SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Biglerville 3, Hanover 0
Tanner Byers delivered a beauty on Thursday, spinning a four-hit shutout as the homestanding Black Sox blanked the Raiders in South Penn play.
Byers made quick work of Hanover (7-9), needing just 77 pitches to complete seven frames. He struck out two, walked three and allowed four singles.
Biglerville (13-7) went up 1-0 in the first after Austin Black and Connor Orner sandwiched walks around a Logan Brewer single. Noah Ayers then lofted a fly ball to left that plated Black with the game’s first run.
The Sox packed the sacks in the fourth when Skylar Gentzler, Ethan Shearer and Eli Weigle strung together three straight singles. Black made it four consecutive hits with a base knock that plated Gentzler and Shearer.
Shearer and Brewer were both 2-for-3 in the win.
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Biglerville 100 200 x — 3 7 1
Colby Peterson, Logan Strausbaugh (4), Jon Karlheim (6). Tanner Byers. WP: Byers. LP: Peterson. SO-BB: Peterson 1-2, Strausbaugh 1-2, Karlheim 1-0, Byers 2-3.
Cashtown 5, Shippensburg 1
Braden Petty went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the Pirates scored a solid home victory on Thursday evening.
Jacob Berzonski and Chase King were both 2-for-3 with a run scored apiece at the top of the Cashtown (8-9) lineup. King also plated a run.
Dylan Ed added a double, RBI and run scored for the winners.
On the mound, veterans Josh Topper and Robert Rohrbaugh shut down the Stars (10-9). Topper fanned five while scattering five singles over five frames. Rohrbaugh closed out the final two innings, striking out two without yielding a hit.
Joey Maun was 2-for-3 for Ship.
Shippensburg 010 000 0 — 1 5 0
Cashtown 200 300 x — 5 8 0
Littlestown 10, Brushtown 0
The Dodgers sprung for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings of Thursday’s victory over the host Bulldogs.
The top of the Littlestown lineup teed off as Trent Copenhaver and Justin Keith combined to go 6-for-8 with five RBI and two runs scored. Copenhaver knocked in three runs while Keith was 3-for-3 with a double.
Zak Nedzel plated a pair of runs while also working three shutout innings on the mound for the Dodgers (14-6). Zach Denis cracked two singles and scored three times.
Braden Unger went 1-for-3 and fanned four in four innings on the mound for Brushtown (3-15), but was tagged for five earned runs.
Littlestown 000 540 1 — 10 14 0
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Zak Nedzel, Jacob Crawmer (4). Braden Unger, Blake Phillips. WP: Nedzel. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Nedzel 2-0, Crawmer 2-1, Unger 4-3, Phillips 1-1. 2B: L-Justin Keith
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 7, Shiloh 3
Gettysburg pushed four runs across the dish in the second inning and never looked back, taking down Shiloh in Legion action. The win pushes Post 202’s record to 3-1 overall.
Zach Williams provided some pop with a pair of singles and three RBI. Reid Grossman went 2-for-3 with a double and Wyatt Sokol slugged a triple.
On the bump, Ian Plank was in control, going six strong innings. Plank whiffed six, gave up three hits and one earned run. Nolan Reinert recorded the final three outs to close the game.
Gettysburg 140 200 0 — 7 9 4
Shiloh 000 100 2 — 3 3 0
Ian Plank, Nolan Reinert (7). Plappert, Chronister (4), Price (6). WP: Plank. LP: Plappert. SO-BB: Plank 6-3, Reinert 1-0, Plappert 3-4, Chronister 2-1, Price 1-1. 2B: G-Reid Grossman. 3B: G-Wyatt Sokol
