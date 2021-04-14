Despite the best efforts of both a global pandemic and inclement weather, we’re roughly one-third of the way through the 2021 high school softball season.
In that time, area times have gotten off to a strong start and the playoff picture has already begun to take shape.
In Class 2A, the Green Knights of Fairfield top the District 3 power rankings with a 3-2 record. The Knights dropped their first two games of the season, both against larger schools, but have since ripped off three wins in a row, scoring 32 runs over the last two games.
Leadoff hitter and shortstop Alyssa Wiles has been a spark at the top of the lineup for Fairfield, hitting .316 with for RBI on the year. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Ellie Snyder has conceded just 11 earned runs in her five starts thus far.
The Squirettes of Delone Catholic, meanwhile, find themselves at 2-3 but winners of two of their last three and in doing so, sit third in the Class 2A power rankings. Four teams from the classification are set to head to the postseason.
Perhaps the class of the area is situated in Class 3A, where at 6-1, Littlestown was atop the heap in the district power rankings heading into Tuesday. The Thunderbolts, who have just two seniors in their lineup, have shown impressive poise throughout the year, winning a trio of one-run games,
Starting pitcher Chelsey Stonesifer and cleanup hitter Bailey Smith, as well as outfielder Destiny Henderson, have led the way for the Bolts in their strong start.
Right behind them in the rankings sits Bermudian Springs, which clipped the Bolts by a 3-2 score on Thursday evening. The Eagles checked in at third in the district and halted a mini skid with the victory over Ltown.
Tori Murrin and Maya Kemper have split starts in the circle, while center fielder and leadoff hitter Hannah Chenault has been a big part of an Eagles offense that is averaging over six runs per contest.
Hanover (4-5) was holding down the seventh of eight playoff spots in 3A prior to a 9-7 loss to Biglerville on Thursday. The Hawkettes have been up and down, having started the season 3-2
The Canners are featuring a squad light on experience and heavy on young players, and a shutdown due to COVID-19 did them no favors.
Up in Class 5A, the last three Times Area teams find themselves still working into the new season. A delayed start and weather postponements meant that South Western has played just one game thus far, but that was a victory over Susquehannock and the Mustangs’ 1-0 record currently finds them sitting fourth overall in the power rankings.
Hot on their tails are the 4-1 Gettysburg Warriors, who are eighth in the rankings but have scored a whopping 40 runs over their last two games. In fact, Gettysburg’s offense has been unreal throughout the season, averaging an astonishing 15.8 runs per game through their five games played. The Warriors have struggled in the circle and in the field, however, as they’ve also conceded eight runs per game over that span.
Finally, we have New Oxford, which at 2-4 finds itself at No. 18 in the 5A rankings. But don’t go writing off the Colonials. They’re two runs away from being 4-2 and took aforementioned Littlestown to the brink on the road. Sixteen teams from 5A advance to the postseason, so the Colonials are certainly contenders.
In total, seven of the nine area teams are currently sitting in a playoff spot with New Oxford just on the outside looking in. WIth a load of softball still yet to be played, including a handful of makeup games that make for a congested schedule, the next two weeks could well be telling.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
