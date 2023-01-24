Biglerville senior standout Brylee Rodgers joined a very exclusive club on Tuesday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Canner Dome when she became the fifth girls’ player to score 1,000 career points for Biglerville in the Canners’ 81-52 whitewashing of York Tech.

With 45 seconds left in the game, Rodgers dropped in a layup to give her 1,001 points. The Canners have three more games before their season ends, giving Rodgers a chance to add to her total. Along with the honor came the requisite accoutrements – game ball, bouquet of flowers, congratulatory banner, and hugs from family and friends, including assistant coach Rebecca Isaac, who is the last Biglerville girls' player to score 1,000 – but to Rodgers the most important thing was that her team played a whale of a game.

