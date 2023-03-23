FINS
The 4 million trout released by the PA Fish and Boat Commission and co-ops, like these stunning golden trout being watched over by hatchery manager Andrew Wagner at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery, have had quite the journey before and after opening day. (Photo by B.J. Small)

 Photo by B.J. Small

For the four million trout raised in Pennsylvania and released into Adams County and other Commonwealth waters before and after Mentored Youth Trout Day tomorrow, and statewide opening day April 1, it has been a long journey that takes good water, and lots of it.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s many 14-ton white tanker trucks will travel almost 300,000 miles to release 3.2 million trout into 4,500 miles of streams and 130 lakes. Inside each is a precious piscatorial payload of 3,500 trout.

