Gettysburg College dropped a 29-14 decision to Bridgewater in the season-opening, non-conference football game for both teams on Saturday at Gettysburg.
THE SKINNY STORY
A Bridgewater field goal late in the first half broke up a Gettysburg shutout and shifted the momentum to the visitors, who scored 26 unanswered points in the second half for a 29-14 victory in the season opener for both teams.
THE LEADERS
• Logan Edmond led the Bullets offense with 180 yards passing on 15 of 24. He also had 63 rushing yards on 10 carries. He accounted for both touchdowns on the day.
• Josh Williams paced the defense with 12 tackles in his first collegiate game.
FOR THE FOES
• Malcolm Anderson and Jaylen Wood split time at quarterback. Anderson completed 12 of 22 passes for 109 yards while Wood went 6 of 9 for 102 yards. Both threw a touchdown pass.
• An Aaron Moore 44-yard pick-six sealed the victory midway through the fourth quarter.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg controlled the ball in the first half, putting together a pair of long scoring drives to take a 14-0 lead with 3:51 to play in the second quarter.
• Logan Edmond capped an 11-play, 80-yard march with a five-yard scamper up the middle and into the end zone. The drive ate up 6 minutes, 16 seconds of the period and was aided by a running into the kicker penalty and pass interference call. Edmond also had rushes of 10 and 17 on the drive.
• The second-quarter 12-play scoring drive covered 95 yards over 6 minutes, 38 seconds. Sebastian Gibbs broke off a 19-yard run to move the ball inside the Bridgewater 2 before catching a swing pass two plays later for a five-yard score.
• The Eagles took the ensuing drive 63 yards over 12 plays before being forced into a 29-yard Jackson Hendren field goal to make it 14-3 with 18 ticks remaining.
• After forcing a turnover on downs to start the second half, Bridgewater needed just five plays to cover 81 yards. Jaylen Wood hit a pair of 20-plus-yard passes on the drive before finishing Tyler Gilliam for a nine-yard score with 9:38 on the clock. The PAT was blocked to keep it a 14-9 game.
• The Eagles took a timeout for an extra play in the third quarter and Anderson hit Jordan Hughes for a 33-yard touchdown and 16-14 lead after three quarters.
• Noah Robinson forced a fumble inside the Gettysburg 10 early in the fourth quarter. One play later, Albert Mensah cashed in a two-yard score for a 23-14 lead.
• Aaron Moore’s 44-yard interception return for a touchdown made it 29-14 before Chris Singleton, Jr. blocked the second PAT of the afternoon to keep it a 15-point game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outgained Bridgewater 384-310 on the day, including 153-99 on the ground.
• It was the first time since the 2018 finale that the Bullets blocked two kicks in the same game.
• Ryan McAndrew caught three passes for 82 yards.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in the Centennial Conference opener at Moravian on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
