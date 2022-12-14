RUDY

Rudy Grubesky has been named the women’s soccer coach at Central Penn College. Grubesky, of Biglerville, has extensive coaching experience on various levels, including youth and scholastic soccer in Adams County. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Central Penn College has tapped a former Penn State Harrisburg soccer coach to lead its women’s team.

CPC Athletic Director Kasey Hicks recently announced the hiring of Rudy Grubesky, who has compiled a long career in law enforcement and was most recently the assistant women’s soccer coach at Penn State Harrisburg.

