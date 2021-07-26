So, what did I miss?
Recently returned from a week spent soaking in the sunshine on the sands of Nags Head, I am tan, rested and ready, as Times colleague Jeff Cook likes to say. But no matter how many miles I travel to unwind, sports are never far from my thoughts. In fact, I took in a 5K road race while vacationing – as a spectator.
Former Biglerville High School athletes Morgan Martin, Abby Rodgers and Antonio Salazar Ruelas – and current Canner Brylee Rodgers – were among our group of runners toiling in the early-morning humidity over a 3.1 mile course laid out by the OBX Running Company. Yours truly cheered on the participants near the start/finish line, with both my cranky calves fully intact.
While most of my thoughts last week revolved around good friends and good vibes, I made sure to keep an eye on the Times Area sports scene. And there was plenty to take in while I was away.
Biglerville senior Levi Haines represented our country in fine fashion at the UWW Cadet World Championships, which took place in Budapest, Hungary. Mind you, getting up at 5:40 a.m. isn’t part of my beach agenda, but Levi is must-see TV so I was awake before dawn, albeit a bit bleary-eyed.
What a way to start the day, watching Levi storm to a victory over Asadbek Karimov of Uzbekistan in the round of 32 at 71 kilograms in the freestyle tournament. After falling behind 4-0, the Canner reeled off 10 unanswered points before winning by fall in 2:54.
It was a vintage Haines performance, which just happened to take place on a global stage and in a USA singlet.
A short time later he was back in action to face Cengizhan Ramazan Dogan of Turkey. Trailing 3-3 in the waning seconds (the last to score is the winner in the event of a tie bout in freestyle) Levi appeared to have clearly scored a point via pushout. But the official did not award the point, and following a challenge by the United States coaches, the controversial grounding call stood.
A last-ditch attack failed to produce a takedown and Levi was dealt a difficult loss, but as always, handled things with class, shaking his opponent’s hand without a trace of protest.
Ultimately, that loss eliminated Levi from the tournament but his contribution to the U.S. squad was pivotal in the team race. Levi scored eight points, which helped the Americans finish with 143 points, three ahead of world power Russia for second place. India won its first title with 147 points.
On the baseball diamond, the New Oxford American Legion baseball team was in the midst of a memorable run through the Region 4 Tournament in Mechanicsburg. Scott Anderson’s bunch, big on fundamentals and short on egos, worked its way into the semifinals before dropping a 7-6 decision to Paxton.
It was all arms on deck for the Ox, which saw the likes of Luke Rickrode, Jesse Bitzer, Cade Becker, Mason Weaver and Kolton Haifley log impressive outings. With clutch pitching and an opportunistic offense that included Adam Pascoe and Josh Bethas, the Ox was a formidable outfit which nearly played its way into the finals.
And speaking of pitchers, Gettysburg High School has a dandy in Tegan Kuhns. The rising sophomore was a force in the spring where he went 4-2 with a sparkling 1.69 ERA. Kuhns recorded 53 punchouts while walking only 17 in 45.2 innings of work, holding opposing hitters to a paltry .190 batting average.
With one season of what has the makings of an impressive career in the books, Kuhns made his college decision known last week by announcing he will attend North Carolina State University. The Wolfpack are coming off a 37-19 season in which they went to the College World Series and earned a No. 3 national ranking in multiple publications.
Last week, eight members of the ‘Pack were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
With Kuhns and Bryce Rudisill, who previously committed to Pittsburgh in the fold, the Warriors will be a hammer again next spring.
Switching to the hardcourt, Gerry Eckenrode took his talented Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team to the prestigious Best of Maryland Tournament. The Squirettes showed they belonged among the best by winning three of their five games.
In pool play Delone scored a 58-28 win over New York Grit, a team comprised of players from Millennium H.S. in New York, and a 52-38 victory against Team Gear, made up of players from Redbank Catholic in New Jersey.
Delone’s losses came against Seminaire Saint-Francis of Quebec (37-32) and Paul VI (52-46) of Virginia, which proved to be the tournament champion.
The Squirettes placed third in their pool, which matched them against Archbishop Wood, the PIAA Class 4A champ last season. Delone rolled to a 55-32 victory in that matchup on Monday.
Delone was one of four Pennsylvania teams invited to compete, joining Wood, Villa Maria and Central Dauphin.
Jumping back to the baseball diamond, the South Penn League playoffs are in full swing. Cashtown and Littlestown are among the final four teams left standing, joining top-seeded Shippensburg and No. 2 Hagerstown. Eric Ketterman’s Pirates travel to face the Braves tonight while Justin Keith’s Dodgers make the trip to Ship to battle the Stars in opening games of their respective best-of-five series.
With the top four seeds holding form they’ll be no Cinderella story in the SPL, but the cream rising to the top should produce terrific matchups.
Off the beaten path (pun fully intended) the Times is about to unveil a new feature that we are very excited about. Ed Riggs — second to none when it comes to covering cross country and track & field – is writing a bi-weekly hiking column. Ed will share personal experiences, opinions, tips and just about anything else for our trail enthusiasts.
Our readers can hop On The Trail with Ed beginning next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.