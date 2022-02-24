The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave its annual report to the House Game and Fisheries Committee this week. Here’s an overview of some of the points made by Executive Director Bryan Burhans. You can find a copy of the report at www.pgc.pa.gov, under “Quick Clicks.”
Next week, I will offer an overview of the annual report given by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
With the growing popularity of dove hunting, the PGC has expanded the number of fields across the state to 63, covering over 850 acres, a 50 percent increase over the previous year.
Pheasants also did well, with over 220,000 birds raised and released this past season, over 230 properties in 62 counties, a 5 percent increase over the previous year.
A total of 62,997 pheasant hunting permits were issued in the 2020-21 license year, up almost 30 percent from 2018-19, the first year when permits were required for adults and juniors.
The fall black bear season of 2020 saw a harvest of 3,621 bears, sixth-best in state history. Thirteen of those bears were harvested during the early season, 955 during the statewide archery season, 1,041 during the muzzleloader and special firearms seasons, and 1,177 during the regular firearms season. Another 435 were harvested during the extended season.
This past season produced a harvest of 3,659 bears, fifth all-time.
The PGC reports that turkey hunters had excellent opportunities in the spring and fall seasons. In the spring of 2021, an estimated 159,000 hunters went afield, harvesting approximately 28,000 turkeys.
The Commonwealth is home to approximately 1,400 elk. The number of elk licenses awarded reached a new high for the 2021 season with a total of 187 available.
The harvest in the 2020-21 deer season was over 435,000 whitetails. In recent years, hunters have harvested more deer per square mile in Pennsylvania than in any other state.
The PGC continued the extension of the archery deer season further into the rut than ever before
A Virginia-based survey research firm surveyed hunters about the Saturday opening day of deer season. The survey found that 60 percent of hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season, 12 percent have no preference between a Saturday or Monday opener, and 27 percent oppose a Saturday opener.
Support for a Saturday opener is higher among those under the age of 55 and among those who have a child who hunts. According to the survey, 62 percent of hunters said the change had no impact on their hunting, while 25 percent of hunters said it actually had a positive impact. Only 11 percent said it had a negative one.
The PGC says “the results are consistent with an earlier study we conducted of ‘lapsed hunters,’ meaning those who stopped purchasing licenses for a one year or more but who bought a hunting license again in 2020. This study found that those who returned to hunting in 2020 said the Saturday opener had a positive impact on their decision to buy a license. Specifically, 53 percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they started to hunt again in 2020 because the firearms deer season now opened on Saturday.
“Taken together, these studies can only lead to the conclusion that the change to a Saturday opener had the intended effect of making the firearms deer season more accessible for the majority of Pennsylvania’s deer hunters.” (And sold more licenses-emphasis mine)
The PGC added over 1,900 acres to the state game lands system and a new state game lands, a 579-acre tract in Lawrence County.
The PGC paid over $1.8 million in payment in lieu of taxes to the counties, townships, and school districts where state game lands are located.
In fiscal year 2020-21, wardens issued 4,199 warnings and conducted 6,810 prosecutions. The successful prosecution rate remains above 95 percent. Twenty-seven new game wardens were assigned to districts across Pennsylvania in March of 2021.
Eighteen game wardens are part of a specialized group known as the “Woodland Tracking Team,” specially trained in the art of tracking lost or missing persons. The Tracking Team was deployed 24 times during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
BULLET POINTS
• It looks like Hunter-Trapper Education could be coming back to the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Association in April. Watch this space and the Pennsylvania Game Commission website for details when they become available.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
