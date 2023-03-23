For the four million trout raised in Pennsylvania and released into Adams County and other Commonwealth waters before and after Mentored Youth Trout Day tomorrow, and statewide opening day April 1, it has been a long journey that takes good water, and lots of it.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s many 14-ton white tanker trucks will travel almost 300,000 miles to release 3.2 million trout into 4,500 miles of streams and 130 lakes. Inside each is a precious piscatorial payload of 3,500 trout.
Co-operative nurseries like the one sponsored by the McSherrystown Fish and Game in Fairfield, add another one million trout to waters.
Trout stocked by the Commission in Adams County come from the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County.
Most of the fish are 18-month-old, 11-inch trout. There is also stunning golden trout, and 20-inch trophy-sized brood fish as old at 3.5 years.
Huntsdale is one of eight Commission trout hatcheries in the Keystone State.
About 7,000 gallons of water from eight or nine springs flow into and out of Huntsdale every minute. The only water that is not gravity-fed is what is ultimately pumped out as discharge.
Spring waters entering Huntsdale’s raceways and hatch house are monitored, typically 55-60 degrees F, and of variable quality. The best water flows to the hatch house and is used for eggs and small trout.
The slightly colder water supports brood stock, those are adult fish that provide the eggs and milt, and then are stocked as trophy fish the following spring.
Huntsdale produces about 370,000 pounds of trout each year. About 550,000 fish are adults, and over 250,000 fingerlings are delivered to 140 co-operative nurseries.
Annually, it takes almost 500,000 pounds of feed to raise trout at Huntsdale; 2.5 million pounds for the Commission’s entire trout system.
Considering what goes into raising each trout must eventually “come out,” the Commission is concerned about the quality of water the enters the hatcheries, and more so the water that leaves them.
Each hatchery has a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit that regulates its discharge (effluent) into receiving waters.
Most hatcheries have monthly average total suspended solids limits of 3 to 5 milligrams per liter in their effluent. Huntsdale has a great system, typically they are running between 0 and 2 milligrams per liter.
Discharged water is sampled one day each week, every hour for 24 hours.
The waste is used as fertilizer on agriculture fields. Some farmers and the Commission store waste in sludge tanks for a later application, especially in wintry or wet conditions.
Good water is critical beyond Huntsdale and Pennsylvania’s trout hatcheries. From its 12 state fish hatcheries, including Huntsdale, the Commission produces one million steelhead, and over 16 million other coolwater and warmwater fish species each year.
