 run to come within five (55-50) with 2:27 on the clock. Gettysburg accrued seven points from the charity stripe in the last 32 seconds to seal the deal and claim its fifth straight victory.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg made 28-of-43 (65.1 percent) from the free throw line, while Washington went 11-of-18 (61.1 percent) from the charity stripe. The Bullets won the battle on the glass 51-47, which set a new season-high.
• The Orange and Blue finished with five blocks. In three of the last four games, the Bullets have blocked five or more shots in a game.
• The Bullets also tied a season-high 11 steals.
• Richson set a new career-high in points with 22, and she accumulated her second 20-plus scoring outburst of the season. She also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets hold the all-time series record at 34-9 against the Shorewomen. In the last 10 meetings, Gettysburg has captured eight. The first-ever game between the two institutions was during the 1993-94 season, where Washington claimed the 58-52 victory.
Next Up
Gettysburg plays at Haverford College on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.
MCKEON PACES BULLETS: A career-high performance by sophomore forward Ryan McKeon pushed the Gettysburg College men’s basketball team past Centennial Conference opponent Washington College (Md.) 64-61 Saturday afternoon inside Bream Gym.
Gettysburg 28 36 — 64
Washington 22 39 — 61
GETTYSBURG (64): Carl Schaller 6 0-0 15, Ryan McKeon 6 3-3 15, Colin Farrell 2 2-7 9, Rassoul Abakar 3 0-0 6, Elijah Williams 2 0-1 4, Akim Joseph 2 4-4 8, Avery Close 1 1-7 3, Jordan Stafford 0 2-4 2, Jack Rooney 0 2-3 2. Totals: 22 15-26 64
WASHINGTON (61): Dilyn Becker 10 0-0 24, Tray Wright 3 4-9 10, Kedrick Frink 4 1-1 9, Sam Corrao 1 2-2 5, Precieux Tshibangu 1 2-3 4, Ethan Sommer 3 2-5 9. Totals: 22 11-20 61
3-Pointers: G-Schaller 3, Farrell 2; W-Becker 4, Corran, Sommer
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Ryan McKeon ’24: 15 Points, 6-8 FG, 8 Rebounds, 6 Assists
• Carl Schaller ’25: 15 Points, 6 Rebounds, 3 Assists
• Colin Farrell ’25: 9 Points, 3-4 FT, 2 Steals
Washington’s Top Performers
• Dilyn Becker: 24 Points, 6 Rebounds, 2 Steals
• Tray Wright: 10 Points, 3 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 3 Steals
Game Summary — First Half
• McKeon scored four points in Gettysburg’s 8-3 run three minutes into the contest.
• Washington held the Bullets (4-2, 2-1 CC) scoreless during a 7-0 spurt to take a 9-8 lead with 13:17 on the clock.
• Gettysburg regained the advantage as Jordan Stafford tallied the next three points to make it 11-9 halfway through the half.
• On the next possession, Washington’s Dilyn Becker tied the game up at 11-11, but Gettysburg’s Akim Joseph made a pair of free throws along with Schaller knocking one from three-point land to push the advantage 16-11.
• A 7-2 run by the Shoremen (1-6, 0-3 CC) tied the game up (18-18) once again, with under seven minutes remaining in the half.
• Gettysburg and Washington continued to exchange points before the Orange and Blue fueled a 7-2 run to close out the half on top 28-22.
Game Summary — Second Half
• The Bullets warmed up in the second half as they hit 14-of-31 (45.2 percent) from the field and jumped to the largest lead of the game at 14. After only drilling one three-pointer in the first half, the Bullets knocked down two during an 18-10 run to make it 46-32 with 14:15 remaining.
• Washington powered a 12-3 run over the next four minutes to slice the deficit down to five (49-44). On the next possession, Schaller canned his second 3-pointer of the half to push the Bullets lead 52-44.
• Gettysburg maintained the advantage by four or more points until the 3:51 marker. Washington’s Dilyn Becker drained back-to-back three-pointers, and Ethan Sommer made two free throws to retake the lead 61-60.
• McKeon was involved in a pair of outstanding plays for the Bullets as he tallied a lay-up with 2:18 and made an incredible block with six seconds left. A foul by Washington sent Joseph to the charity stripe with two seconds left, and he drilled both to seal the 64-61 conference victory.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit 14-of-31 (45.2 percent) shots in the second half and finished 22-of-61 (36.1 percent) overall from the field. Washington finished 22-of-53 (41.5 percent) from the field.
• The Bullets grabbed a season-high 47 rebounds.
• McKeon posted career-highs in points (15), rebounds (8), and assists (6).
• Schaller grabbed a career-high six rebounds.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg and Washington have played intermittently on the hardwood since 1924. The Bullets hold a 35-18 lead in the all-time series.
Next Up
Gettysburg travels to Penn State Berks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
