The Gettysburg College men’s and women’s swimming teams will look to add to their outstanding conference legacies at the Centennial Conference Championship this week inside the Kunkel Aquatic Center at Franklin & Marshall College.
Diving Into
the Championship
The Centennial Conference Swimming Championship returns for the first time in two years and will take place inside the Kunkel Aquatic Center at Franklin & Marshall College on Feb. 17-20. Competition begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. with finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. On each of the following three days, preliminary heats will begin at 10 a.m. with consolation and championship races taking place at 6 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall requires all spectators and visitors to wear masks while attending indoor athletic events. Tickets were made available through a private pre-sale to teams and institutions and no additional tickets will be made available on site during the championship event. Those not able to attend can catch all the action live on the Centennial Conference Digital Network.
Championship History
The championship meet returns to F&M for the first time since 2018. Gettysburg hosted the event in 2019 and 2020 before the pandemic forced a cancellation of winter sports in 2021. Gettysburg and F&M have maintained a two-year rotation as hosts since 2011.
The Gettysburg women enter the weekend as the defending team champs. The Bullets out-dueled Swarthmore College to win the trophy by just 31.5 points in their home pool in 2020. It marked Gettysburg’s 15th Centennial crown, nine more than any other institution. Ursinus College has won six titles with Franklin & Marshall and Swarthmore claiming three and two, respectively. The Garnet took the top spot in dual competition with a perfect 7-0 record this season, while the Bullets finished 6-1.
The men’s trophy has gone to a different school in each of the last three championships. Gettysburg won the title the last time the meet was held in McGinness Pool in 2018, while Swarthmore won its second title in three years in 2019. Franklin & Marshall enters this year’s meet as the defending champion after sliding by Gettysburg and Swarthmore two years ago. Only 84 points separated those three schools in 2020. The Bullets match their female counterparts with 15 Centennial titles. F&M is second with nine and Swarthmore has won two. In dual competition this season, the Diplomats ran off a perfect 6-0 mark with Swarthmore (5-1) and Gettysburg (4-2) finishing in the next two positions.
Gettysburg Women’s
Swimming Preview
Gettysburg’s junior and senior classes played key roles in the team’s run to the trophy in 2020. Team co-captains Megan Wojnar and Cate Kosko lead the charge. Wojnar has claimed all-conference honors on six occasions, including winning the 400 IM and 200 back in 2020. Kosko peaked at the right time during her sophomore season, helping the 200 free relay to gold, while earning silver medals in the 100 free and 400 free relay. Wojnar owns school records in the 200 back (2:05.38) and 400 IM (4:32.68) and teamed with Kosko for a program mark in the 400 free relay (3:30.84) at this year’s Gettysburg Invite. Kosko was also part of the school record 200 free relay (1:35.15) in 2020.
The junior class features its fair share of championship experience as well. Elissa Clancy is the returning conference champion in the 200 fly, while Lauren Manning was the silver medalist in the 1650 free in 2020. Both Grace Bobeck and Regan Tait were part of all-conference relays two years ago. Annabel Gorman has emerged as the team’s top performer in the butterfly events this season and established a PR in the 200 IM (2:11.88) at the Gettysburg Invite in December.
While experience can go a long way in the heat of competition, depth will play a crucial role in teams piling up points at this weekend’s event. The sophomore and freshmen classes will augment the experience outlined above and try to push the Bullets to the top of the podium. Among the key newcomers to the meet will be freshmen Mia Yancey and Ava Collin. Yancey will look to follow in the footsteps of older brother Oliver, who claimed five silver medals at his final CC Championship in 2020. The younger Yancey owns the team’s top times in the 200 free (1:55.60) and 200 IM (2:11.81). Collin won the 50 free at the Gettysburg Invite and has bolted her way to the team’s top times in the 50 (24.45) and 100 free (52.82) this season.
Additional top performers from the two younger classes include freshmen Lindsay Blake and Olivia Pyott. Blake has posted the team’s only sub-minute time in the 100 back (59.21) this season, while Pyott has recorded top-10 times in program history in the 100 breast (7th, 1:07.29) and 200 breast (9th, 2:26.57).
Gettysburg Men’s
Swimming Preview
Gettysburg was a man-down when it lined up at the 2020 conference championship and those precious points may have kept the Bullets from the top of the podium. While the team lost a talented group of swimmers to graduation, plenty of firepower returns for the Orange and Blue this weekend.
Junior Nick Cox is the returning conference champion in the 100 back and was the silver medalist in the 200 back in 2020. Cox has been a machine in his third season at Gettysburg and currently owns the best times in the conference in the 100 back (50.19) and 200 back (1:51.76).
Seniors Oliver Pickering, Duncan Proxmire and Sam Nonemaker have combined for eight silver medals and will try to chase down the elusive gold this weekend. Pickering was the runner-up in the 200 fly in 2019 and he is the program record holder in the event at 1:51.86. He has maintained a spirited rivalry with Swarthmore’s Jeremy Rockaway in the fly events during his tenure. Rockaway edged Pickering for the conference title in the 200 fly in 2019 and won this year’s showdown at the Gettysburg Invite. However, the Gettysburg senior won the last match up in the final dual meet of the regular season.
Proxmire is a two-time silver medalist in the 1650 and was the runner-up in the 500 in 2020. The school-record holder in the 1,000 free (9:37.76), he’s maintained his steady pace to rank among the top five in the conference in all of his events, including hitting an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 16:03.40 in the 1650. His most improved event could be the 200 free where he set a PR of 1:41.65 as the lead-off of the 800 free relay at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Nonemaker studied abroad during the fall semester, but the senior has showed no signs of slowing down with only half of a season of competition in the books. A member of two All-American relays in 2020, the senior ranks among the team’s top three in the 50 free (21.19), 100 free (47.47), and 100 breast (59.33) this winter. He was part of three runner-up relays at the conference meet two years ago.
Seniors Brian Berry and Christian Tolino and junior Zac Evans have produced some of their top performances at the CC Championship and give Gettysburg added experience and depth in their respective events.
Newcomers will undoubtedly make a splash this weekend. Freshman Cort Hobelmann and sophomore Hunter Sundlun own the team’s top times in the 50 free (21.17) and 100 free (46.90) and will play big roles on the freestyle relay teams. Sophomore Luke McKenna is the team’s top performer in the 400 IM (4:09.73) and has pushed Proxmire in the distance events. McKenna also slid under the NCAA “B” cut in the 1650 free at 16:15.90. Sophomore Declan Sheeran has produced Gettysburg’s times in the 100 breast (58.56) and 200 breast (2:09.51).
