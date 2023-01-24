Biglerville senior standout Brylee Rodgers joined a very exclusive club on Tuesday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Canner Dome when she became the fifth girls’ player to score 1,000 career points for Biglerville in the Canners’ 81-52 whitewashing of York Tech.
With 45 seconds left in the game, Rodgers dropped in a layup to give her 1,001 points. The Canners have three more games before their season ends, giving Rodgers a chance to add to her total. Along with the honor came the requisite accoutrements – game ball, bouquet of flowers, congratulatory banner, and hugs from family and friends, including assistant coach Rebecca Isaac, who is the last Biglerville girls' player to score 1,000 – but to Rodgers the most important thing was that her team played a whale of a game.
“I wasn’t that worried about it,” Rodgers said of the milestone, “but people have been talking about it, so I guess it is a relief. I would rather my teammates do better than me. We have improved in the last few games, getting our rhythm down. And we have put in a new offense, so that’s better.”
Rodgers has been a consistent star in the improvement of the Biglerville basketball program in the last few years. She is not flashy, and she is not loud. She just puts her head down and gets the job done, and Tuesday night was no exception. While she quietly dropped in 22 points - just enough to join the 1,000-point club - she passed up many open looks to find a teammate to pass to. She was more concerned about winning the game than hitting a milestone.
“Brylee is probably the most unselfish player that I have ever been around in my life,” said Biglerville coach Nolan Peterson. “She is the epitome of team-first. It was so nice for her to be able to get it at home, but she might have said otherwise. I am glad she got it and got it over with, because I know she was putting a lot of pressure on herself throughout the season.”
The Canner victory avenged a seven-point loss to York Tech earlier in the season in a game that Rodgers missed because of injury. It would be easy to say she was the spark on Tuesday night, but that would taken away from the outstanding overall effort of the entire Biglerville team. The Canners scored 24 first-quarter points, and never looked back.
All five starters scored in the first period, led by Rodgers and Emily Woolson. Woolson was on fire all night, netting a career-high 27 points to go with four steals and five rebounds. Ava Peterson found nothing but net from beyond the arc twice, and the Canners led after one, 24-12.
As the second quarter got under way, there was a feeling that the Spartans would make a run to get back in it, and that is just what happened. Spartan star Rhlyn Rouse, who led all players with 32 points and 18 rebounds, scored the first seven points of the second to pull York Tech to within six points at 24-19. But Rylie Brewer stopped the bleeding, draining a three from the left elbow to get the Canners back on track.
Rouse went on to score on two more layups, but when Woolson ended the half with three driving layups, Biglerville went into the lockerroom with a 38-26 halftime lead.
One thing the Canners (7-12) have had plenty of this season is hustle. York Tech (6-11) fell prey to the pressure, committing 31 turnovers for the game. Between giving the ball back to Biglerville and the sharp-shooting by the Canners, it was a long night for York Tech.
“Our defense and how we press is something we pride ourselves on,” Rodgers said. “We aren’t usually the best shooting team, so the only way we win is getting the other team to turn it over and then get on the fast break.”
In the third period, the Canners scored in bunches. Kierney Weigle and Rodgers started their team off after halftime with an 11-0 run. Rouse then got four for the Spartans, but Woolson and Eva Hollabaugh were the main factors in another 11-0 Canner run. Biglerville led 65-39 after three, and Rodgers still needed eight more points to 1,000.
With 6:19 to go in the game, she nailed a three. Three minutes later she scored on a layup, then hit another layup with 1:26 to go. She stood at 999. Then, with just 45 seconds left in the game, Rodgers controlled the ball underneath the basket, leapt for the layup, and ended the suspense.
Rodgers will be going to college in the fall, and has narrowed her choices to two Florida schools. But in three more games, she will end her basketball career, deciding not to play in college.
“I know it will be sad when it’s all over,” she said. “I will really miss being with my teammates. We have a lot of underclassmen with good potential, so they should be good next year.”
As for the team and the rest of this season, Biglerville will travel to York Catholic on Friday before finishing next week with Hanover and Littlestown. The team has been slowly improving over the last four years, and Tuesday night’s game was a milestone in more ways than Rodger’s scoring achievement. The Canners’ 81 points is the most any Times Area girls’ team has scored in a game this season.
“All season we have been telling them how close we are to being a really good basketball team,” Peterson said. “They have no idea. If we shoot like we did tonight, there are a lot of teams that we could surprise. It was good for us to have a game like this. Hopefully we can finish the season strong.”
York Tech 12 14 11 15 - 52
Biglerville 24 14 24 19 - 81
York Tech (52): Malayna Kile 2 1-2 5, Dahliah Artis 1 2-4 4, Amelia Bernard 2 0-0 4, Brooke Foster 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Zienkiewicz 0 1-2 1, Rhlyn Rouse 14 3-7 32, Anne Foster 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 7-15 52.
Biglerville (81): Eva Hollabaugh 2 0-0 4, Rylie Brewer 4 0-0 9, Brylee Rodgers 9 2-3 22, Emily Woolson 11 3-5 27, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 6, Claire Roberts 2 2-4 7, Kierney Weigle 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Mari Alvarez, Paige Miller. Totals: 33 8-14 81.
3-pointers: YT- Rouse; B-Peterson 2, Rodgers 2, Brewer, Roberts, Woolson.
